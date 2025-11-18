$42.070.02
Saudi Prince intends to pressure Trump to end war in Sudan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, will pressure US President Donald Trump to intervene in the war in Sudan. Saudi Arabia believes that direct pressure from Trump is necessary to break the deadlock in negotiations.

Saudi Prince intends to pressure Trump to end war in Sudan

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, intends to pressure US President Donald Trump to personally intervene and help end the war in Sudan during talks in Washington on Tuesday. This was reported by five sources familiar with the situation, according to UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The sources – two Arab and three Western diplomats – said that the Saudi Crown Prince believed that direct pressure from Trump was necessary to break the deadlock in negotiations to end the war, which has been ongoing for more than two and a half years, pointing to his work in achieving a ceasefire in Gaza last month.

The publication reminds that the conflict erupted in 2023 amid a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule. It has led to ethnically motivated bloodshed, widespread destruction, and massive displacement, drawing foreign powers into the conflict and threatening to split Sudan.

In recent months, both the RSF and the army have increasingly used drone strikes, resulting in numerous civilian casualties.

According to sources, by raising this issue with Trump, Saudi Arabia is trying to appeal to the US president's self-perception as a peacemaker, as Trump has repeatedly stated that he seeks a Nobel Peace Prize for his work in resolving global conflicts.

Tens of thousands of people disappeared in Sudan after the capture of El Fasher, UN calls for investigation14.11.25, 17:31 • 2517 views

Addendum

The US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt are part of a group created to resolve the conflict and informally known as the "Quad," although no tangible steps to end the war have yet been taken.

For Saudi Arabia, resolving the conflict is linked to national security, as hundreds of kilometers of the Sudanese coast lie opposite the kingdom's Red Sea coast.

Regional rivalry between the oil-rich Gulf kingdoms also plays a role.

US calls on world to stop arms supplies to Sudan's security forces13.11.25, 19:02 • 4567 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
The Diplomat
Skirmishes
Mohammed bin Salman
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
United States
Egypt
Gaza Strip
Sudan
Unmanned aerial vehicle