Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12094 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21122 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60272 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206272 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118592 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 385146 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306183 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213034 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243847 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254915 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Warming in Ukraine: in which regions the heating season has already ended

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.

Society • 03:00 PM • 10558 views

The government has doubled the "eRobota" grants for businesses in frontline regions

The grant amount has been increased to UAH 300,000 for one job and up to UAH 500,000 for two. Already 25,000 entrepreneurs have received grants for UAH 12 billion.

Society • April 4, 11:36 AM • 6728 views

42 out of 78 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 22 did not reach their targets

On the night of April 4, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 78 Shahed drones and imitators. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 42 UAVs in the north, east and center of the country. Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv region and Zaporizhzhia were hit.

War • April 4, 05:38 AM • 3890 views

Today in Kryvyi Rih - a day of mourning for those killed by the missile strike

April 4 has been declared a day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih for the four people killed in the missile strike. Another 17 people were injured the day before.

War • April 4, 04:49 AM • 7296 views

The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: three wounded

On the night of April 4, Dnipropetrovsk region was again subjected to a massive drone attack. Three people were injured, there is damage in Dnipro and Kamianske, including fires and damage to administrative buildings.

War • April 4, 12:04 AM • 11109 views

Dnipropetrovsk region under attack by Shaheds: a house is on fire in the regional center

russia attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with Shaheds. Dnipro and Kamianske were under attack, fires broke out in the regional center, and administrative buildings were damaged.

War • April 3, 10:03 PM • 3582 views

Defense Forces are adhering to the terms of the "energy truce," while Russia is spreading disinformation about Ukrainian strikes - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Ukraine adheres to the agreements and does not strike at energy facilities in the Russian Federation and the occupied territories. At the same time, Russia violates these agreements by attacking Ukraine's energy facilities.

War • April 3, 11:50 AM • 8074 views

28 out of 39 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

On the night of April 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 39 drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 28 Shahed-type strike UAVs in the north and east of the country, but Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Dnipropetrovsk region were affected.

War • April 3, 06:10 AM • 4684 views

A missile strike in Kryvyi Rih claimed the lives of 4 people, 17 were injured - OVA

As a result of the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, 4 people died, 17 were injured. Houses, cars, gas stations and administrative buildings were damaged. In Pavlograd and Mezhivska community, drone attacks damaged buildings.

War • April 3, 04:56 AM • 7422 views

Ukrainians have filed 646 complaints regarding violations of the law on language since the beginning of 2025 - Ombudsman

In the first quarter of 2025, 646 complaints were received regarding violations of language legislation, most of them from the service sector. Most complaints came from Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Society • April 2, 04:51 PM • 20182 views

MMC conclusions from April 1 are issued in electronic form - Umerov

From April 1, VLK conclusions will be created online and automatically entered into the "Oberig" register. You will no longer need to personally take them to the TCC.

Society • April 2, 10:39 AM • 17856 views

Murder of former Deputy Mayor of Kamianske Plakhotnik: a man has been notified of suspicion

A resident of Dnipropetrovsk region has been notified of suspicion in the murder of Oleksandr Plakhotnik. The investigation believes that the motive for the crime was the non-repayment of the debt, the suspect had been watching the victim for several months.

Crimes and emergencies • April 2, 09:00 AM • 13302 views

"There is no need to wait a month" of Russia's "no" to a ceasefire: Zelenskyy called for pressure on Russia amid the latest Russian attacks

Overnight, Russia continued drone attacks, especially on Kharkiv, where children were injured. Strikes damaged energy facilities in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions, leaving thousands without power.

War • April 2, 08:07 AM • 18692 views

Terrorists shelled Dnipropetrovsk region: a civilian woman was injured

Enemy troops shelled Nikopol region with artillery and kamikaze drones. A 48-year-old woman was injured, a house was damaged. Air defense shot down an enemy drone.

Society • April 2, 04:50 AM • 12112 views

The occupiers launched dozens of attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: a 14-year-old boy is among the victims

Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region about 30 times, wounding three people, including a 14-year-old boy. Houses, cars and power lines were damaged.

War • April 1, 04:13 PM • 40351 views

In Ukraine, more than 10 people were poisoned by carbon monoxide overnight, including 4 children

On the night of April 1, several cases of carbon monoxide poisoning occurred in the Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. More than 10 people were hospitalized, including four children.

Society • April 1, 11:50 AM • 11329 views

In Dnipro, a woman hit a cafe visitor with a brick - the police are investigating the circumstances

In Dnipro, a woman, in a state of aggression, hit a cafe visitor with a brick. The police detained the attacker and opened a criminal proceeding on the fact of hooliganism.

Crimes and emergencies • March 31, 12:35 PM • 16574 views

Declaration of the Mayor of Dnipro: 50 million UAH for art and a collection of cars and motorcycles

Borys Filatov declared a collection of Japanese art worth over UAH 50 million, cars and motorcycles. He also has real estate, cash in dollars and hryvnias, and income from rent.

Economy • March 31, 09:10 AM • 43512 views

Pass this photo to Musk: the mayor of Dnipro showed the Tesla car destroyed after the Russian attack

The mayor of Dnipro called for a photo of the destroyed Tesla car to be sent to Elon Musk, hinting at his support for Russia. In Dnipro, there are already 25 victims of the attack, 9 in the hospital.

War • March 29, 07:57 PM • 27676 views

It is impossible to ignore hundreds of "Shaheds" every night: Zelenskyy says that a strong reaction from America and Europe is needed

Zelenskyy stated that the Russian strikes are an attack on diplomacy and peace efforts. He called on the US and Europe to respond strongly to the aggression in order to force Russia to peace.

War • March 29, 07:12 PM • 39732 views

"Russia is mocking the world's peacekeeping efforts": Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the night attack by the Russian Federation with drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation with drones. The massive strike hit Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

War • March 29, 09:29 AM • 21980 views

94 out of 172 enemy drones shot down over Ukraine

On the night of March 29, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 172 drones. Air defense forces shot down 94 "Shahed", but there were hits in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions, and there are victims.

War • March 29, 07:29 AM • 108784 views

Massive shelling of Dnipro: the number of wounded continues to grow

As a result of the evening UAV attack in Dnipro, the number of wounded has increased to 19. Multi-story buildings were damaged, fires broke out in houses, and garages and a service station caught fire.

War • March 28, 10:49 PM • 10895 views

The number of dead and wounded increased as a result of the UAV attack on Dnipro - Serhiy Lysak

In Dnipro, on March 28, as a result of a massive UAV attack, 4 people died, 15 were injured, three of them are in serious condition. Russia sent more than 20 drones to the city.

War • March 28, 10:18 PM • 11422 views

Enemy attack on Dnipro: preliminary one person died, six injured

As a result of the enemy attack on Dnipro, one person died and six were injured, including a 27-year-old pregnant woman with a stab wound. Two injured are in serious condition.

War • March 28, 09:27 PM • 17378 views

Four injured in Dnipro attack, restaurant complex, high-rise building, private homes on fire

On the evening of March 28, there were wounded in Dnipro as a result of the shelling. A large-scale fire broke out in a restaurant complex, a multi-storey building and private houses are on fire.

War • March 28, 08:53 PM • 21477 views

Dnipro under massive attack: explosions are heard, fires broke out

The Russian army is massively attacking Dnipro. Explosions are heard in the city, fires have occurred, and there is damage in the residential sector. Residents are urged to remain in shelters.

War • March 28, 07:51 PM • 26964 views

89 out of 163 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 51 did not reach their target

Overnight on March 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed-type drones and others. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 89 "Shaheds" in the south, north, and center of the country.

War • March 28, 07:40 AM • 38074 views

Russians hit the tax office in Dnipro: photos of the aftermath of the attack

On the night of March 27, Russian drones damaged the State Tax Service building in Dnipro, windows were broken and the facade was damaged. No one was injured, utilities are working on the spot.

War • March 27, 08:53 AM • 33778 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic "Iskander" and 86 UAVs: 42 drones were shot down

On the night of March 27, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M missile and 86 strike UAVs. 42 "Shahed" were shot down, 26 simulators were lost, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions were affected.

War • March 27, 07:28 AM • 36793 views