Venezuelan Navy takes oil product tankers under protection

The Venezuelan government has instructed its naval forces to escort oil product tankers, which could escalate tensions with the United States amid Donald Trump's statements about a blockade of the country's oil industry. This is reported by The New York Times, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that such a step increases the likelihood of escalating relations with the United States after President Donald Trump's statements about imposing a "blockade" aimed at Venezuela's oil sector.

According to three informed sources, several vessels left the country's eastern coast between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning under the escort of warships.

As the publication writes, the decision on the military convoy was Caracas's response to threats from Trump.

At the same time, the vessels moving under naval escort are not currently on the list of ships under US sanctions, so it remains unclear whether they could fall under the announced blockade.

On Tuesday, Trump said he was focused on oil tankers that violated US trade sanctions.

An anonymous US official said Washington was aware of the escort and was considering various options for action but declined to provide details.

Recall

Trump ordered a "full and final" blockade of all sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers. Caracas condemned this move as an open act of aggression.

Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA resumed crude oil and fuel loading after a three-day pause caused by a cyberattack. Despite the technical resumption of terminal operations, fuel exports remain virtually blocked due to Washington's strict policy.

