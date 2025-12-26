$41.930.22
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 10572 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 10348 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 8004 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 12614 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 16354 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 29661 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 16197 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 28287 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 15783 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

A video is circulating online in which Russian soldiers claim to have captured a command and observation post in Huliaipole. Law enforcement officers are verifying the authenticity of the video and the circumstances of the event, said Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole

A video is circulating online, allegedly filmed at the headquarters of one of the Ukrainian units in the center of Huliaipole. In it, Russian soldiers claim to have captured the command and observation post of the first battalion of the 106th Territorial Defense Brigade. As Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, reported on the air of the telethon, the video is currently being checked by law enforcement officers, according to a correspondent of UNN.

There is a fact of the video appearing. We are currently conducting an investigation. Competent representatives of the law enforcement agency must determine whether this video is indeed authentic, whether such a situation actually occurred. The causes and preconditions for this situation, why it arose, must be established. And only after the completion of such an investigation will information be provided about what actually happened, why this video was online.

- Voloshyn emphasized.

In addition, he spoke about the current situation in the city of Huliaipole.

The situation in Huliaipole itself is quite difficult, the enemy continues its assault actions, continues attempts to dislodge the defense forces from the city. Fighting continues on the streets. Every day we record two to three dozen combat engagements that take place directly in Huliaipole. The enemy is trying to bring in reinforcement groups and leave them to be in certain positions, so that they hold such positions, the defense forces of Ukraine block the enemy's advance and inflict fire damage on such groups.

- added Voloshyn.

Earlier

A video appeared online, in which the occupiers showed footage from an alleged control and observation post on Soborna Street in Huliaipole.

Russian soldiers showed the flag of the Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, computers, radio stations, a commander's map, and allegedly unencrypted phones.

Alla Kiosak

Ukraine