January 4, 03:52 PM
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Weather on January 5: -14°C recorded on Mount Pip Ivan with cloudy weather and wind - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

On Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi on January 5, the air temperature was -14°C. Cloudy weather and a southwest wind of 10 m/s were recorded.

Photo: SES of Ukraine

On Monday, January 5, the air temperature on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky, located on the border of Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions, was recorded at -14°C. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Winter continues to reign actively. -14°C air temperature in the morning on Mount Pip Ivan. Cloudy, south-westerly wind 10 m/s

- the message says.

Recall

On January 5, most regions of western and northern Ukraine will be under the influence of high atmospheric pressure without precipitation. As noted by forecaster Natalia Didenko, the southern cyclone will bring rains to the south and snow to the central regions, Donetsk, Luhansk, Chernivtsi regions and the Carpathians.

Didenko added that a band of high atmospheric pressure, and therefore predominantly dry weather, stretches from Portugal, Spain through Germany, Poland to Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Spain
Germany
Portugal
Ukraine
Poland