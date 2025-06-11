Dreams Step MP Kuzminykh: how to build a business with the help of assistants
Kyiv • UNN
MP Kuzminykh probably uses assistants in business schemes, in particular, through the NGO "Kuzminykh Brothers Foundation" and the "Dream Step" clinic.
UNN has already written that People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, probably hid a network of pharmacies, registering it to a driver. But, it seems, not only the driver is involved in the business schemes of the people's deputy. Read about why Kuzminykh needs assistants in the UNN material.
Among the assistants of People's Deputy Kuzminykh are Oleg Viktorovych Honcharenko and Oleksandr Pavlovych Zubets.
The first, in addition, together with the people's deputy himself, is a co-founder of the NGO "Kuzminykh Brothers Foundation", and also - together with Zubets - LLC "Medical Rehabilitation Center "Dream Step".
Such a strong connection could not but attract our attention. It turns out that back in 2018, this NGO concluded an agreement with the company "Komtek M" - an agreement on renting premises in the capital on Osvity Street, 3. The debt under this agreement became the subject of litigation - it turns out that the NGO owed the landlord more than UAH 1 million and he was forced to go to court. Eventually, the organization lost the court and paid the money. But there is something else in the court decisions - the landlord stated that the public organization also transferred "premises for use by third parties", and also made repairs there (which was stipulated by the terms of the lease agreement).
The court documents do not specify who these third parties are, but we can assume that it could well have been the Dream Step clinic, because it is still located at this address. And then, wasn't the renovation done specifically for it?
Earlier, journalists of Hromadske had already drawn attention to the possible connection between Kuzminykh and a private medical institution.
We went to the address indicated in the court decision and found a private rehabilitation center Dreams Step there. It is noted that the center has been operating for twenty years. At the entrance to it there is also a sign "Kuzminykh Brothers Foundation". However, the girl at the reception noted that they work separately from Kuzminykh. The Brothers Foundation only occasionally refers veterans to them. "In general, we are a paid center, but we can accept veterans for free," the girl explained. She did not answer clarifying questions about who finances the free rehabilitation and how often ex-servicemen are sent to them. But she promised to pass on the contacts to the hromadske director, but did not name him
The clinic is still operating. It is noteworthy that its website really states about 20 years of experience, namely "Dreams Step" - a team of professionals with twenty years of experience". Although the company with this name was registered 6 years ago - in March 2019. According to public finances, since then the company has twice received payments from the "Kuzminykh Brothers Foundation" for rehabilitation services for a total amount of 15 thousand hryvnias. This happened in 2020. In 2022, in response to journalists' questions, Kuzminykh stated that veterans are treated free of charge in this private center: "Ask the ATO soldiers who are treated there whether they paid at least a penny."
The question arises - how many people can be treated for 15 thousand hryvnias, even at 2020 prices? And it also turns out that Honcharenko paid to his commercial structure from a public organization, of which he is a co-founder together with People's Deputy Kuzminykh?
We would like to add that now, as we were informed in the clinic, military rehabilitation services are not provided.
Another nuance is that Oleg Honcharenko, who is not only a co-founder, but also the head of the clinic, from 2007 to August 2020 had a sole proprietorship registered under KVED - restaurant activities. It would be interesting to know if restaurant activities and clinic management have much in common?
And then there is the question for the controlling bodies, whether they see any abuse in all this?