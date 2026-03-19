Former MP Zhevago served with suspicion notice and interrogated in Paris - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

In Paris, in response to a request for international legal assistance, a notice of suspicion was served on former People's Deputy and owner of "Finance and Credit" bank Kostiantyn Zhevago. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

Today in Paris, in response to a request for international legal assistance, authorized bodies of the French Republic, with the participation of Ukrainian prosecutors and SBI investigators, served a notice of suspicion on the former People's Deputy and owner of the "Finance and Credit" bank, which is in liquidation. - Kravchenko reported.

And although the Prosecutor General does not name the ex-People's Deputy, it is likely Kostiantyn Zhevago.

According to Kravchenko, the former people's representative is accused of creating and leading a criminal organization, embezzling property on an especially large scale, and legalizing proceeds from crime.

After the suspicion was served, he was interrogated as a suspect. - the Prosecutor General noted.

Additionally

Kravchenko also noted that, according to the investigation, the suspect, who for a long time effectively controlled more than 96% of the authorized capital of "Finance and Credit" bank, created and led a stable hierarchical criminal organization from among the bank's top management.

Its activity consisted of systematically withdrawing bank funds through a network of controlled companies and foreign financial institutions: from concluding fictitious loan and guarantee obligations to the subsequent withdrawal and legalization of funds abroad.

In fact, it is about using the bank's financial resources, including depositors' funds and refinancing from the National Bank of Ukraine, for the beneficiary's private interests.

The total amount of established damages exceeds 519 million hryvnias.

This procedural decision became possible thanks to effective cooperation between Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and the French side. This once again confirms that responsibility comes regardless of a person's status, influence, or country of residence. - Kravchenko added.

In addition, according to the Prosecutor General, during the serving of the suspicion, the former People's Deputy stated "its groundlessness and the political nature of the persecution."

We were ready for this. The investigation continues. We continue to work. - Kravchenko summarized.

English court orders arrest of Zhevago's assets due to outstanding debt - NBU

Recall

Earlier, the SBI reported suspicion to Zhevago and a number of bank executives for organizing the embezzlement of 113 million US dollars from the financial institution.

As of 2024, the assets of the suspected oligarch, as well as related legal entities, have been seized. In particular, shares of his enterprises worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias, corporate rights of companies, 26 real estate objects. Also, the assets of other legal entities associated with the former deputy have been seized. Among other things, these include 14 property complexes, 21 parts of property complexes, 30 non-residential premises, 10 apartments, a helicopter, and a yacht.

Back in October 2020, arrested assets worth over 300 million hryvnias were transferred to the National Agency for Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets (ARMA). These assets include corporate rights, funds, and 26 real estate objects – health resorts, hotels, residential and commercial premises located in the central parts of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Kryvyi Rih, with a total area of over 22 thousand m2.