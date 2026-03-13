Oil prices rise despite temporary easing of US sanctions against Russia

Photo: Reuters

Global oil prices continue to rise, despite the US decision to temporarily allow the purchase of Russian oil at sea. On Friday, Brent crude futures rose to about $100.56 per barrel, indicating a weekly increase of approximately 9%. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

US WTI crude traded at around $95.57 per barrel. Although the price decreased slightly during the day, it could also rise by approximately 7% by the end of the week. The US Treasury Department explained the issuance of a 30-day permit to purchase Russian oil as an attempt to stabilize energy markets amid the US and Israel's war against Iran.

Market reacts to supply risks

Analysts note that this step only partially calmed the market. According to experts, the main reason for the price increase remains disruptions in energy supplies and risks to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Additional pressure on the market is created by the hostilities in the region. Iran declares its readiness to use the Strait of Hormuz as leverage, and attacks on tankers have been reported in Iraqi waters. Against this background, the US is considering the possibility of escorting merchant ships through the strait with naval forces together with an international coalition.

