Trump's envoy to Greenland said the US is not seeking to "conquer" Danish territory

President Donald Trump's new envoy to Greenland said on Tuesday that the Republican administration intends to initiate a dialogue with the residents of the semi-autonomous Danish territory about the best way to develop this strategically important island, UNN reports with reference to AP.

In his first extensive comments since being appointed to the position this week, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said the Trump administration was not going to "try to conquer anyone" or "seize anyone's country."

The governor's comments somewhat contradict Trump's position, who has repeatedly stated that the US needs to take control of the Arctic territory for its own security, and has not ruled out the use of military force to establish control over the mineral-rich, strategically located Arctic island.

"I think our discussions should be directly with the people of Greenland — the Greenlanders," Landry said on Fox News. "What do they want? What opportunities have they not acquired? Why haven't they received the protection they truly deserve?"

The publication notes that Trump's announcement of Landry's appointment once again caused alarm in Denmark and Europe.

Denmark's foreign minister told Danish broadcasters that he would summon the US ambassador to his ministry.

"We have said it before. And now we say it again. National borders and state sovereignty are based on international law," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her Greenlandic counterpart Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a joint statement on Monday. "These are fundamental principles. One cannot annex another country. Even with arguments concerning international security."

Trump stated that Greenland is needed by the US for security after the appointment of a special envoy

Trump repeatedly called for US jurisdiction over Greenland during his presidential transition and in the early months of his second term. In March, Vice President J.D. Vance visited a remote American military base in Greenland and accused Denmark of underinvesting in the region.

The issue gradually faded, but in August, Danish officials summoned the top American diplomat to Copenhagen after reports that at least three individuals linked to Trump were conducting covert influence operations in Greenland.

According to a Danish government official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, the Trump administration did not provide advance warning of Landry's appointment.

Denmark strengthens Greenland's defense amid Trump's annexation claims and growing Russian activity - Bloomberg

According to a congressional aide, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, the administration has also not yet provided Congress with any details about the appointment.

Trump is reviving the discussion about Greenland at a time when he already has to deal with a multitude of foreign policy crises, including maintaining a fragile truce in Gaza and negotiating an end to Russian President Vladimir Putin's brutal war in Ukraine, the publication adds.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the leading Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Tuesday questioned the wisdom of "stirring up conflicts with friends" at such a difficult time for the whole world.

"Greenland's sovereignty is not up for discussion," Shaheen said. "Denmark is a crucial NATO ally that has always stood shoulder to shoulder with the United States."