Germany may deploy its contingent to a NATO country bordering Ukraine – Merz

07:00 PM • 2538 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
02:48 PM • 13031 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 56732 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 90335 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 52972 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 71678 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 57573 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 79752 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 150699 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 60408 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Ukrainian acrobats fell from a height during a show in Germany - mediaJanuary 6, 10:19 AM • 9000 views
Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°CJanuary 6, 11:20 AM • 79359 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 30021 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 14609 views
China responded to Venezuela's statement on Ukraine, reaffirming its positionJanuary 6, 01:29 PM • 137909 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 30129 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 68616 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 150699 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 96066 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 155301 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paris
France
Venezuela
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 14684 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 36867 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 80592 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 73158 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 68109 views
Germany may deploy its contingent to a NATO country bordering Ukraine – Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

Germany could have a presence in a NATO country bordering Ukraine a year after any future ceasefire, Merz says.

Germany may deploy its contingent to a NATO country bordering Ukraine – Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the new agreement is a "joint success" for Europe, Ukraine, and the United States, and added that Germany could have a presence in a NATO country bordering Ukraine a year after a ceasefire, according to UNN, citing Ske News.

"This new year begins exactly as the old one ended – with intensive peace diplomacy for Ukraine," Merz noted.

According to him, in the triangle of Europeans, Ukraine, and the United States, we have developed the progress achieved last year in Berlin.

"This is a joint success," emphasized the German Chancellor.

Zelenskyy announced progress in negotiations with the US delegation in Paris on peace monitoring06.01.26, 21:13 • 978 views

Merz says the US and the coalition have "the same strategic goal."

"Today, we focused on the contribution that Europe and its partners can make to Ukraine after a ceasefire," he adds.

"As a coalition of the willing, we will assume our responsibility."

Germany could have a presence in a NATO country bordering Ukraine after a year of any future ceasefire, Merz says.

"I would say that nothing is ruled out at the moment," he concluded.

Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Macron signed a declaration of intent regarding the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine06.01.26, 20:41 • 1448 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
New Year
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Ukraine
Berlin