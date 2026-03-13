Ukraine to be first to test new Michelangelo air defense dome from Leonardo

Italian defense company Leonardo plans to test components of the newest integrated air and missile defense system Michelangelo in Ukraine. Tests could begin as early as the end of this year, while in NATO countries they are planned only from 2027. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

This was announced by the company's CEO, Roberto Cingolani.

The first component of the Michelangelo dome is currently being built for our friends in Ukraine – he stated.

Leonardo does not specify which elements of the system will be tested, but emphasizes that testing technologies in combat conditions is an effective approach.

System for countering drones and missiles

Michelangelo is designed to combine elements of air and missile defense and provide interception of a wide range of air threats – from drones to ballistic and hypersonic missiles. It is likely that during tests in Ukraine, the system's capabilities in combating drones will be primarily checked.

Leonardo notes that the system will use new generation sensors, artificial intelligence, and a multi-domain MC5 control module, which will coordinate the operation of various air defense assets. Full integration of Michelangelo into the defense systems of NATO and EU countries is planned to be completed by 2030.

