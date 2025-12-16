$42.250.05
Russia topped the anti-rating of the most dangerous countries in the world according to the Global Peace Index 2025, Ukraine is in second place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The Russian Federation has been recognized as the least peaceful country on the planet, taking last place in the annual Global Peace Index (GPI) report. Ukraine and Sudan also made it into the top three most dangerous states.

Russia topped the anti-rating of the most dangerous countries in the world according to the Global Peace Index 2025, Ukraine is in second place

The Russian Federation has been officially recognized as the least peaceful country on the planet, ranking last in the annual Global Peace Index (GPI) report. Ukraine and Sudan also entered the top three most dangerous states, due to large-scale hostilities and internal destabilization. This is stated in the Global Peace Index 2025 report, writes UNN.

Details

Analysts evaluated 163 countries based on 23 indicators, including the level of terrorism, the intensity of internal and external conflicts, and the militarization of society. Russia's status as the main destabilizer of world security was the result of prolonged aggression and a high level of state violence.

At the opposite pole of the rating were countries with the highest level of security and social stability.

Top 10 most peaceful countries in 2025:

  1. Iceland
    1. Ireland
      1. New Zealand
        1. Austria
          1. Switzerland
            1. Singapore
              1. Portugal
                1. Denmark
                  1. Slovenia
                    1. Finland

                      Despite the general trend of increasing instability in the world, European countries continue to dominate the list of the safest regions. 

                      At the same time, Ukraine remains in the highest risk zone exclusively due to the ongoing full-scale war unleashed by the anti-rating leader.

                      Stepan Haftko

