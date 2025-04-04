Riek Machar, a longtime rival of President Salva Kiir, has been placed under house arrest. The UN mission called on the parties to exercise restraint amid rising tensions in the country.
The Sudanese army recaptured Khartoum airport from the Rapid Support Forces and surrounded them south of the capital. The war has led to the deaths of tens of thousands and the displacement of more than 12 million people.
The Sudanese military has taken control of a number of important facilities in Khartoum, including the central bank and intelligence headquarters. This comes after a promise to completely liberate the country.
The Sudanese army has established full control over the presidential palace in Khartoum, which may accelerate the capture of central Sudan. The war with the Rapid Support Forces continues.
The Sudanese army has approached 500 meters to the presidential palace in Khartoum, which is controlled by the RSF. Fierce fighting is taking place between the army and the militia.
The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.
The UN has allocated $110 million for urgent humanitarian needs worldwide due to the freezing of US foreign aid. The funds will be directed to countries in Asia, Latin America, and Africa, including Sudan, where a humanitarian crisis is ongoing.
In the city of Omdurman, a military plane crashed near Wadi Said airport, killing 46 people. Among the victims was Major General Bahr Ahmed, and 10 people were injured.
The Sudanese paramilitary forces RSF and their allies have signed an agreement to establish a parallel government in Nairobi. This comes amid a two-year civil war that has already claimed tens of thousands of lives.
The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed more than 200 civilians in three days in areas without a military presence. The attacks took place 85 kilometers from Khartoum, where villagers were shot dead as they attempted to flee across the Nile River.
The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman collided with the merchant ship Besiktas-M near Port Said in the Mediterranean Sea. The incident damaged several rooms on board the American ship.
The Sudanese Foreign Minister says the agreement on the establishment of a Russian naval base remains in force. Russia may receive a gas station on the Red Sea in exchange for weapons.
On February 12, the world celebrates the World Day of Reproductive Health, the Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers, and the Day of Science and Humanism. Each holiday has a special meaning and draws attention to important social issues.
On February 13, four new romantic films will be released in Ukrainian cinemas. The premieres include a new story about Bridget Jones, a drama with Tom Hanks, and two romantic films about young lovers.
The Trump administration has frozen foreign aid programs for 90 days for review. 500,000 tons of food worth $340 million are awaiting authorization for distribution.
Shelling and air strikes in various regions of Sudan have killed at least 65 people and wounded more than 130. The attacks took place in Kadugli and Nyala, where fighting between government forces and rebels continues.
Artillery shelling of a market in the city of Omdurman killed 54 people and wounded 158. “Médecins Sans Frontières reports a critical situation in the Al-Nao hospital, where the injured are being treated.
A drone attack on the only functioning hospital in al-Fashir killed more than 70 people. The victims included patients, women and children in the emergency department.
10 drones attacked three districts of the Voronezh region of Russia, hitting an oil depot in the Liska district. Several tanks are on fire at the facility, and reinforced fire brigades are fighting the fire.
The AntAC denied the disinformation about the First Lady's stay in the St. Moritz ski resort. It is impossible to identify Olena Zelenska or her entourage in the video that was circulated.
The Center for Countering Disinformation denied fake information about sending 30 Ukrainian UAV operators to Sudan. Russia is spreading disinformation through a fake Facebook post to discredit Ukraine in Africa.
RSF paramilitaries attacked the town of El Fasher, killing 38 people and shelling a hospital. The militants control almost all of Darfur, while the army holds the north and east of the country.
ISW reports on the possible loss of Russian bases in Syria, which will affect the Russian military presence in the region. The loss of bases will disrupt logistics and weaken Russia's operations in Africa and the Middle East.
The UN has requested гуманіт 47 billion in humanitarian aid for 32 countries in 2025. The current demand for 2024 is only 43% funded, which is one of the worst figures in history.
The European Commission is preparing a plan to reduce staff at many of its embassies due to budget constraints. The bloc plans to focus on countries with strategic interests of the EU and the G20.
U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit Italy on November 23-27 to participate in the G7 ministerial meeting. He will also meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican to discuss international issues.
Devastating floods in South Sudan have forced 379,000 people to flee their homes and affected 1. 4 million people. The disaster covered 43 counties and the disputed Abyei region, causing an outbreak of malaria.
Finland is introducing special licenses for the export of ammunition components to prevent them from reaching Russia. The draft law is under consideration until November 28, 2024.
An Il-76 transport plane with a Russian crew was shot down in North Darfur state. According to the opposition, the plane was used to supply weapons and supplies to the besieged city of Al-Fashir.
