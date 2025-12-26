25 adults and seven children have already reported illegal deprivation of liberty: Prosecutor General Kravchenko on the exposure of a network of pseudo-rehabilitation centers

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko revealed details of a large special operation in Dnipropetrovsk region, where almost 300 people, including children, were illegally held in pseudo-rehabilitation centers, UNN reports.

Abuse instead of rehabilitation. Together with investigators and juvenile police, a large special operation was conducted. In Dnipropetrovsk region, in Zhovti Vody and Shakhtarsk, a network of fake rehabilitation centers was exposed - Kravchenko reported.

According to him, relatives paid from UAH 6,000 per month hoping that their loved ones would receive proper treatment and rehabilitation for various addictions. But, as it turned out, there was no talk of medicine there - these centers simply profited from people's grief, providing no help - none of the centers had licenses or permits for rehabilitation and medical practice.

287 men and women were effectively prisoners. It turned out that among the captives of the rehabs were seven children. Teenagers aged 14 to 17. They are now in the hospital, working with psychologists. To continue receiving money for "treatment," people were held by force - their documents were taken away - added the Prosecutor General.

According to him, during the searches, investigators seized:

— passports, military IDs, pension certificates, and medical records;

— bank cards;

— draft records;

— 180 phones and computers;

— weapons;

— cash.

Already 25 adults and all seven children have officially reported illegal deprivation of liberty. Interrogations of children were conducted in "green rooms" together with psychologists. Currently, four people have been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: leaders of a public organization, including the head of the "rehabilitation" centers, as well as supervisors. Some of them have previous convictions: under Article 1 of Article 317, Part 2 of Article 307, Part 2 of Article 289 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - added Kravchenko.

The Prosecutor General noted, "what we saw is not help. It is captivity."

All those involved will be held accountable by law. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. We continue to work - Kravchenko summarized.

Recall

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the juvenile police, liquidated a network of fake rehabilitation centers in Dnipropetrovsk region. The organizers of the scheme, operating under the guise of a public organization, had no licenses or permits for medical practice. Relatives of the victims paid for a "rehabilitation course" from 6,000 hryvnias per month, unaware of the real conditions of their loved ones' detention.