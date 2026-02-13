At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot

At least 17 countries have announced new support following the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group ("Ramstein"), which was one of the most successful, with partners committing $38 billion, including for drones, air defense, and Patriot missiles, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Following "Ramstein," partners confirmed one of the largest budgets to support Ukraine – $38 billion for 2026. Over $6 billion in specific aid packages, including more than $2.5 billion for Ukrainian drones, over $500 million for PURL, $2 billion for air defense, as well as funds for artillery ammunition, training, naval capabilities, and other areas. - Fedorov wrote.

According to the Minister of Defense, following the President's directive, "agreements were reached with a number of European partners on the urgent delivery of Patriot missiles from their stockpiles," and partners are thanked for this initiative.

"The quantity will be finalized after the final approval by the leadership of the respective partner countries. We hope for the fastest possible delivery times," Fedorov emphasized.

Agreements by country

Fedorov listed the agreements with partners following "Ramstein":

The United Kingdom is allocating £500 million for air defense and contributing £150 million to the PURL initiative. In total, it is providing £3 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2026;

Germany is allocating at least €1 billion for the purchase of drones for Ukraine, will finance the project of an air defense "dome" over our cities, and a drone assault unit project within its €11.5 billion aid budget for Ukraine;

Norway has allocated $7 billion in 2026, of which $1.4 billion for drones, $700 million for air defense, $200 million for artillery, $125 million for PURL;

The Netherlands has committed to allocating at least 0.25% of its GDP to Ukraine's defense in 2026 and announced a €90 million contribution to PURL;

Belgium will allocate €1 billion in military aid this year;

Sweden announced its 24th aid package of €1.2 billion and a €100 million contribution to PURL. In total, it is allocating €3.7 billion for this year;

Denmark announced an increase in its military aid budget for Ukraine by $425 million to a total of $2 billion in 2026;

Spain is providing $1.2 billion in 2026;

Canada is allocating $50 million for the "Danish model" and $45 million for medical support;

Iceland is contributing $8 million to the PURL initiative and allocating $2.4 million for arms procurement through the NSATU trust fund;

Lithuania is allocating $265 million this year;

Latvia will provide at least 0.25% of its GDP to support Ukraine;

Estonia will also allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to strengthen Ukraine's defense;

Australia announced a new contribution to the PURL initiative;

Portugal announced contributions to PURL and the "Czech initiative," and the transfer of armored vehicles and drones within the SAFE program;

Turkey will strengthen our air defense with its contribution;

Slovenia announced a $5 million aid package.

At the meeting, we for the first time presented our defense goals for the year to our partners, agreed upon by the President of Ukraine and our military. We came with a clear plan and concrete solutions that we plan to implement together with our partners. - Fedorov indicated.

The Minister of Defense expressed gratitude to each country that is part of the "Ramstein" format, "for new strong contributions to our defense."

