Former MP Zhevago served with suspicion notice and interrogated in Paris - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

$43.900.0550.520.11
ukenru
06:55 PM • 4444 views
Former MP Zhevago served with suspicion notice and interrogated in Paris - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
04:26 PM • 13772 views
Russia's mobilization plans - why 409,000 new recruits do not pose a major threat
03:12 PM • 18328 views
EU considers extending temporary protection for Ukrainians for a sixth year - Euractiv
02:52 PM • 16838 views
Orban at the EU summit refused to unblock 90 billion euros for Ukraine and denied any connection with the elections - Politico
March 19, 02:08 PM • 16360 views
EU leaders expect the swift adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia
March 19, 12:16 PM • 18538 views
NBU refrains from lowering the key policy rate due to inflation - maintains 15%
March 19, 11:44 AM • 16004 views
General Staff confirms damage to facilities of Russian Almaz-Antey concern in CrimeaVideo
Exclusive
March 19, 11:36 AM • 16399 views
Will Ukrainians return home after the war?
Exclusive
March 19, 10:35 AM • 16515 views
NACP received an appeal from IA UNN regarding the need to monitor the lifestyle of the Deputy Head of the State Customs Service, Suvorov
March 18, 05:22 PM • 30068 views
Ukrainians will be able to receive cashback for fuel starting March 20
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+3°
0.7m/s
78%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Balance on the plate - what you need to know about proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and fiberMarch 19, 10:55 AM • 28927 views
Odrex's Reputational Harakiri, or How the Clinic Advertises a Doctor Being Sued for Medical NegligenceMarch 19, 11:17 AM • 25513 views
When is the spring equinox in 2026 - traditions and beliefsMarch 19, 01:10 PM • 20662 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula and his daughter involved in a serious car accident on a bridge in KyivMarch 19, 02:00 PM • 14133 views
Jamala and her 7-year-old son touched hearts with their performance of the hit "1944"Video03:27 PM • 10283 views
Publications
When is the spring equinox in 2026 - traditions and beliefsMarch 19, 01:10 PM • 20928 views
Odrex's Reputational Harakiri, or How the Clinic Advertises a Doctor Being Sued for Medical NegligenceMarch 19, 11:17 AM • 25780 views
Balance on the plate - what you need to know about proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and fiberMarch 19, 10:55 AM • 29214 views
Lina Kostenko celebrates her 96th birthday: facts from the poet's life and workMarch 19, 09:28 AM • 36257 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 45204 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Rustem Umerov
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jamala and her 7-year-old son touched hearts with their performance of the hit "1944"Video03:27 PM • 10437 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula and his daughter involved in a serious car accident on a bridge in KyivMarch 19, 02:00 PM • 14287 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 45171 views
Zendaya dispels rumors of marriage to Tom Holland: what is knownMarch 18, 03:54 PM • 29951 views
Natalia Mohylevska apologized with tears after the concert - what happened in KhmelnytskyiVideoMarch 18, 01:03 PM • 49149 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
MIM-104 Patriot

Former MP Zhevago served with suspicion notice and interrogated in Paris - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4458 views

The former MP is accused of creating a criminal organization and siphoning off funds from Finance and Credit Bank. Damages to the state and depositors exceed UAH 519 million.

Former MP Zhevago served with suspicion notice and interrogated in Paris - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

In Paris, in response to a request for international legal assistance, a notice of suspicion was served on former People's Deputy and owner of "Finance and Credit" bank Kostiantyn Zhevago. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

Today in Paris, in response to a request for international legal assistance, authorized bodies of the French Republic, with the participation of Ukrainian prosecutors and SBI investigators, served a notice of suspicion on the former People's Deputy and owner of the "Finance and Credit" bank, which is in liquidation.

- Kravchenko reported.

And although the Prosecutor General does not name the ex-People's Deputy, it is likely Kostiantyn Zhevago.

According to Kravchenko, the former people's representative is accused of creating and leading a criminal organization, embezzling property on an especially large scale, and legalizing proceeds from crime.

After the suspicion was served, he was interrogated as a suspect.

- the Prosecutor General noted.

Additionally

Kravchenko also noted that, according to the investigation, the suspect, who for a long time effectively controlled more than 96% of the authorized capital of "Finance and Credit" bank, created and led a stable hierarchical criminal organization from among the bank's top management.

Its activity consisted of systematically withdrawing bank funds through a network of controlled companies and foreign financial institutions: from concluding fictitious loan and guarantee obligations to the subsequent withdrawal and legalization of funds abroad.

In fact, it is about using the bank's financial resources, including depositors' funds and refinancing from the National Bank of Ukraine, for the beneficiary's private interests.

The total amount of established damages exceeds 519 million hryvnias.

This procedural decision became possible thanks to effective cooperation between Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and the French side. This once again confirms that responsibility comes regardless of a person's status, influence, or country of residence.

- Kravchenko added.

In addition, according to the Prosecutor General, during the serving of the suspicion, the former People's Deputy stated "its groundlessness and the political nature of the persecution."

We were ready for this. The investigation continues. We continue to work.

- Kravchenko summarized.

English court orders arrest of Zhevago's assets due to outstanding debt - NBU08.08.25, 20:55 • 4967 views

Recall

Earlier, the SBI reported suspicion to Zhevago and a number of bank executives for organizing the embezzlement of 113 million US dollars from the financial institution.

As of 2024, the assets of the suspected oligarch, as well as related legal entities, have been seized. In particular, shares of his enterprises worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias, corporate rights of companies, 26 real estate objects. Also, the assets of other legal entities associated with the former deputy have been seized. Among other things, these include 14 property complexes, 21 parts of property complexes, 30 non-residential premises, 10 apartments, a helicopter, and a yacht.

Back in October 2020, arrested assets worth over 300 million hryvnias were transferred to the National Agency for Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets (ARMA). These assets include corporate rights, funds, and 26 real estate objects – health resorts, hotels, residential and commercial premises located in the central parts of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Kryvyi Rih, with a total area of over 22 thousand m2.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Kostyantyn Zhevago
Ruslan Kravchenko
National Bank of Ukraine
Paris
France
Ukraine