Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of Energy

As of Tuesday, March 10, due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some communities in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without electricity. This was stated by during a briefing by First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Artem Nekrasov, reports UNN.

Details

Where the security situation allows, crews are already working on restoration. Energy workers are doing everything possible to quickly supply electricity to Ukrainian homes, social infrastructure, and enterprises. - Nekrasov stated.

At the same time, in some regions, hourly power outage schedules are expected to be applied during peak consumption hours in the evening. In addition, throughout the day, power limitation schedules for businesses and industry are in effect in some regions.

More up-to-date information on restrictions can be found on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

Recall

On March 7, the enemy carried out another massive attack on the energy system. Consumers were de-energized in seven regions, and heat supply was disrupted in Kyiv due to shelling.