We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15867 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29014 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64939 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214028 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122730 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391989 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310862 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213772 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244239 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255114 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132017 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214022 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391986 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254399 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310857 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3172 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14310 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45548 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72130 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57216 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Portugal

Delegations from the European Parliament and 17 EU countries arrived in Kyiv

Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.

Politics • March 31, 11:39 AM • 149403 views

European Wineries Already in Crisis, and Trump's 200% Tariffs Aren't Even in Effect Yet - Bloomberg

European winemakers are facing problems due to falling demand and the threat of tariffs from Trump. The cessation of supplies already costs companies 100 million euros per week.

Economy • March 29, 12:53 PM • 29458 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587547 views

Portugal is considering expanding aid to Ukraine within the EU and NATO

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal has announced his intention to expand support for Ukraine, coordinating with the EU and NATO. The country is ready to increase assistance in various areas, including the F-16 program.

Politics • March 14, 11:56 AM • 11821 views

Portugal отказался от американских истребителей F-35

Министр обороны Португалии заявил об отказе от американских F-35 из-за непредсказуемости политики США в НАТО. Существуют опасения относительно ограничений на использование и обслуживание самолетов.

News of the World • March 14, 08:45 AM • 14841 views

Portugal heads to its third election in almost three years after Prime Minister's scandalous resignation

The President of Portugal has announced early parliamentary elections on May 18 after the resignation of Prime Minister Luís Montenegro. The Socialist Party is leading in opinion polls.

News of the World • March 14, 08:10 AM • 12638 views

Ship collision in the North Sea: fire continues to rage, search for crew member suspended

The US Army tanker "Stena Immaculate" carrying aviation fuel collided with a Portuguese container ship off the coast of Britain. One crew member is missing, the fire continues, and three countries are conducting a rescue operation.

News of the World • March 11, 10:49 AM • 17911 views

"Ukrainian Book Shelf" opened in 6 countries during February

In February 2025, nine Ukrainian book shelves were opened in six countries around the world. New locations appeared in Greece, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, and Morocco.

Society • March 7, 12:31 PM • 36719 views

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

After a verbal altercation between Trump and Zelensky at the White House, Macron issued a statement. The French president called for respect for those who have been fighting since the beginning of the conflict.

Politics • February 28, 07:15 PM • 49836 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

The French President called on Europeans to become more united and stronger. Macron stressed the need for profound changes in the technological, industrial and defense spheres.

War • February 28, 11:38 AM • 100115 views

Last year, Ukraine received 500 thousand 155-mm shells at the initiative of the Czech Republic

Ukraine received 500 thousand 155-mm artillery shells as part of the Czech initiative. 18 countries have allocated $1.8 billion for the purchase of ammunition, and the total volume of supplies will reach 1.5 million shells.

War • February 25, 07:32 PM • 34070 views

BAFTA winner, director Brady Corbet did not earn a single dollar from the film ‘The Brutalist’

Brady Corbet, the director of The Brutalist, said that he did not receive any profit from his successful film. To make money, he has to shoot commercials in Portugal.

News of the World • February 18, 01:36 PM • 121980 views

Fine of 1500 euros for a swimsuit: new rules for tourists in Portugal

The city of Albufeira in Portugal is planning to ban tourists from walking the streets in swimsuits and without shirts. Violation of the new code of conduct will be punishable by a fine of up to 1500 euros.

News of the World • February 15, 03:53 PM • 45493 views

Ukraine gets to know its rivals in the qualifiers for Euro 2027

Ukraine's youth national team is in Group H of the Euro 2027 (U-21) qualifiers. The rivals are Croatia, Hungary, Turkey and Lithuania.

Sports • February 6, 10:02 AM • 27750 views

Today, the world celebrates International Port Wine Day and Bubble Wrap Day

January 27 is International Port Wine Day and Bubble Wrap Day. Port wine is a special fortified wine from Portugal, and bubble wrap, created as wallpaper, has become a popular packaging material.

Society • January 27, 04:10 AM • 30051 views

Netflix to raise subscription prices in a number of countries after user growth

Netflix has announced an increase in subscription prices in the US, Canada, Argentina, and Portugal. The number of subscribers increased by 19 million, and the company's net profit doubled to $1.8 billion.

Technologies • January 22, 02:03 PM • 113377 views

How can Ukrainians abroad establish disability within the framework of the MSEC reform? The Ministry of Health provided clarification

Since 2025, a new system of functional status assessment has been in place in Ukraine, replacing the MSEC. Ukrainians abroad can be assessed remotely under a special procedure.

Health • January 15, 05:30 PM • 57570 views

The date of the next Rammstein concert has been announced

The next "Ramstein" format meeting is scheduled for January 9, 2025.

War • January 3, 09:25 AM • 25243 views

A huge tanker blocked traffic in the Bosphorus due to a technical malfunction

The 274-meter-long Panamanian-flagged tanker Cordelia Moon broke down in the Bosphorus. The vessel was traveling from the Turkish port of Yalova to Novorossiysk, which led to a complete cessation of traffic in both directions.

News of the World • December 26, 12:38 PM • 16082 views

Russian vessel transporting troops from Syria breaks down off the coast of Portugal

The cargo ship Sparta, which was supposed to take Russian weapons out of Syria, broke down on the high seas due to an engine failure. Russian troops in Syria are to leave the country by February 2025 at the request of local authorities.

News of the World • December 23, 08:10 AM • 14754 views

Severe storm paralyzes transportation in Madeira

Strong winds in the Portuguese archipelago of Madeira caused a transportation collapse. More than 30 flights were canceled and maritime traffic with Porto Santo was suspended.

News of the World • December 23, 02:38 AM • 103328 views

Six embassies in Kyiv were damaged by the Russian strike: Foreign Ministry reports on the aftermath

Russian shelling in Kyiv damaged a building with 6 embassies, including broken windows and damaged ceilings. There were no injuries among the diplomats.

War • December 20, 11:54 AM • 19751 views

China urges Macau to reduce its dependence on gambling

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the new Macau government to diversify the economy of the largest gambling center. The new leader of the city, Sam Hou Fai, is to promote tourism and high technology.

News of the World • December 20, 05:24 AM • 19200 views

Ukraine and Portugal discuss defense cooperation and supply of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and Portugal held a telephone conversation on cooperation in the defense industry. The parties discussed financing for the production and supply of drones and scheduled a meeting at Ramstein.

War • December 19, 11:12 PM • 106487 views

Norway will continue training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in Portugal in 2025

Norway has allocated funds to continue training Ukrainian F-16 pilots and technicians in Portugal. The program will start after the completion of training in Denmark and will include the provision of instructors and technical support.

News of the World • December 13, 10:46 PM • 16852 views

Ukrainian airline resumes regular flights: what is known

Starting April 2025, Ukrainian airline SkyUp Airlines will resume scheduled flights from its base in Chisinau. The company launches flights to 8 European destinations, including Paris, Barcelona, and Larnaca.

Society • December 12, 03:37 AM • 22002 views

Ukrainian headscarf day: how a traditional headdress became a global flash mob

On December 7, Ukraine celebrates the day of the Ukrainian headscarf, founded in 2019. The holiday became an international flash mob and set a national record for the number of women in traditional headscarves.

Society • December 7, 08:37 AM • 22278 views

The national team of Ukraine received opponents at the youth Euro 2025

The youth national team of Ukraine got into Group D at Euro 2025, where it will meet with Finland, the Netherlands and Denmark. The team will play its first match on June 12 against Denmark in Presov.

Sports • December 4, 01:46 AM • 21428 views

Doobra farm: how Ukrainian craft cheeses are conquering the world

"Doobra farm" from Bohuslav region won two bronze awards at the World Cheese Awards 2024. The company represents Ukraine at the prestigious international cheese competition for the third year in a row.

Economy • December 3, 05:47 PM • 54055 views

"Activating several thousand modern centrifuges": Iran specified measures in response to the actions of the IAEA

Iran's foreign minister has announced the activation of thousands of advanced domestic centrifuges. This is a response to the IAEA resolution supported by the United States, Great Britain, France and Germany.

News of the World • November 27, 09:54 AM • 16076 views