A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
March 12, 04:05 PM • 15494 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 23629 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
March 12, 03:26 PM • 28178 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 18460 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 17123 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
March 12, 01:11 PM • 14477 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
March 12, 11:13 AM • 22545 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
March 12, 09:02 AM • 39548 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
March 12, 07:14 AM • 49489 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Publications
Exclusives
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 03:26 PM • 28178 views
Ukraine to be first to test new Michelangelo air defense dome from Leonardo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Italian company Leonardo will test components of the air defense dome in Ukraine by the end of the year. The AI-powered system will counter drones, ballistic, and hypersonic missiles.

Ukraine to be first to test new Michelangelo air defense dome from Leonardo

Italian defense company Leonardo plans to test components of the newest integrated air and missile defense system Michelangelo in Ukraine. Tests could begin as early as the end of this year, while in NATO countries they are planned only from 2027. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

This was announced by the company's CEO, Roberto Cingolani.

The first component of the Michelangelo dome is currently being built for our friends in Ukraine

– he stated.

Leonardo does not specify which elements of the system will be tested, but emphasizes that testing technologies in combat conditions is an effective approach.

System for countering drones and missiles

Michelangelo is designed to combine elements of air and missile defense and provide interception of a wide range of air threats – from drones to ballistic and hypersonic missiles. It is likely that during tests in Ukraine, the system's capabilities in combating drones will be primarily checked.

Zelenskyy: we are raising the issue of missiles for air defense systems that are in short supply for us10.03.26, 18:36 • 3782 views

Leonardo notes that the system will use new generation sensors, artificial intelligence, and a multi-domain MC5 control module, which will coordinate the operation of various air defense assets. Full integration of Michelangelo into the defense systems of NATO and EU countries is planned to be completed by 2030.

At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot13.02.26, 09:58 • 50612 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
War in Ukraine
NATO
European Union
Ukraine