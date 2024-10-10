Occupants strike 459 times in Zaporizhzhia region: two people wounded

Occupants made 459 attacks in Zaporizhzhya region. In the morning, terrorists fired on Zaporizhzhia, leaving two people wounded. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past day, enemy troops conducted 459 attacks on 13 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. The main targets include Tavriyske, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Kopani, where 10 air attacks were carried out.

273 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka and other localities. In addition, 5 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Levadne and Malynivka.

Artillery struck 171 times in Lobkove, Gulyaypole, Orikhiv and other localities. The attacks resulted in the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure, particularly in Zaporizhzhia.

As of now, two people have been reported injured, and medics are providing them with the necessary assistance. Details of the incidents will be clarified later.

An explosion occurs in Zaporizhzhia