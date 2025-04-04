Gulyaypole

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are repelling attempts by the enemy to advance. The Russians launched 76 air strikes, involved 794 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,749 shellings.
Russian troops carried out 98 attacks in different directions of the front, most of them – 31 – in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders repel assaults and inflict significant losses on the occupiers.
25 battles took place in the Pokrovsky direction, 17 in the Lyman direction. The enemy carried out the most air strikes in the Kursk direction, dropping 25 guided bombs.
The defense forces are repelling numerous enemy attacks, especially active fighting continues in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions. Russian aviation is carrying out strikes with KABs.
259 combat clashes took place during the day. The Russian Federation launched 2 missile and 74 air strikes, carried out more than 5,000 shellings, and involved 2,285 kamikaze drones.
Enemy troops attacked 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, inflicting 303 strikes. In Zaporizhzhia, a rocket attack killed 3 people and wounded 19, including an 8-year-old girl.
Russian invaders carried out 229 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region over the last day, including air strikes and attacks from multiple rocket launchers. 17 reports of destruction were recorded, but there were no civilian casualties.
Enemy troops carried out 247 attacks on 9 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. Six air strikes, 142 drone attacks, four MLRS attacks and 95 artillery attacks were recorded, and 10 people were wounded in Zaporizhzhia.
The occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 424 times per day, using aircraft, UAVs, MLRS and artillery. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged, but civilians were not harmed.
Terrorists carried out 388 attacks on Zaporizhzhya region, including 5 air strikes and 263 drone attacks. There were 14 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.
Enemy troops attacked 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, striking 366 times. Aviation, drones, MLRS and artillery were used, infrastructure was damaged, but there were no civilian casualties.
Enemy troops attacked Zaporizhzhia region, striking 177 times at 9 localities. There were 4 air strikes, 84 drone attacks, 7 MLRS attacks and 82 artillery strikes.
The occupiers attacked 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, striking 329 times. Four people were injured, residential buildings and infrastructure in the region were damaged.
Russia struck Zaporizhzhia, hitting an infrastructure facility and the private sector. Three people were injured, including an 11-year-old girl. Over the day, the occupiers carried out 425 attacks on 11 settlements in the region.
There were 78 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day. The most intense fighting took place in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled numerous occupants' attacks and continue to hold back the enemy.
Russian troops attacked 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, launching 474 attacks with various types of weapons. There were 110 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.
Enemy troops attacked 13 localities in Zaporizhzhya region, striking 459 times. In the morning, terrorists shelled Zaporizhzhia, wounding two people. The destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure was recorded.
Russian troops conducted 377 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes and MLRS attacks. A 71-year-old man was killed and a 67-year-old woman was wounded in Vasylivka district.
Enemy troops carried out 392 attacks on 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. The shelling damaged infrastructure and injured 6 people.
Russian troops attacked 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours. A 61-year-old woman was wounded in the shelling of Gulyaypol, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.
Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region using aircraft, UAVs, MLRS and artillery. There were 18 reports of destruction, but no civilians were injured.
Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region using aircraft, UAVs, MLRS and artillery. There were 30 reports of destruction, but no civilians were injured.
Terrorists struck 493 times in Zaporizhzhya region over the last day. 5 air strikes, 288 drone attacks, 5 MLRS attacks and 195 artillery attacks were registered, infrastructure was damaged.
Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, carrying out 402 attacks. Aviation, drones, MLRS and artillery were used, and infrastructure was damaged.
Over the last day, the occupants struck 255 times in 13 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. One civilian was killed, two were wounded, and 225 reports of destruction were received.
On September 30, Russian troops attacked 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, launching 359 attacks. The destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure was recorded, but there were no casualties.
Occupants struck 393 times at 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region over the last day. There were 26 air strikes, 170 UAV attacks, 18 MLRS attacks and 179 artillery attacks, and numerous objects were damaged.
6 people wounded in night attacks on Zaporizhzhia and a multi-storey building and private houses were destroyed. During the day, the occupiers carried out 345 attacks on 9 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.
There were 180 combat engagements over the last day, 47 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy launched 6 missile and 74 air strikes, making 5081 attacks. The defense forces repelled numerous attacks in different directions.
The occupiers conducted 429 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes and drone attacks. Infrastructure and residential buildings in several settlements were damaged, with no civilian casualties.