Trump's envoy to Greenland said the US is not seeking to "conquer" Danish territory

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 6668 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 9028 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 7698 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 12606 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 20187 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 15146 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 17488 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 34143 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 49668 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 68241 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1.7m/s
72%
765mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 19978 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head KovalenkoDecember 24, 07:35 AM • 19746 views
US Ambassador to NATO: "Negotiations are productive, but Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves"December 24, 08:30 AM • 8806 views
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regionsDecember 24, 09:23 AM • 10382 views
Russian government freezes construction of Arctic railway worth over $10 billion: reasons revealed11:40 AM • 5598 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 6668 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 4422 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg02:30 PM • 9028 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 12606 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 20187 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Pope Leo XIV
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 3016 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 20055 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 8932 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 34336 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 31122 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Mushrooms
DJI Mavic

Trump's envoy to Greenland said the US is not seeking to "conquer" Danish territory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

President Trump's new envoy to Greenland, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, announced his intention to initiate a dialogue with the island's residents regarding its development. This contradicts Trump's previous statements about the need for US control over Greenland.

Trump's envoy to Greenland said the US is not seeking to "conquer" Danish territory

President Donald Trump's new envoy to Greenland said on Tuesday that the Republican administration intends to initiate a dialogue with the residents of the semi-autonomous Danish territory about the best way to develop this strategically important island, UNN reports with reference to AP.

In his first extensive comments since being appointed to the position this week, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said the Trump administration was not going to "try to conquer anyone" or "seize anyone's country."

The governor's comments somewhat contradict Trump's position, who has repeatedly stated that the US needs to take control of the Arctic territory for its own security, and has not ruled out the use of military force to establish control over the mineral-rich, strategically located Arctic island.

"I think our discussions should be directly with the people of Greenland — the Greenlanders," Landry said on Fox News. "What do they want? What opportunities have they not acquired? Why haven't they received the protection they truly deserve?"

Let's add

The publication notes that Trump's announcement of Landry's appointment once again caused alarm in Denmark and Europe.

Denmark's foreign minister told Danish broadcasters that he would summon the US ambassador to his ministry.

"We have said it before. And now we say it again. National borders and state sovereignty are based on international law," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her Greenlandic counterpart Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a joint statement on Monday. "These are fundamental principles. One cannot annex another country. Even with arguments concerning international security."

Trump stated that Greenland is needed by the US for security after the appointment of a special envoy23.12.25, 09:52 • 3282 views

Trump repeatedly called for US jurisdiction over Greenland during his presidential transition and in the early months of his second term. In March, Vice President J.D. Vance visited a remote American military base in Greenland and accused Denmark of underinvesting in the region.

The issue gradually faded, but in August, Danish officials summoned the top American diplomat to Copenhagen after reports that at least three individuals linked to Trump were conducting covert influence operations in Greenland.

According to a Danish government official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, the Trump administration did not provide advance warning of Landry's appointment.

Denmark strengthens Greenland's defense amid Trump's annexation claims and growing Russian activity - Bloomberg01.11.25, 05:55 • 13361 view

According to a congressional aide, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, the administration has also not yet provided Congress with any details about the appointment.

Trump is reviving the discussion about Greenland at a time when he already has to deal with a multitude of foreign policy crises, including maintaining a fragile truce in Gaza and negotiating an end to Russian President Vladimir Putin's brutal war in Ukraine, the publication adds.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the leading Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Tuesday questioned the wisdom of "stirring up conflicts with friends" at such a difficult time for the whole world.

"Greenland's sovereignty is not up for discussion," Shaheen said. "Denmark is a crucial NATO ally that has always stood shoulder to shoulder with the United States."

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Greenland
J. D. Vance
Mette Frederiksen
Fox News
NATO
Donald Trump
Copenhagen
Denmark
United States
Gaza Strip
Ukraine