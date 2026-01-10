Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media

Six thousand French troops could be deployed far from the front in Ukraine after a peace agreement is concluded. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, as reported by Le Monde, according to UNN.

As the publication writes, two days after the summit of the "Coalition of the Willing", organized in Paris on Tuesday, January 6, Emmanuel Macron met on Thursday, January 8, with political forces represented in Parliament to present them with a plan to deploy several thousand French soldiers in Ukraine after a peace agreement is concluded.

Although Paris could send 6,000 French soldiers to Ukraine, according to the leader of the "unsubmissive" deputies Mathilde Panot, after the meeting Emmanuel Macron wanted to provide political forces with "confidential details" regarding the French contribution, "so that everyone understands the issue well" - the publication writes.

It is noted that no one during the negotiations fundamentally objected to the plan presented by Macron. Some members of parliament even consider the "Coalition of the Willing" as a possible alternative to NATO.

The French general stated that the troops "will be neither intermediate nor stabilization forces."

We will not be on the front line, but we are there to support the Ukrainian army - said Macron, adding that international forces would accompany the Ukrainians “far from the front.”

Great Britain will allocate 200 million pounds sterling ($270 million) for the training of units for a possible mission in Ukraine.