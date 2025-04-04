New US tariffs will lead to a 0. 4% reduction in Poland's GDP, which amounts to more than EUR 236 million. Duda called it a blow from an ally.
Ukraine received another 5,000 Starlink terminals from Poland to provide communication in hospitals, schools and critical infrastructure facilities. In total, Ukraine has received more than 50,000 terminals.
Mark Rutte stated that NATO aims to strengthen cooperation with partners in the defense sector and exchange of experience. The Alliance takes into account the experience of the war in Ukraine and analyzes it.
Exports of goods from Ukraine in March 2025 increased by 18%. The total volume of exports amounted to almost $9.9 billion, and the EU remains the largest partner.
Radosław Sikorski said that sending Polish troops would give grounds for Russian propaganda. Poland will be a logistics hub for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and criticizes Finland for its intention to do so. Norway has a modern defense system, so it is not concerned about changes.
The "DobroDiy" Foundation has handed over two Mitsubishi L200 and Nissan Navara cars to the "Typhoon" unit. The cars are equipped with Starlink, the project cost is over 1 million UAH.
The search for the American soldiers who went missing during exercises in Lithuania has ended. Unfortunately, all four were found dead, which is a tragedy for the allies.
The SBU, Foreign Intelligence Service and Polish law enforcement officers detained Kyrylo Molchanov, who worked for Medvedchuk, in the EU. He was deported to Ukraine, where he is currently in pre-trial detention.
Finland intends to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Mines in order to respond flexibly to changes in the security sphere. The country also plans to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2029.
Polish law enforcement officers detained a 47-year-old citizen of Ukraine in the Mazowieckie Voivodeship on suspicion of espionage. He is accused of reconnaissance of military facilities.
The fire engulfed 90 hectares of dry grass and reeds. The police have launched an investigation, and the perpetrator faces up to 10 years in prison.
Ukraine is expected to see a drop in milk prices due to outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease in Europe and the cancellation of EU benefits for Ukrainian exports. From April 1, the price may decrease by another 20-30 kopecks.
The foreign ministers of European countries have declared their readiness to increase pressure on russia with sanctions. This is done to prevent the war and ensure a just peace for Ukraine.
In Warsaw, EU defense ministers will discuss Kai Kallas' initiative to strengthen support for Ukraine. In particular, it concerns the allocation of 5 billion euros for artillery shells.
Poland plans to sign a $2 billion agreement with the United States for logistical support of Patriot systems. This will strengthen the country's air defenses.
Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.
The first scanning systems for inspecting railway wagons at the border with Poland will appear in Ukraine by the end of 2025. This should speed up customs procedures and detect contraband.
Defense ministers of the Baltic countries warn that a truce in Ukraine will allow Russia to rearm and transfer troops to their borders. The countries call on NATO not to weaken the defense of the eastern flank.
Karol Nawrocki, a candidate for president of Poland, has been embroiled in scandal after promoting his own book under a pseudonym on television. He praised himself, posing as someone else.
The procedure for correcting errors in humanitarian aid declarations after customs clearance has been changed in Ukraine. The changes concern vehicles imported as humanitarian aid.
Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform under number 5 with the song "Bird of Pray" in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025. Together with Ukraine, Iceland, Poland and other countries will perform in the semi-final.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated 83 million hryvnias for the construction of fortification structures in the Zaporizhzhia region. The funds will be used for engineering and technical structures and equipment of defense lines.
A soldier who was wanted for a traffic accident with serious consequences in the Kyiv region has been extradited from Poland. He was hiding from justice, first in Moldova, and then in Poland.
The EU is working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, despite Moscow's demands to return one of its banks to SWIFT in exchange for a partial ceasefire. EU leaders rule out easing sanctions.
European leaders have not reached an agreement on peacekeepers in Ukraine. France and Britain are insisting on their own troops, Italy is ready for a UN mission, and Poland has refused to send troops.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
At the summit in Paris, EU leaders agreed on support for Ukraine and the importance of sanctions against Russia. They also stressed the need for good relations with the United States.
The CMU resolution will be challenged in court due to violations and the threat of pharmacies closing in villages. The Ministry of Health does not listen to small businesses, protecting only manufacturers, which will lead to a shortage of medicines.
Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval stated that there are no threats to the sowing campaign and an increase in wheat crops. Ukraine exports agricultural products to the EU, Africa and Asia.