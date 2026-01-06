Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Macron signed a declaration of intent regarding the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron held a brief signing ceremony for a declaration of intent regarding the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine after the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting, UNN reports.

The three leaders passed documents laid out before them on the table to each other, then, smiling, shook hands.

Multinational forces will ensure the "revival of the Ukrainian armed forces": Media published a draft statement by Western leaders