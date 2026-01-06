Germany may deploy its contingent to a NATO country bordering Ukraine – Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the new agreement is a "joint success" for Europe, Ukraine, and the United States, and added that Germany could have a presence in a NATO country bordering Ukraine a year after a ceasefire, according to UNN, citing Ske News.

"This new year begins exactly as the old one ended – with intensive peace diplomacy for Ukraine," Merz noted.

According to him, in the triangle of Europeans, Ukraine, and the United States, we have developed the progress achieved last year in Berlin.

"This is a joint success," emphasized the German Chancellor.

Merz says the US and the coalition have "the same strategic goal."

"Today, we focused on the contribution that Europe and its partners can make to Ukraine after a ceasefire," he adds.

"As a coalition of the willing, we will assume our responsibility."

Germany could have a presence in a NATO country bordering Ukraine after a year of any future ceasefire, Merz says.

"I would say that nothing is ruled out at the moment," he concluded.

