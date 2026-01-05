Weather on January 5: -14°C recorded on Mount Pip Ivan with cloudy weather and wind - SES

Photo: SES of Ukraine

On Monday, January 5, the air temperature on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky, located on the border of Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions, was recorded at -14°C. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Winter continues to reign actively. -14°C air temperature in the morning on Mount Pip Ivan. Cloudy, south-westerly wind 10 m/s - the message says.

Recall

On January 5, most regions of western and northern Ukraine will be under the influence of high atmospheric pressure without precipitation. As noted by forecaster Natalia Didenko, the southern cyclone will bring rains to the south and snow to the central regions, Donetsk, Luhansk, Chernivtsi regions and the Carpathians.

Didenko added that a band of high atmospheric pressure, and therefore predominantly dry weather, stretches from Portugal, Spain through Germany, Poland to Ukraine.