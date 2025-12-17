Venezuelan Navy takes oil product tankers under protection

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 6498 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 8140 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 10977 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 13528 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 11403 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17000 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10514 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8072 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24236 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20251 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
89%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 13641 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 8806 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 17725 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 15375 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 17764 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 6478 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 16987 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 18105 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24225 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 50674 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland
Belarus
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56922 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38924 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37382 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43726 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48709 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Orlan-10
The Economist

Venezuelan Navy takes oil product tankers under protection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7884 views

Venezuelan authorities have instructed the navy to escort oil product tankers. This could escalate tensions with the United States amid Donald Trump's statements about blocking the country's oil industry.

Venezuelan Navy takes oil product tankers under protection

The Venezuelan government has instructed its naval forces to escort oil product tankers, which could escalate tensions with the United States amid Donald Trump's statements about a blockade of the country's oil industry. This is reported by The New York Times, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that such a step increases the likelihood of escalating relations with the United States after President Donald Trump's statements about imposing a "blockade" aimed at Venezuela's oil sector.

According to three informed sources, several vessels left the country's eastern coast between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning under the escort of warships.

As the publication writes, the decision on the military convoy was Caracas's response to threats from Trump.

At the same time, the vessels moving under naval escort are not currently on the list of ships under US sanctions, so it remains unclear whether they could fall under the announced blockade.

On Tuesday, Trump said he was focused on oil tankers that violated US trade sanctions.

An anonymous US official said Washington was aware of the escort and was considering various options for action but declined to provide details.

Recall

Trump ordered a "full and final" blockade of all sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers. Caracas condemned this move as an open act of aggression.

Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA resumed crude oil and fuel loading after a three-day pause caused by a cyberattack. Despite the technical resumption of terminal operations, fuel exports remain virtually blocked due to Washington's strict policy.

Mexico offers mediation between Venezuela and the US amid naval blockade17.12.25, 18:55 • 4534 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Sanctions
Energy
The New York Times
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States