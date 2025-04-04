Gulyaypole

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15083 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

06:32 PM • 27337 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64135 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212811 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122078 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391192 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310158 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213637 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244163 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255064 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio
April 4, 01:26 PM • 22359 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22359 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
April 4, 02:15 PM • 130970 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44665 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known
03:59 PM • 14328 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130970 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14328 views

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero
07:44 PM • 2626 views

05:58 PM • 13533 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131010 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212802 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391184 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253917 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310153 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM • 71944 views

07:44 PM • 2626 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13562 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44688 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71944 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it
April 4, 06:14 AM • 253917 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57053 views
138 combat clashes at the front: the enemy launched 76 airstrikes and used 794 drones

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are repelling attempts by the enemy to advance. The Russians launched 76 air strikes, involved 794 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,749 shellings.

War • March 24, 08:36 PM • 11222 views

98 combat clashes at the front: the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

Russian troops carried out 98 attacks in different directions of the front, most of them – 31 – in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders repel assaults and inflict significant losses on the occupiers.

War • March 17, 02:59 PM • 61246 views

90 battles on the front: the hottest on the Pokrovsky and Lyman directions

25 battles took place in the Pokrovsky direction, 17 in the Lyman direction. The enemy carried out the most air strikes in the Kursk direction, dropping 25 guided bombs.

War • March 14, 05:43 PM • 20324 views

General Staff: 66 enemy attacks, hottest in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions

The defense forces are repelling numerous enemy attacks, especially active fighting continues in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions. Russian aviation is carrying out strikes with KABs.

War • March 12, 02:22 PM • 14774 views

259 combat clashes in 24 hours: where it's hottest - General Staff map

259 combat clashes took place during the day. The Russian Federation launched 2 missile and 74 air strikes, carried out more than 5,000 shellings, and involved 2,285 kamikaze drones.

War • March 12, 06:59 AM • 25786 views

Aggressor struck 303 times in Zaporizhzhia region: there are casualties

Enemy troops attacked 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, inflicting 303 strikes. In Zaporizhzhia, a rocket attack killed 3 people and wounded 19, including an 8-year-old girl.

War • October 22, 04:06 AM • 21556 views

Russia-backed militants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 229 times in 24 hours

Russian invaders carried out 229 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region over the last day, including air strikes and attacks from multiple rocket launchers. 17 reports of destruction were recorded, but there were no civilian casualties.

War • October 21, 04:09 AM • 33784 views

Zaporizhzhia region under fire: occupants inflicted 247 attacks

Enemy troops carried out 247 attacks on 9 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. Six air strikes, 142 drone attacks, four MLRS attacks and 95 artillery attacks were recorded, and 10 people were wounded in Zaporizhzhia.

Society • October 20, 04:21 AM • 32677 views

Russian troops strike 424 times at 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia

The occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 424 times per day, using aircraft, UAVs, MLRS and artillery. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged, but civilians were not harmed.

Society • October 17, 04:20 AM • 28688 views

Occupants strike 388 times in Zaporizhzhia region: there are destructions

Terrorists carried out 388 attacks on Zaporizhzhya region, including 5 air strikes and 263 drone attacks. There were 14 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

War • October 16, 04:07 AM • 15092 views

Occupants struck 366 times in Zaporizhzhia region

Enemy troops attacked 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, striking 366 times. Aviation, drones, MLRS and artillery were used, infrastructure was damaged, but there were no civilian casualties.

War • October 15, 04:07 AM • 28914 views

Occupants strike 177 times in 9 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region: no casualties

Enemy troops attacked Zaporizhzhia region, striking 177 times at 9 localities. There were 4 air strikes, 84 drone attacks, 7 MLRS attacks and 82 artillery strikes.

War • October 14, 04:08 AM • 40299 views

Russian troops strike 329 times at 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia: four people wounded

The occupiers attacked 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, striking 329 times. Four people were injured, residential buildings and infrastructure in the region were damaged.

Society • October 13, 04:27 AM • 70744 views

Night strike by KABs in Zaporizhzhia: Russians hit an infrastructure facility, an 11-year-old child is among the victims

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia, hitting an infrastructure facility and the private sector. Three people were injured, including an 11-year-old girl. Over the day, the occupiers carried out 425 attacks on 11 settlements in the region.

War • October 12, 07:08 AM • 19962 views

The General Staff reports a difficult situation in the Kurakhove direction: the Defense Forces have repelled 14 Russian attacks since the beginning of the day

There were 78 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day. The most intense fighting took place in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled numerous occupants' attacks and continue to hold back the enemy.

War • October 11, 01:20 PM • 13762 views

Russian troops conducted 474 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region

Russian troops attacked 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, launching 474 attacks with various types of weapons. There were 110 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

Society • October 11, 04:20 AM • 20679 views

Occupants strike 459 times in Zaporizhzhia region: two people wounded

Enemy troops attacked 13 localities in Zaporizhzhya region, striking 459 times. In the morning, terrorists shelled Zaporizhzhia, wounding two people. The destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure was recorded.

Society • October 10, 04:33 AM • 21477 views

Occupants strike 377 times in Zaporizhzhia region: there are casualties

Russian troops conducted 377 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes and MLRS attacks. A 71-year-old man was killed and a 67-year-old woman was wounded in Vasylivka district.

Society • October 9, 04:20 AM • 16939 views

Occupants strike 392 times in Zaporizhzhia region: there are wounded

Enemy troops carried out 392 attacks on 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. The shelling damaged infrastructure and injured 6 people.

War • October 8, 04:12 AM • 28775 views

Occupants shelled Zaporizhzhia 383 times over the last day: one person wounded

Russian troops attacked 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours. A 61-year-old woman was wounded in the shelling of Gulyaypol, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

Society • October 7, 04:24 AM • 81971 views

Russian troops strike 396 times at 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhia

Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region using aircraft, UAVs, MLRS and artillery. There were 18 reports of destruction, but no civilians were injured.

Society • October 6, 04:09 AM • 65539 views

Russian troops strike 400 times at 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia

Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region using aircraft, UAVs, MLRS and artillery. There were 30 reports of destruction, but no civilians were injured.

Society • October 5, 04:10 AM • 50402 views

Terrorists fired 493 times in Zaporizhzhya region over the last day

Terrorists struck 493 times in Zaporizhzhya region over the last day. 5 air strikes, 288 drone attacks, 5 MLRS attacks and 195 artillery attacks were registered, infrastructure was damaged.

War • October 4, 04:15 AM • 38045 views

Occupants attacked 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 402 times

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, carrying out 402 attacks. Aviation, drones, MLRS and artillery were used, and infrastructure was damaged.

War • October 3, 04:10 AM • 21379 views

255 strikes in Zaporizhzhia region: civilian casualties

Over the last day, the occupants struck 255 times in 13 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. One civilian was killed, two were wounded, and 225 reports of destruction were received.

War • October 2, 04:23 AM • 20198 views

Occupants attacked 10 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region more than 350 times: there are destructions

On September 30, Russian troops attacked 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, launching 359 attacks. The destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure was recorded, but there were no casualties.

War • October 1, 05:40 AM • 13615 views

In Zaporizhzhia region 393 hostile attacks in 24 ours, 16 wounded

Occupants struck 393 times at 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region over the last day. There were 26 air strikes, 170 UAV attacks, 18 MLRS attacks and 179 artillery attacks, and numerous objects were damaged.

War • September 30, 06:14 AM • 16484 views

Russians struck more than 10 times in Zaporizhzhia: 6 wounded

6 people wounded in night attacks on Zaporizhzhia and a multi-storey building and private houses were destroyed. During the day, the occupiers carried out 345 attacks on 9 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.

War • September 29, 06:11 AM • 19443 views

Ukrainian Defense Forces stop 47 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff on the situation at the front

There were 180 combat engagements over the last day, 47 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy launched 6 missile and 74 air strikes, making 5081 attacks. The defense forces repelled numerous attacks in different directions.

War • September 28, 06:34 AM • 18418 views

Zaporizhzhia suffered 429 attacks: infrastructure and buildings damaged

The occupiers conducted 429 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes and drone attacks. Infrastructure and residential buildings in several settlements were damaged, with no civilian casualties.

War • September 28, 04:34 AM • 31315 views