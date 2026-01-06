$42.420.13
Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Macron signed a declaration of intent regarding the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Keir Starmer, and Emmanuel Macron held a brief signing ceremony for a declaration of intent regarding the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine after the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."

Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Macron signed a declaration of intent regarding the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron held a brief signing ceremony for a declaration of intent regarding the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine after the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting, UNN reports.

The three leaders passed documents laid out before them on the table to each other, then, smiling, shook hands.

Multinational forces will ensure the "revival of the Ukrainian armed forces": Media published a draft statement by Western leaders06.01.26, 18:00 • 3156 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
"Coalition of the Willing"
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
France
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine