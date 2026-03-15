New Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei is being treated at Putin's residence after US and Israeli strikes - media

Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, may be in Moscow, where he is reportedly receiving treatment at Putin's residence after US and Israeli strikes. This is reported by UNN with reference to AJ Jariba.

Details

According to the publication, Khamenei needed surgery after being wounded. The operation was successful, and the new Iranian leader is undergoing treatment in a private hospital located on the territory of one of Vladimir Putin's presidential palaces.

The publication also reports that Iranian special services feared a possible leak of information about Khamenei's whereabouts.

Recall

US President Donald Trump called Tehran's conditions insufficient and demands a complete renunciation of nuclear ambitions.