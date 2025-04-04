$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15862 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29009 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64938 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214026 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122729 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391988 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310860 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213771 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244238 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255114 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

New US tariffs will lead to a 0. 4% reduction in Poland's GDP, which amounts to more than EUR 236 million. Duda called it a blow from an ally.

News of the World • April 3, 03:44 PM • 12437 views

Ukraine received another 5,000 Starlink terminals from Poland

Ukraine received another 5,000 Starlink terminals from Poland to provide communication in hospitals, schools and critical infrastructure facilities. In total, Ukraine has received more than 50,000 terminals.

Politics • April 3, 02:55 PM • 11656 views

NATO will strengthen cooperation with partners, using the experience of the war in Ukraine

Mark Rutte stated that NATO aims to strengthen cooperation with partners in the defense sector and exchange of experience. The Alliance takes into account the experience of the war in Ukraine and analyzes it.

War • April 2, 04:09 PM • 22788 views

The export market in Ukraine continues to grow despite the war with Russia - Svyrydenko

Exports of goods from Ukraine in March 2025 increased by 18%. The total volume of exports amounted to almost $9.9 billion, and the EU remains the largest partner.

War • April 2, 03:37 PM • 23975 views

Poland has named another reason why it will not send a military contingent to Ukraine

Radosław Sikorski said that sending Polish troops would give grounds for Russian propaganda. Poland will be a logistics hub for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

War • April 2, 02:05 PM • 36062 views

Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, as Finland wants to do - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and criticizes Finland for its intention to do so. Norway has a modern defense system, so it is not concerned about changes.

News of the World • April 2, 01:52 PM • 12758 views

The "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange has handed over two SUVs with Starlink to the "Typhoon" National Guard unit

The "DobroDiy" Foundation has handed over two Mitsubishi L200 and Nissan Navara cars to the "Typhoon" unit. The cars are equipped with Starlink, the project cost is over 1 million UAH.

Society • April 2, 08:12 AM • 8416 views

The fourth missing American soldier found dead in Lithuania

The search for the American soldiers who went missing during exercises in Lithuania has ended. Unfortunately, all four were found dead, which is a tragedy for the allies.

News of the World • April 1, 04:49 PM • 23582 views

Propagandist Molchanov, who worked for Medvedchuk, was arrested in Poland and deported to Ukraine: he is now in pre-trial detention

The SBU, Foreign Intelligence Service and Polish law enforcement officers detained Kyrylo Molchanov, who worked for Medvedchuk, in the EU. He was deported to Ukraine, where he is currently in pre-trial detention.

War • April 1, 01:57 PM • 31905 views

Finland wants to withdraw from the convention banning anti-personnel mines

Finland intends to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Mines in order to respond flexibly to changes in the security sphere. The country also plans to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2029.

News of the World • April 1, 01:03 PM • 14329 views

Suspected of working for Russian special services: a citizen of Ukraine detained in Poland

Polish law enforcement officers detained a 47-year-old citizen of Ukraine in the Mazowieckie Voivodeship on suspicion of espionage. He is accused of reconnaissance of military facilities.

Crimes and emergencies • April 1, 12:11 PM • 9552 views

A large fire in the Biebrza National Park is being investigated in Poland: 90 hectares have burned

The fire engulfed 90 hectares of dry grass and reeds. The police have launched an investigation, and the perpetrator faces up to 10 years in prison.

News of the World • April 1, 02:34 AM • 8480 views

Milk in Ukraine will become cheaper: what is the reason

Ukraine is expected to see a drop in milk prices due to outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease in Europe and the cancellation of EU benefits for Ukrainian exports. From April 1, the price may decrease by another 20-30 kopecks.

Economy • March 31, 04:53 PM • 35737 views

The foreign ministers of five European countries have declared their readiness to impose new sanctions against the russian federation

The foreign ministers of European countries have declared their readiness to increase pressure on russia with sanctions. This is done to prevent the war and ensure a just peace for Ukraine.

War • March 31, 03:34 PM • 39054 views

5 billion euros for shells: EU ministers in Warsaw will discuss Kallas' initiative to strengthen support for Ukraine

In Warsaw, EU defense ministers will discuss Kai Kallas' initiative to strengthen support for Ukraine. In particular, it concerns the allocation of 5 billion euros for artillery shells.

War • March 31, 01:48 PM • 30360 views

Poland has announced a $2 billion contract with the US to support Patriot

Poland plans to sign a $2 billion agreement with the United States for logistical support of Patriot systems. This will strengthen the country's air defenses.

News of the World • March 31, 11:56 AM • 17992 views

Delegations from the European Parliament and 17 EU countries arrived in Kyiv

Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.

Politics • March 31, 11:39 AM • 149403 views

Scanners for inspecting railway containers will be installed in Ukraine at the border: what is known

The first scanning systems for inspecting railway wagons at the border with Poland will appear in Ukraine by the end of 2025. This should speed up customs procedures and detect contraband.

Economy • March 31, 08:59 AM • 20352 views

Ceasefire in Ukraine will increase the threat from Russia to the Baltic countries - FT

Defense ministers of the Baltic countries warn that a truce in Ukraine will allow Russia to rearm and transfer troops to their borders. The countries call on NATO not to weaken the defense of the eastern flank.

Politics • March 30, 08:53 AM • 142224 views

Polish presidential candidate mocked for dressing up to promote his own book

Karol Nawrocki, a candidate for president of Poland, has been embroiled in scandal after promoting his own book under a pseudonym on television. He praised himself, posing as someone else.

News of the World • March 29, 08:36 AM • 13307 views

Correcting errors in humanitarian aid declarations: New changes introduced

The procedure for correcting errors in humanitarian aid declarations after customs clearance has been changed in Ukraine. The changes concern vehicles imported as humanitarian aid.

Society • March 28, 02:11 PM • 29799 views

Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025: under what number

Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform under number 5 with the song "Bird of Pray" in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025. Together with Ukraine, Iceland, Poland and other countries will perform in the semi-final.

Society • March 28, 01:42 PM • 29834 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over 80 million hryvnias for the construction of fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia region

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated 83 million hryvnias for the construction of fortification structures in the Zaporizhzhia region. The funds will be used for engineering and technical structures and equipment of defense lines.

War • March 28, 01:05 PM • 33018 views

Suspected of causing a serious traffic accident: a soldier has been extradited to Ukraine

A soldier who was wanted for a traffic accident with serious consequences in the Kyiv region has been extradited from Poland. He was hiding from justice, first in Moldova, and then in Poland.

Crimes and emergencies • March 28, 11:25 AM • 24749 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, rejects Putin's request for SWIFT for banks - EUobserver

The EU is working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, despite Moscow's demands to return one of its banks to SWIFT in exchange for a partial ceasefire. EU leaders rule out easing sanctions.

Politics • March 28, 09:22 AM • 39588 views

There is no consensus among the participants of the "coalition of the willing" regarding the military contingent in Ukraine - NYT

European leaders have not reached an agreement on peacekeepers in Ukraine. France and Britain are insisting on their own troops, Italy is ready for a UN mission, and Poland has refused to send troops.

War • March 28, 07:34 AM • 148731 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587547 views

Everyone agreed on the need to maintain the best possible relations with the United States: Polish Prime Minister on the summit in Paris

At the summit in Paris, EU leaders agreed on support for Ukraine and the importance of sanctions against Russia. They also stressed the need for good relations with the United States.

Politics • March 27, 03:30 PM • 24044 views
Exclusive

Ukrainian know-how from the Ministry of Health: how a new resolution destroys small pharmacies

The CMU resolution will be challenged in court due to violations and the threat of pharmacies closing in villages. The Ministry of Health does not listen to small businesses, protecting only manufacturers, which will lead to a shortage of medicines.

Economy • March 27, 12:45 PM • 372860 views

Ministry of Agrarian Policy: about 24 million hectares are planned for agricultural production this year, there will be more wheat

Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval stated that there are no threats to the sowing campaign and an increase in wheat crops. Ukraine exports agricultural products to the EU, Africa and Asia.

Economy • March 27, 11:59 AM • 23963 views