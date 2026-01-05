Weather on January 5: -14°C recorded on Mount Pip Ivan with cloudy weather and wind - SES
Kyiv • UNN
On Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi on January 5, the air temperature was -14°C. Cloudy weather and a southwest wind of 10 m/s were recorded.
On Monday, January 5, the air temperature on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky, located on the border of Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions, was recorded at -14°C. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Details
Winter continues to reign actively. -14°C air temperature in the morning on Mount Pip Ivan. Cloudy, south-westerly wind 10 m/s
Recall
On January 5, most regions of western and northern Ukraine will be under the influence of high atmospheric pressure without precipitation. As noted by forecaster Natalia Didenko, the southern cyclone will bring rains to the south and snow to the central regions, Donetsk, Luhansk, Chernivtsi regions and the Carpathians.
Didenko added that a band of high atmospheric pressure, and therefore predominantly dry weather, stretches from Portugal, Spain through Germany, Poland to Ukraine.