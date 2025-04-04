$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15749 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64797 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213844 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122629 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391899 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310773 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213755 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244222 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131883 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254353 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3108 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72108 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57197 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Denmark

Rubio stated that the US did not talk about the annexation of Greenland

Secretary of State Rubio stated that the United States does not plan to annex Greenland, emphasizing respect for the self-determination of Greenlanders. He called on Denmark to focus on Greenland's desire for independence.

News of the World • April 4, 11:44 AM • 5842 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

General Cavoli announced the preparation of a new batch of F-16s for Ukraine and the expansion of pilot training. Ukrainian forces are already using F-16s to protect the sky.

War • April 4, 08:18 AM • 86747 views

Denmark has allocated a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth almost a billion dollars: Umerov revealed the details

Denmark has announced the 25th package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $970 million. It will include strengthening air defense, artillery, aviation support and contributions to the coalition.

War • April 3, 07:33 PM • 5890 views

Denmark has announced a new aid package to Ukraine worth DKK 6.7 billion

Denmark has announced a new aid package to Ukraine worth DKK 6. 7 billion for 2025-2027. The funds will go to air defense, artillery and support for the Air Force.

War • April 3, 11:08 AM • 7732 views

The White House is conducting an assessment of potential costs in the event of the purchase of Greenland - The Washington Post

The White House is preparing an assessment of the cost of establishing control over Greenland, including the cost of public services and income from resources. A more favorable deal for Greenland than from Denmark is being considered.

News of the World • April 2, 09:37 AM • 16219 views

Denmark and the USA will hold the first negotiations after Trump's victory: the FT newspaper found out the details

The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark and the USA will meet in Brussels. Previously, Trump expressed intentions to control Greenland, which caused tension in relations between the countries.

News of the World • April 1, 09:13 AM • 6892 views

EU is launching the Ukraine2EU program to support Ukraine on its path to membership

The Ukraine2EU program will provide targeted assistance to Ukraine on its path to EU membership. Ukraine2EU will support Ukraine at all stages of preparation for EU membership.

Politics • April 1, 07:57 AM • 21010 views

Greenland's Prime Minister declares aspiration for independence and partnership with Denmark

Jens-Frederik Nielsen emphasized the importance of cooperation with Denmark on the path to sovereignty. Greenland is interested in partnership with the USA in the fields of trade and security, but excludes integration.

News of the World • March 31, 11:34 PM • 11115 views

Delegations from the European Parliament and 17 EU countries arrived in Kyiv

Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.

Politics • March 31, 11:39 AM • 149399 views

Sweden allocated a record package of military assistance to Ukraine for $1.6 billion

The Swedish government has announced the largest package of military support to Ukraine worth about $1. 6 billion. The package will include the purchase of defense equipment and financial donations.

War • March 31, 11:33 AM • 28683 views

An 11-year-old boy from Denmark raised 34,000 Danish kroner for children from Ukraine

A boy named Jens makes beaded crafts and sells them to help Ukrainian children who have lost their homes. In total, he has already raised over 34,000 Danish kroner.

War • March 30, 11:22 PM • 12389 views

Trump on plans to annex Greenland: we will get it 100%

Donald Trump stated that the annexation of Greenland is inevitable, possibly without military force. He added that the country is important for international security.

News of the World • March 30, 06:47 AM • 33865 views

"The Vice President's reference is incorrect": The Prime Minister of Denmark responded to US criticism of Greenland

The Prime Minister of Denmark responded to the US Vice President's accusations of insufficient protection of Greenland. The Danish Foreign Minister criticized the US for its tone.

News of the World • March 29, 12:39 PM • 20366 views

85% against: Greenlanders do not support joining the USA

A poll showed that 85% of Greenlanders oppose joining the United States. Meanwhile, less than 30% of Americans support the idea.

News of the World • March 29, 07:53 AM • 13088 views

Greenland is important for world security, military force is not needed - Vance

The US Vice President stated in Greenland that the country is important for world security. According to Vance, military force is not needed to strengthen the US position.

News of the World • March 28, 07:38 PM • 25525 views

New purpose of Vance's visit to Greenland: review of the airbase amid Trump's statements about the importance of the region for the US

US Vice President Vance visited the Pituffik space base in Greenland after Trump's statements about the importance of the region for national security. Denmark criticizes US pressure and emphasizes resistance.

News of the World • March 28, 12:06 PM • 29911 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587516 views

Drone Coalition has allocated €20 million for reconnaissance drones for Ukraine

Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.

War • March 24, 10:32 AM • 121464 views

Snorting cocaine from a saber: TV reporters expose "drug" addiction in the circle of guards of the Danish royal family

Danish TV channel TV2 reported that the Royal Guard of Denmark used cocaine while on duty. The guards were dismissed, fined and received criminal records. The Danish public is concerned about the incident, as the guards protect important objects in the country.

News of the World • March 20, 07:17 PM • 11685 views

Six EU countries call for speeding up Ukraine's membership - Politico

Six EU countries have called on Brussels to urgently develop a clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to the bloc. This comes amid concerns that Hungary is trying to undermine Ukraine's chances.

Politics • March 19, 09:43 AM • 13086 views

Mass protests were held in Greenland against Trump's statements about the annexation of the island

The largest protests in history took place in Greenland due to Trump's statements about the annexation of the island. Thousands of people took to the streets, demonstrating unity on the issue of territorial integrity.

News of the World • March 16, 08:27 AM • 20068 views

The US has appealed to European countries regarding the supply of eggs due to shortages and record prices - Reuters

The United States has appealed to European countries to increase exports of eggs due to shortages and high prices. The reason is avian influenza, which has destroyed millions of laying hens.

News of the World • March 14, 03:41 PM • 22035 views

Danish Foreign Minister reacts to Trump's words about elections in Greenland

Lars Løkke Rasmussen commented on Trump's words about the elections in Greenland, where supporters of independence won. Trump believes that this is "good" for the US, but Denmark disagrees.

News of the World • March 14, 02:58 PM • 17485 views

Trump and Rutte's conversation about the annexation of Greenland: Denmark harshly criticized the US President and the NATO Secretary General

The head of the Danish Defense Committee, Rasmus Jarlov, is outraged by Trump and Rutte's discussion of the annexation of Greenland. He emphasized that this would mean war between the two NATO countries.

Politics • March 14, 01:35 AM • 17364 views

Rheinmetall is ready to arm peacekeepers in Ukraine after the war

German concern Rheinmetall has announced its readiness to provide weapons for an international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. The company can offer more than 2,000 items of weapons, including tanks and armored vehicles.

Politics • March 13, 12:52 AM • 18525 views

In Greenland supporters of gradual independence won the elections

In the Greenland elections, the Demokratit party, which advocates a gradual approach to independence from Denmark, won. This happened against the background of US interest in the island.

News of the World • March 12, 08:40 AM • 12627 views

The EU has granted temporary protection to 4.3 million Ukrainians: which countries accepted the most

As of January 2025, 4. 3 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection in EU countries. The most refugees were accepted by Germany (27.3%), Poland (23.2%), and the Czech Republic (9.2%).

Society • March 11, 07:50 AM • 51740 views

Danish postal service will stop delivering letters: after 400 years of existence, the service has lost popularity

The Danish postal service PostNord announced the cessation of letter delivery from December 30, 2025, due to a 90% drop in demand. The company will cut 1,500 jobs and focus on parcel delivery.

News of the World • March 8, 12:32 AM • 21102 views

Frederiksen not ruling out Denmark hosting nuclear weapons

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that she does not rule out the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in the country. She is open to proposals for creating a joint European nuclear deterrent.

War • March 6, 01:16 PM • 16340 views

Scientists created mice with mammoth genes: what happened

The company Colossal Biosciences has modified the genes of mice to produce fur similar to that of mammoths. However, there are still many challenges to achieving the goal of resurrecting mammoths by 2028.

News of the World • March 4, 02:27 PM • 114203 views