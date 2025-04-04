Secretary of State Rubio stated that the United States does not plan to annex Greenland, emphasizing respect for the self-determination of Greenlanders. He called on Denmark to focus on Greenland's desire for independence.
General Cavoli announced the preparation of a new batch of F-16s for Ukraine and the expansion of pilot training. Ukrainian forces are already using F-16s to protect the sky.
Denmark has announced the 25th package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $970 million. It will include strengthening air defense, artillery, aviation support and contributions to the coalition.
Denmark has announced a new aid package to Ukraine worth DKK 6. 7 billion for 2025-2027. The funds will go to air defense, artillery and support for the Air Force.
The White House is preparing an assessment of the cost of establishing control over Greenland, including the cost of public services and income from resources. A more favorable deal for Greenland than from Denmark is being considered.
The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark and the USA will meet in Brussels. Previously, Trump expressed intentions to control Greenland, which caused tension in relations between the countries.
The Ukraine2EU program will provide targeted assistance to Ukraine on its path to EU membership. Ukraine2EU will support Ukraine at all stages of preparation for EU membership.
Jens-Frederik Nielsen emphasized the importance of cooperation with Denmark on the path to sovereignty. Greenland is interested in partnership with the USA in the fields of trade and security, but excludes integration.
Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.
The Swedish government has announced the largest package of military support to Ukraine worth about $1. 6 billion. The package will include the purchase of defense equipment and financial donations.
A boy named Jens makes beaded crafts and sells them to help Ukrainian children who have lost their homes. In total, he has already raised over 34,000 Danish kroner.
Donald Trump stated that the annexation of Greenland is inevitable, possibly without military force. He added that the country is important for international security.
The Prime Minister of Denmark responded to the US Vice President's accusations of insufficient protection of Greenland. The Danish Foreign Minister criticized the US for its tone.
A poll showed that 85% of Greenlanders oppose joining the United States. Meanwhile, less than 30% of Americans support the idea.
The US Vice President stated in Greenland that the country is important for world security. According to Vance, military force is not needed to strengthen the US position.
US Vice President Vance visited the Pituffik space base in Greenland after Trump's statements about the importance of the region for national security. Denmark criticizes US pressure and emphasizes resistance.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.
Danish TV channel TV2 reported that the Royal Guard of Denmark used cocaine while on duty. The guards were dismissed, fined and received criminal records. The Danish public is concerned about the incident, as the guards protect important objects in the country.
Six EU countries have called on Brussels to urgently develop a clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to the bloc. This comes amid concerns that Hungary is trying to undermine Ukraine's chances.
The largest protests in history took place in Greenland due to Trump's statements about the annexation of the island. Thousands of people took to the streets, demonstrating unity on the issue of territorial integrity.
The United States has appealed to European countries to increase exports of eggs due to shortages and high prices. The reason is avian influenza, which has destroyed millions of laying hens.
Lars Løkke Rasmussen commented on Trump's words about the elections in Greenland, where supporters of independence won. Trump believes that this is "good" for the US, but Denmark disagrees.
The head of the Danish Defense Committee, Rasmus Jarlov, is outraged by Trump and Rutte's discussion of the annexation of Greenland. He emphasized that this would mean war between the two NATO countries.
German concern Rheinmetall has announced its readiness to provide weapons for an international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. The company can offer more than 2,000 items of weapons, including tanks and armored vehicles.
In the Greenland elections, the Demokratit party, which advocates a gradual approach to independence from Denmark, won. This happened against the background of US interest in the island.
As of January 2025, 4. 3 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection in EU countries. The most refugees were accepted by Germany (27.3%), Poland (23.2%), and the Czech Republic (9.2%).
The Danish postal service PostNord announced the cessation of letter delivery from December 30, 2025, due to a 90% drop in demand. The company will cut 1,500 jobs and focus on parcel delivery.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that she does not rule out the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in the country. She is open to proposals for creating a joint European nuclear deterrent.
The company Colossal Biosciences has modified the genes of mice to produce fur similar to that of mammoths. However, there are still many challenges to achieving the goal of resurrecting mammoths by 2028.