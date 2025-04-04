Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.
The grant amount has been increased to UAH 300,000 for one job and up to UAH 500,000 for two. Already 25,000 entrepreneurs have received grants for UAH 12 billion.
On the night of April 4, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 78 Shahed drones and imitators. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 42 UAVs in the north, east and center of the country. Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv region and Zaporizhzhia were hit.
April 4 has been declared a day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih for the four people killed in the missile strike. Another 17 people were injured the day before.
On the night of April 4, Dnipropetrovsk region was again subjected to a massive drone attack. Three people were injured, there is damage in Dnipro and Kamianske, including fires and damage to administrative buildings.
russia attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with Shaheds. Dnipro and Kamianske were under attack, fires broke out in the regional center, and administrative buildings were damaged.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Ukraine adheres to the agreements and does not strike at energy facilities in the Russian Federation and the occupied territories. At the same time, Russia violates these agreements by attacking Ukraine's energy facilities.
On the night of April 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 39 drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 28 Shahed-type strike UAVs in the north and east of the country, but Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Dnipropetrovsk region were affected.
As a result of the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, 4 people died, 17 were injured. Houses, cars, gas stations and administrative buildings were damaged. In Pavlograd and Mezhivska community, drone attacks damaged buildings.
In the first quarter of 2025, 646 complaints were received regarding violations of language legislation, most of them from the service sector. Most complaints came from Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
From April 1, VLK conclusions will be created online and automatically entered into the "Oberig" register. You will no longer need to personally take them to the TCC.
A resident of Dnipropetrovsk region has been notified of suspicion in the murder of Oleksandr Plakhotnik. The investigation believes that the motive for the crime was the non-repayment of the debt, the suspect had been watching the victim for several months.
Overnight, Russia continued drone attacks, especially on Kharkiv, where children were injured. Strikes damaged energy facilities in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions, leaving thousands without power.
Enemy troops shelled Nikopol region with artillery and kamikaze drones. A 48-year-old woman was injured, a house was damaged. Air defense shot down an enemy drone.
Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region about 30 times, wounding three people, including a 14-year-old boy. Houses, cars and power lines were damaged.
On the night of April 1, several cases of carbon monoxide poisoning occurred in the Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. More than 10 people were hospitalized, including four children.
In Dnipro, a woman, in a state of aggression, hit a cafe visitor with a brick. The police detained the attacker and opened a criminal proceeding on the fact of hooliganism.
Borys Filatov declared a collection of Japanese art worth over UAH 50 million, cars and motorcycles. He also has real estate, cash in dollars and hryvnias, and income from rent.
The mayor of Dnipro called for a photo of the destroyed Tesla car to be sent to Elon Musk, hinting at his support for Russia. In Dnipro, there are already 25 victims of the attack, 9 in the hospital.
Zelenskyy stated that the Russian strikes are an attack on diplomacy and peace efforts. He called on the US and Europe to respond strongly to the aggression in order to force Russia to peace.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation with drones. The massive strike hit Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.
On the night of March 29, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 172 drones. Air defense forces shot down 94 "Shahed", but there were hits in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions, and there are victims.
As a result of the evening UAV attack in Dnipro, the number of wounded has increased to 19. Multi-story buildings were damaged, fires broke out in houses, and garages and a service station caught fire.
In Dnipro, on March 28, as a result of a massive UAV attack, 4 people died, 15 were injured, three of them are in serious condition. Russia sent more than 20 drones to the city.
As a result of the enemy attack on Dnipro, one person died and six were injured, including a 27-year-old pregnant woman with a stab wound. Two injured are in serious condition.
On the evening of March 28, there were wounded in Dnipro as a result of the shelling. A large-scale fire broke out in a restaurant complex, a multi-storey building and private houses are on fire.
The Russian army is massively attacking Dnipro. Explosions are heard in the city, fires have occurred, and there is damage in the residential sector. Residents are urged to remain in shelters.
Overnight on March 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed-type drones and others. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 89 "Shaheds" in the south, north, and center of the country.
On the night of March 27, Russian drones damaged the State Tax Service building in Dnipro, windows were broken and the facade was damaged. No one was injured, utilities are working on the spot.
On the night of March 27, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M missile and 86 strike UAVs. 42 "Shahed" were shot down, 26 simulators were lost, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions were affected.