English court orders arrest of Zhevago's assets due to outstanding debt - NBU

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
03:03 PM • 17707 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
02:38 PM • 74426 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 84091 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 51555 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 105169 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 64700 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 48096 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 36205 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 92101 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 25700 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
0m/s
60%
754mm
Popular news
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 111930 views
Trump wants to meet Putin in the Vatican: Italy under diplomatic pressureAugust 8, 12:44 PM • 21595 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhoto02:30 PM • 62763 views
Kadyrov's family received a record number of awards after the invasion of Ukraine04:08 PM • 11664 views
The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed two deputy ministers of education and social policy: who are they?Photo05:21 PM • 8212 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo02:38 PM • 74387 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhoto02:30 PM • 62865 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 84054 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 112074 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 92084 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Cyril Ramaphosa
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Moldova
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 112084 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 161646 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 176236 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 181951 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 170679 views
Actual
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Forbes
Mi-8

English court orders arrest of Zhevago's assets due to outstanding debt - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1344 views

The High Court of England and Wales has issued an order for the arrest of assets belonging to Kostiantyn Zhevago, former owner of "Finance and Credit" bank. This occurred due to outstanding debt on stabilization loans provided to the bank before its insolvency.

English court orders arrest of Zhevago's assets due to outstanding debt - NBU

The High Court of England and Wales issued an order to seize the assets of the former owner of the "Finance and Credit" bank, Kostiantyn Zhevago, due to an outstanding debt according to a court decision. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NBU.

The High Court of England and Wales issued an order to seize the assets of Kostiantyn Zhevago, the former owner of JSC "BANK "Finance and Credit", a bank whose liquidation began in 2015. At an "ex parte" hearing, the High Court of England and Wales on July 11, 2025, granted the National Bank's application to freeze certain assets of Kostiantyn Zhevago until the final decision of the English court regarding the National Bank of Ukraine's claim for recognition and enforcement in England of the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated October 1, 2019, rendered against Kostiantyn Zhevago.

- the message says.

It is noted that the court found him liable to the NBU for non-payment to the NBU of the debt for which he had provided a personal guarantee, for stabilization loans provided by the bank before it was declared insolvent.

Kostiantyn Zhevago did not make payments for which he had provided a personal guarantee and did not pay most of the debt recognized by the decision of the Ukrainian court, rendered in favor of the National Bank in connection with these obligations. The legal process in England was a continuation of the National Bank of Ukraine's many years of work to recover this debt.

- added the NBU.

Recall

The former shareholder of JSC "Bank "Finance and Credit" Kostiantyn Zhevago, the former chairman of the bank's board, and his two deputies were served with a new suspicion.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyNews of the World
Wales
National Bank of Ukraine
England
Kyiv