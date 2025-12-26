Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole

A video is circulating online, allegedly filmed at the headquarters of one of the Ukrainian units in the center of Huliaipole. In it, Russian soldiers claim to have captured the command and observation post of the first battalion of the 106th Territorial Defense Brigade. As Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, reported on the air of the telethon, the video is currently being checked by law enforcement officers, according to a correspondent of UNN.

There is a fact of the video appearing. We are currently conducting an investigation. Competent representatives of the law enforcement agency must determine whether this video is indeed authentic, whether such a situation actually occurred. The causes and preconditions for this situation, why it arose, must be established. And only after the completion of such an investigation will information be provided about what actually happened, why this video was online. - Voloshyn emphasized.

In addition, he spoke about the current situation in the city of Huliaipole.

The situation in Huliaipole itself is quite difficult, the enemy continues its assault actions, continues attempts to dislodge the defense forces from the city. Fighting continues on the streets. Every day we record two to three dozen combat engagements that take place directly in Huliaipole. The enemy is trying to bring in reinforcement groups and leave them to be in certain positions, so that they hold such positions, the defense forces of Ukraine block the enemy's advance and inflict fire damage on such groups. - added Voloshyn.

Earlier

A video appeared online, in which the occupiers showed footage from an alleged control and observation post on Soborna Street in Huliaipole.

Russian soldiers showed the flag of the Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, computers, radio stations, a commander's map, and allegedly unencrypted phones.