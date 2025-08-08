English court orders arrest of Zhevago's assets due to outstanding debt - NBU

The High Court of England and Wales issued an order to seize the assets of the former owner of the "Finance and Credit" bank, Kostiantyn Zhevago, due to an outstanding debt according to a court decision. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NBU.

The High Court of England and Wales issued an order to seize the assets of Kostiantyn Zhevago, the former owner of JSC "BANK "Finance and Credit", a bank whose liquidation began in 2015. At an "ex parte" hearing, the High Court of England and Wales on July 11, 2025, granted the National Bank's application to freeze certain assets of Kostiantyn Zhevago until the final decision of the English court regarding the National Bank of Ukraine's claim for recognition and enforcement in England of the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated October 1, 2019, rendered against Kostiantyn Zhevago. - the message says.

It is noted that the court found him liable to the NBU for non-payment to the NBU of the debt for which he had provided a personal guarantee, for stabilization loans provided by the bank before it was declared insolvent.

Kostiantyn Zhevago did not make payments for which he had provided a personal guarantee and did not pay most of the debt recognized by the decision of the Ukrainian court, rendered in favor of the National Bank in connection with these obligations. The legal process in England was a continuation of the National Bank of Ukraine's many years of work to recover this debt. - added the NBU.

Recall

The former shareholder of JSC "Bank "Finance and Credit" Kostiantyn Zhevago, the former chairman of the bank's board, and his two deputies were served with a new suspicion.