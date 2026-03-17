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"Made in Ukraine": entrepreneurs to receive 154 grants totaling over UAH 900 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved funding for industrialists and farmers within the framework of the Made in Ukraine program. The funds will be used for equipment, orchards, and new jobs.

"Made in Ukraine": entrepreneurs to receive 154 grants totaling over UAH 900 million

The Cabinet of Ministers, within the framework of the "Made in Ukraine" policy for the development of Ukrainian manufacturers, approved the provision of 154 grants to entrepreneurs for a total amount of over 900 million hryvnias. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Within the framework of the "Made in Ukraine" policy for the development of Ukrainian manufacturers, 154 grants have been approved for entrepreneurs. 140 are for industrialists for production equipment, and 14 are for farms for creating orchards and greenhouses. Applications are still being accepted.

- Svyrydenko reported.

She said that this year, manufacturers have already submitted 140 applications for grants for the development and restoration of processing enterprises totaling 865 million hryvnias. Of these, 6 are for the restoration of production facilities damaged by Russian shelling.

Among the applicants are manufacturers of food products, building materials, clothing, metal structures, glass, printing, aircraft, plastic and wood products. The enterprises that applied will create almost 1400 new jobs. Grants are used to purchase production equipment.

In total, since the beginning of the programs for development and restoration, almost 1400 grants have been issued for a total amount of 6.7 billion hryvnias.

- Svyrydenko added.

According to her, the programs are implemented within the framework of the "Made in Ukraine" policy for the development of Ukrainian manufacturers:

  • up to 8 million UAH - development grant;
    • up to 16 million UAH - restoration grant.

      The conditions for receiving a grant are 50% to 50% co-financing (in case of purchasing Ukrainian equipment, 70% to 30%) and the creation of at least 5 jobs.

      The Prime Minister also said that this year, the first grants for orchards and greenhouses were approved - 14 projects totaling 51.5 million hryvnias. According to her, their financing in communities will begin in the near future.

      Grant funds will be used for the development of horticulture, berry growing, and viticulture, as well as greenhouse farming - establishing new orchards and building modern greenhouse complexes. This will increase the production of fruit and vegetable products and strengthen local economies. In total, 465 million hryvnias are allocated for this program in 2026. For projects in frontline and de-occupied regions, the state can cover up to 80% of the cost. We support agricultural producers and strengthen the country's food security.

      - the Prime Minister noted.

      Recall

      In Ukraine, the "Own Business" grant program is expanding, allowing young people aged 18-25 to receive up to 200,000 UAH for business. From 2026, grant sizes will increase, and support for veterans and their families will also expand.

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

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