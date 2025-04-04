Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.
European winemakers are facing problems due to falling demand and the threat of tariffs from Trump. The cessation of supplies already costs companies 100 million euros per week.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal has announced his intention to expand support for Ukraine, coordinating with the EU and NATO. The country is ready to increase assistance in various areas, including the F-16 program.
Министр обороны Португалии заявил об отказе от американских F-35 из-за непредсказуемости политики США в НАТО. Существуют опасения относительно ограничений на использование и обслуживание самолетов.
The President of Portugal has announced early parliamentary elections on May 18 after the resignation of Prime Minister Luís Montenegro. The Socialist Party is leading in opinion polls.
The US Army tanker "Stena Immaculate" carrying aviation fuel collided with a Portuguese container ship off the coast of Britain. One crew member is missing, the fire continues, and three countries are conducting a rescue operation.
In February 2025, nine Ukrainian book shelves were opened in six countries around the world. New locations appeared in Greece, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, and Morocco.
After a verbal altercation between Trump and Zelensky at the White House, Macron issued a statement. The French president called for respect for those who have been fighting since the beginning of the conflict.
The French President called on Europeans to become more united and stronger. Macron stressed the need for profound changes in the technological, industrial and defense spheres.
Ukraine received 500 thousand 155-mm artillery shells as part of the Czech initiative. 18 countries have allocated $1.8 billion for the purchase of ammunition, and the total volume of supplies will reach 1.5 million shells.
Brady Corbet, the director of The Brutalist, said that he did not receive any profit from his successful film. To make money, he has to shoot commercials in Portugal.
The city of Albufeira in Portugal is planning to ban tourists from walking the streets in swimsuits and without shirts. Violation of the new code of conduct will be punishable by a fine of up to 1500 euros.
Ukraine's youth national team is in Group H of the Euro 2027 (U-21) qualifiers. The rivals are Croatia, Hungary, Turkey and Lithuania.
January 27 is International Port Wine Day and Bubble Wrap Day. Port wine is a special fortified wine from Portugal, and bubble wrap, created as wallpaper, has become a popular packaging material.
Netflix has announced an increase in subscription prices in the US, Canada, Argentina, and Portugal. The number of subscribers increased by 19 million, and the company's net profit doubled to $1.8 billion.
Since 2025, a new system of functional status assessment has been in place in Ukraine, replacing the MSEC. Ukrainians abroad can be assessed remotely under a special procedure.
The next "Ramstein" format meeting is scheduled for January 9, 2025.
The 274-meter-long Panamanian-flagged tanker Cordelia Moon broke down in the Bosphorus. The vessel was traveling from the Turkish port of Yalova to Novorossiysk, which led to a complete cessation of traffic in both directions.
The cargo ship Sparta, which was supposed to take Russian weapons out of Syria, broke down on the high seas due to an engine failure. Russian troops in Syria are to leave the country by February 2025 at the request of local authorities.
Strong winds in the Portuguese archipelago of Madeira caused a transportation collapse. More than 30 flights were canceled and maritime traffic with Porto Santo was suspended.
Russian shelling in Kyiv damaged a building with 6 embassies, including broken windows and damaged ceilings. There were no injuries among the diplomats.
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the new Macau government to diversify the economy of the largest gambling center. The new leader of the city, Sam Hou Fai, is to promote tourism and high technology.
The Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and Portugal held a telephone conversation on cooperation in the defense industry. The parties discussed financing for the production and supply of drones and scheduled a meeting at Ramstein.
Norway has allocated funds to continue training Ukrainian F-16 pilots and technicians in Portugal. The program will start after the completion of training in Denmark and will include the provision of instructors and technical support.
Starting April 2025, Ukrainian airline SkyUp Airlines will resume scheduled flights from its base in Chisinau. The company launches flights to 8 European destinations, including Paris, Barcelona, and Larnaca.
On December 7, Ukraine celebrates the day of the Ukrainian headscarf, founded in 2019. The holiday became an international flash mob and set a national record for the number of women in traditional headscarves.
The youth national team of Ukraine got into Group D at Euro 2025, where it will meet with Finland, the Netherlands and Denmark. The team will play its first match on June 12 against Denmark in Presov.
"Doobra farm" from Bohuslav region won two bronze awards at the World Cheese Awards 2024. The company represents Ukraine at the prestigious international cheese competition for the third year in a row.
Iran's foreign minister has announced the activation of thousands of advanced domestic centrifuges. This is a response to the IAEA resolution supported by the United States, Great Britain, France and Germany.