We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15909 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29097 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64967 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214075 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122755 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392000 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310877 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213782 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244249 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255118 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio
April 4, 01:26 PM

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
April 4, 01:48 PM

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
April 4, 02:15 PM

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known
03:59 PM

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
April 4, 02:15 PM

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132067 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
April 4, 01:12 PM
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214075 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392000 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it
April 4, 06:14 AM

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254410 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
April 4, 05:56 AM

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310877 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero
07:44 PM

07:44 PM • 3182 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM

05:58 PM • 14338 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
April 4, 01:48 PM

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45597 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72132 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57218 views
South Sudan's First Vice President Placed Under Arrest: What Will Be the Consequences for the Country
March 27, 07:46 AM

Riek Machar, a longtime rival of President Salva Kiir, has been placed under house arrest. The UN mission called on the parties to exercise restraint amid rising tensions in the country.

News of the World • March 27, 07:46 AM • 26365 views

The Sudanese army recaptured Khartoum airport from the paramilitary formations
March 26, 01:14 PM

The Sudanese army recaptured Khartoum airport from the Rapid Support Forces and surrounded them south of the capital. The war has led to the deaths of tens of thousands and the displacement of more than 12 million people.

News of the World • March 26, 01:14 PM • 20000 views

Sudan army advances in central Khartoum after retaking palace
March 22, 12:30 PM

The Sudanese military has taken control of a number of important facilities in Khartoum, including the central bank and intelligence headquarters. This comes after a promise to completely liberate the country.

War • March 22, 12:30 PM • 37708 views

Sudanese army takes control of presidential palace in Khartoum - Reuters
March 21, 07:55 AM

The Sudanese army has established full control over the presidential palace in Khartoum, which may accelerate the capture of central Sudan. The war with the Rapid Support Forces continues.

News of the World • March 21, 07:55 AM • 10922 views

The Sudanese army is approaching the presidential palace in Khartoum, which is controlled by anti-government rebels
March 20, 06:20 PM

The Sudanese army has approached 500 meters to the presidential palace in Khartoum, which is controlled by the RSF. Fierce fighting is taking place between the army and the militia.

News of the World • March 20, 06:20 PM • 15939 views

Draft list for new travel ban proposes Trump target 43 countries, Russian Federation and Belarus are among proposals - NYT
March 15, 07:37 AM

The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.

News of the World • March 15, 07:37 AM • 22032 views

The UN allocates $110 million for humanitarian aid due to reduced support from the US
March 6, 10:07 PM

The UN has allocated $110 million for urgent humanitarian needs worldwide due to the freezing of US foreign aid. The funds will be directed to countries in Asia, Latin America, and Africa, including Sudan, where a humanitarian crisis is ongoing.

News of the World • March 6, 10:07 PM • 24298 views

Plane crashes into Sudan residential neighbourhood: 46 casualties, high ranking military officer among the dead
February 26, 12:52 PM

In the city of Omdurman, a military plane crashed near Wadi Said airport, killing 46 people. Among the victims was Major General Bahr Ahmed, and 10 people were injured.

News of the World • February 26, 12:52 PM • 21369 views

Sudan on the verge of a split: RSF creates parallel government
February 23, 03:42 PM

The Sudanese paramilitary forces RSF and their allies have signed an agreement to establish a parallel government in Nairobi. This comes amid a two-year civil war that has already claimed tens of thousands of lives.

News of the World • February 23, 03:42 PM • 24811 views

Mass killings in the south of Sudan: RSF kills over 200 civilians
February 18, 05:53 PM

The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed more than 200 civilians in three days in areas without a military presence. The attacks took place 85 kilometers from Khartoum, where villagers were shot dead as they attempted to flee across the Nile River.

News of the World • February 18, 05:53 PM • 32445 views

US aircraft carrier damaged after collision near Suez Canal
February 18, 04:37 PM

The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman collided with the merchant ship Besiktas-M near Port Said in the Mediterranean Sea. The incident damaged several rooms on board the American ship.

News of the World • February 18, 04:37 PM • 35438 views

Sudan declares the relevance of the agreement on the Russian military base on the Red Sea
February 13, 07:59 AM

The Sudanese Foreign Minister says the agreement on the establishment of a Russian naval base remains in force. Russia may receive a gas station on the Red Sea in exchange for weapons.

News of the World • February 13, 07:59 AM • 25397 views

Reproductive Health Day, International Day of Science and Humanism: what else is celebrated on February 12
February 12, 04:30 AM

On February 12, the world celebrates the World Day of Reproductive Health, the Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers, and the Day of Science and Humanism. Each holiday has a special meaning and draws attention to important social issues.

Society • February 12, 04:30 AM • 26568 views

Romance, crazy feelings, love: premieres to watch on Valentine's Day
February 8, 03:57 PM

On February 13, four new romantic films will be released in Ukrainian cinemas. The premieres include a new story about Bridget Jones, a drama with Tom Hanks, and two romantic films about young lovers.

Society • February 8, 03:57 PM • 171497 views

Trump administration's foreign aid freeze undermines global hunger relief efforts - Reuters
February 7, 08:14 AM

The Trump administration has frozen foreign aid programs for 90 days for review. 500,000 tons of food worth $340 million are awaiting authorization for distribution.

News of the World • February 7, 08:14 AM • 24471 views

Attacks in Sudan kill 65 people, wound several others
February 4, 07:22 AM

Shelling and air strikes in various regions of Sudan have killed at least 65 people and wounded more than 130. The attacks took place in Kadugli and Nyala, where fighting between government forces and rebels continues.

News of the World • February 4, 07:22 AM • 23804 views

In Sudan, militants shelled a busy market near the capital: Dozens killed, nearly 160 wounded
February 2, 01:48 PM

Artillery shelling of a market in the city of Omdurman killed 54 people and wounded 158. "Médecins Sans Frontières reports a critical situation in the Al-Nao hospital, where the injured are being treated.

News of the World • February 2, 01:48 PM • 33027 views

Deadly strike on hospital in Sudan: dozens of dead in North Darfur
January 26, 05:29 AM

A drone attack on the only functioning hospital in al-Fashir killed more than 70 people. The victims included patients, women and children in the emergency department.

News of the World • January 26, 05:29 AM • 36927 views

Fire at an oil depot in Voronezh region: drones reportedly pierced a protective net
January 16, 08:00 AM

10 drones attacked three districts of the Voronezh region of Russia, hitting an oil depot in the Liska district. Several tanks are on fire at the facility, and reinforced fire brigades are fighting the fire.

War • January 16, 08:00 AM • 28226 views

Fake video about First Lady of Ukraine's vacation in St. Moritz is being spread online - CPJ
January 15, 03:44 PM

The AntAC denied the disinformation about the First Lady's stay in the St. Moritz ski resort. It is impossible to identify Olena Zelenska or her entourage in the video that was circulated.

Politics • January 15, 03:44 PM • 53524 views

Russian Federation spreads fake about sending Ukrainian UAV operators to Sudan - CPJ
January 15, 02:50 PM

The Center for Countering Disinformation denied fake information about sending 30 Ukrainian UAV operators to Sudan. Russia is spreading disinformation through a fake Facebook post to discredit Ukraine in Africa.

War • January 15, 02:50 PM • 27158 views

At least 38 people killed in RSF attack in Sudan
December 16, 09:55 AM

RSF paramilitaries attacked the town of El Fasher, killing 38 people and shelling a hospital. The militants control almost all of Darfur, while the army holds the north and east of the country.

News of the World • December 16, 09:55 AM • 15293 views

Russia may lose military influence in Africa due to the situation in Syria - ISW
December 9, 08:39 AM

ISW reports on the possible loss of Russian bases in Syria, which will affect the Russian military presence in the region. The loss of bases will disrupt logistics and weaken Russia's operations in Africa and the Middle East.

News of the World • December 9, 08:39 AM • 16557 views

UN funding gaps: millions of people may be left without humanitarian aid in 2025
December 4, 08:06 AM

The UN has requested гуманіт 47 billion in humanitarian aid for 32 countries in 2025. The current demand for 2024 is only 43% funded, which is one of the worst figures in history.

Society • December 4, 08:06 AM • 18140 views

EU plans to reduce embassy staff around the world
November 28, 05:47 AM

The European Commission is preparing a plan to reduce staff at many of its embassies due to budget constraints. The bloc plans to focus on countries with strategic interests of the EU and the G20.

News of the World • November 28, 05:47 AM • 15220 views

Blinken goes to Italy for G7 meeting: what will world leaders discuss?
November 22, 07:27 PM

U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit Italy on November 23-27 to participate in the G7 ministerial meeting. He will also meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican to discuss international issues.

News of the World • November 22, 07:27 PM • 24675 views

About 380 thousand people are forced to leave their homes in South Sudan due to floods
November 10, 07:47 AM

Devastating floods in South Sudan have forced 379,000 people to flee their homes and affected 1. 4 million people. The disaster covered 43 counties and the disputed Abyei region, causing an outbreak of malaria.

News of the World • November 10, 07:47 AM • 23461 views

To prevent them from entering Russia: Finland introduces special licenses for export of ammunition components
October 25, 08:24 AM

Finland is introducing special licenses for the export of ammunition components to prevent them from reaching Russia. The draft law is under consideration until November 28, 2024.

Politics • October 25, 08:24 AM • 16943 views

A plane with a Russian crew shot down in Sudan could have been supplying the army
October 24, 12:15 PM

An Il-76 transport plane with a Russian crew was shot down in North Darfur state. According to the opposition, the plane was used to supply weapons and supplies to the besieged city of Al-Fashir.

News of the World • October 24, 12:15 PM • 17992 views

Separatists in Sudan mistakenly shoot down plane with Russians on board carrying weapons - media
October 21, 05:39 PM

In Sudan, a cargo plane from the UAE with a partial Russian crew is shot down. The plane was possibly carrying weapons and was mistakenly attacked by RSF separatists, to whom the supplies were intended.

News of the World • October 21, 05:39 PM • 19906 views