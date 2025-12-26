$41.930.22
01:36 PM
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 13376 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 25698 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 18803 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 16193 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 17289 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 19542 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 38363 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17215 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 35648 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
25 adults and seven children have already reported illegal deprivation of liberty: Prosecutor General Kravchenko on the exposure of a network of pseudo-rehabilitation centers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko revealed details of a special operation in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where almost 300 people, including seven children, were illegally held in pseudo-rehabilitation centers. Relatives paid from UAH 6,000 per month for “treatment” that turned out to be abuse without medical care.

25 adults and seven children have already reported illegal deprivation of liberty: Prosecutor General Kravchenko on the exposure of a network of pseudo-rehabilitation centers

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko revealed details of a large special operation in Dnipropetrovsk region, where almost 300 people, including children, were illegally held in pseudo-rehabilitation centers, UNN reports.

Abuse instead of rehabilitation. Together with investigators and juvenile police, a large special operation was conducted. In Dnipropetrovsk region, in Zhovti Vody and Shakhtarsk, a network of fake rehabilitation centers was exposed 

- Kravchenko reported.

According to him, relatives paid from UAH 6,000 per month hoping that their loved ones would receive proper treatment and rehabilitation for various addictions. But, as it turned out, there was no talk of medicine there - these centers simply profited from people's grief, providing no help - none of the centers had licenses or permits for rehabilitation and medical practice.

287 men and women were effectively prisoners. It turned out that among the captives of the rehabs were seven children. Teenagers aged 14 to 17. They are now in the hospital, working with psychologists. To continue receiving money for "treatment," people were held by force - their documents were taken away 

- added the Prosecutor General.

According to him, during the searches, investigators seized:

— passports, military IDs, pension certificates, and medical records;

— bank cards;

— draft records; 

— 180 phones and computers;

— weapons;

— cash.

Already 25 adults and all seven children have officially reported illegal deprivation of liberty. Interrogations of children were conducted in "green rooms" together with psychologists. Currently, four people have been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: leaders of a public organization, including the head of the "rehabilitation" centers, as well as supervisors. Some of them have previous convictions: under Article 1 of Article 317, Part 2 of Article 307, Part 2 of Article 289 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine 

- added Kravchenko.

The Prosecutor General noted, "what we saw is not help. It is captivity."

All those involved will be held accountable by law. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. We continue to work 

- Kravchenko summarized.

Recall

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the juvenile police, liquidated a network of fake rehabilitation centers in Dnipropetrovsk region. The organizers of the scheme, operating under the guise of a public organization, had no licenses or permits for medical practice. Relatives of the victims paid for a "rehabilitation course" from 6,000 hryvnias per month, unaware of the real conditions of their loved ones' detention.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Bank card
Life imprisonment
Ruslan Kravchenko
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
charity