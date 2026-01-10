$42.990.00
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaper
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

French President Emmanuel Macron has presented a plan to deploy 6,000 French troops in Ukraine after a peace agreement. The troops would be stationed far from the front to support the Ukrainian army.

Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media

Six thousand French troops could be deployed far from the front in Ukraine after a peace agreement is concluded. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, as reported by Le Monde, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, two days after the summit of the "Coalition of the Willing", organized in Paris on Tuesday, January 6, Emmanuel Macron met on Thursday, January 8, with political forces represented in Parliament to present them with a plan to deploy several thousand French soldiers in Ukraine after a peace agreement is concluded.

Although Paris could send 6,000 French soldiers to Ukraine, according to the leader of the "unsubmissive" deputies Mathilde Panot, after the meeting Emmanuel Macron wanted to provide political forces with "confidential details" regarding the French contribution, "so that everyone understands the issue well" 

- the publication writes.

Germany may deploy its contingent to a NATO country bordering Ukraine – Merz06.01.26, 21:37 • 10587 views

It is noted that no one during the negotiations fundamentally objected to the plan presented by Macron. Some members of parliament even consider the "Coalition of the Willing" as a possible alternative to NATO.

The French general stated that the troops "will be neither intermediate nor stabilization forces."

We will not be on the front line, but we are there to support the Ukrainian army 

- said Macron, adding that international forces would accompany the Ukrainians “far from the front.”

Recall

Great Britain will allocate 200 million pounds sterling ($270 million) for the training of units for a possible mission in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

