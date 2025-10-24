State budget

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
October 24, 05:15 PM • 16568 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29128 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23439 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 28029 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24577 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40952 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25689 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20035 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28174 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76103 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5.9m/s
91%
735mm
Popular news
Bus catches fire after collision with motorcycle in India, 25 deadOctober 24, 04:16 PM • 5328 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19138 views
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa regionPhoto08:05 PM • 9498 views
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - media08:21 PM • 10971 views
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statement10:33 PM • 10469 views
Publications
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19235 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40952 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 36401 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 36797 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76103 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Gustavo Petro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 14407 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 17661 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 29941 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 53131 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 36379 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Heating
Tags
Other

State budget

News by theme
We will not speak publicly so that it is more difficult for Putin: Zelenskyy spoke about the decision of the "coalition of the willing"

Zelenskyy stated that during the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing", decisions were made to make it more difficult for dictator Putin, and these decisions are not being disclosed.

Politics • October 24, 06:55 PM • 1880 views
Danish Prime Minister calls for decision on reparations loans for Ukraine by Christmas

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called on allies to decide on reparations loans for Ukraine by Christmas.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 05:24 PM • 2910 views
Putin is running out of money, troops, and ideas - NATO Secretary General

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Putin is running out of money, troops, and ideas, and Russia must stop at what it has achieved. He emphasized that hundreds of thousands of Russians are dying because of his aggression, and support for Ukraine is working.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 04:59 PM • 2464 views
Pentagon received an anonymous $130 million donation for military salaries during the shutdown

The Pentagon has received an anonymous donation of $130 million to pay military personnel during the US government shutdown. However, the administration may not be able to make payments according to the law.

News of the World • October 24, 04:32 PM • 2306 views
Exclusive
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert

Russian troops attacked Odesa region for the first time with modernized KABs with jet engines. Military expert Vladyslav Selezniov stated that Kyiv is not currently under threat, but the situation could change.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 02:29 PM • 28034 views
Ukrainian businesses can receive up to UAH 10 million in compensation for war risks: how to apply

Ukraine is launching a mechanism for compensating war risks for businesses. Enterprises from high-risk territories will be able to receive up to UAH 10 million for damaged property, and throughout Ukraine, the state will compensate a part of insurance premiums.

Economy • October 24, 02:09 PM • 2552 views
Assets of ex-Minister of Internal Affairs Zakharchenko worth over UAH 400 million confiscated in favor of the state

The High Anti-Corruption Court satisfied the Ministry of Justice's lawsuit, seizing assets of former Minister of Internal Affairs Vitaliy Zakharchenko worth over UAH 400 million in favor of the state. Six real estate objects, corporate rights, and funds in bank accounts were confiscated.

Politics • October 24, 01:53 PM • 2550 views
FAVBET Tech: "IT business taxes are turning into thousands of drones and stable payments in the rear"

FAVBET Tech's tax payments in 2025 are sufficient to purchase more than 20,000 drones.

Economy • October 24, 01:07 PM • 1766 views
Wage arrears in Russia reached 1.95 billion rubles: who is owed the most and why

Overdue wage arrears in Russia reached 1. 95 billion rubles at the end of September 2025, an 18.6% increase compared to the previous month. Compared to September 2024, the volume of debts quadrupled, according to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Economy • October 24, 01:02 PM • 2176 views
Italy prepares 12th aid package for Ukraine: focus on ammunition and SAMP/T air defense systems

Italy is preparing its 12th military aid package for Ukraine, which will include new supplies of ammunition and missiles for SAMP/T air defense systems. The package could be approved by the end of the year, depending on the speed of parliamentary procedures.

Politics • October 24, 12:53 PM • 3574 views
Ukraine needs about €2 billion for additional gas imports - Prime Minister

Ukraine plans to raise 2 billion euros for additional gas imports. Funding will come from internal reserves and external assistance from partners.

Economy • October 24, 11:47 AM • 2144 views
Сonversion center worth UAH 15 billion was uncovered in Ukraine: among the defendants are former tax officialsPhoto

The SBU and NABU exposed a conversion center with a turnover of UAH 15 billion, to which the previous leadership of the State Tax Service was involved. 11 participants of the scheme received suspicion, and the head of the center was detained while trying to leave Ukraine.

Politics • October 24, 08:59 AM • 3232 views
Russia may pause interest rate cuts due to inflation and refinery attacks - Bloomberg

Russia may pause or slow its interest rate cutting cycle this week due to intensifying inflation risks and the threat of tax increases. This is linked to Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries, which have led to rising gasoline prices.

Economy • October 24, 07:41 AM • 2814 views
In Ukraine, tourist tax increased by 20% during the holiday season: which regions earned the mostPhoto

From July to September 2025, local budgets of Ukraine received UAH 91. 7 million in tourist tax, which is 20% more than in the second quarter. Kyiv, Lviv region, and Ivano-Frankivsk region remain leaders in terms of revenues, with large businesses paying 53% of the total amount.

Society • October 24, 07:17 AM • 4084 views
In Donetsk region, officials of the environmental inspection will be prosecuted for embezzling over UAH 1.6 million from the salary fund.

In Donetsk region, the head of the regional environmental inspection and the chief accountant will be prosecuted for embezzling over UAH 1. 6 million. They accrued salaries to an employee who had left for the Russian Federation, and he returned a portion of the funds to them.

Crimes and emergencies • October 23, 09:22 PM • 3038 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

European Union leaders have postponed a decision on using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. The issue was postponed until December due to Belgium's demands for risk guarantees for loans totaling 140 billion euros.

Economy • October 23, 08:21 PM • 22112 views
EU Defense Minister calls for using investment loans to help Ukraine - Bloomberg

Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius proposes that EU countries use funds from the €150 billion investment plan to support Ukraine. Some countries have already expressed their readiness to apply loans from the 'Security Actions for Europe' program for Kyiv.

Politics • October 23, 05:56 PM • 3192 views
Heating season: government allocated UAH 8.4 billion for gas imports

The government has allocated UAH 8. 4 billion for gas imports for the heating season for the population. This decision is part of preparations for winter amid shelling, which will increase the reliability of gas and heat supply.

Economy • October 23, 05:23 PM • 2648 views
Purge at the top of China's armed forces: nine generals suspended for financial crimes – BBC

In China, generals and members of the Party's Central Committee have been suspended due to suspicions of financial crimes.

News of the World • October 23, 05:05 PM • 2826 views
The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 8 billion from the state budget's reserve fund for the needs of "Ukrzaliznytsia"

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to allocate UAH 8 billion to JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" to ensure stable operations under martial law.

Economy • October 23, 04:42 PM • 2816 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy protection and SAFE defense projects with MeloniVideo

President Zelenskyy met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss energy protection and SAFE defense projects. They also raised the issue of using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Politics • October 23, 04:09 PM • 2800 views
The court extended Roman Hrynkevych's pre-trial detention and reduced the bail amount

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv extended Roman Hrynkevych's pre-trial detention until December 19. The bail is set at UAH 69,644,000 in the case of alleged fraud involving clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth UAH 1 billion.

Crimes and emergencies • October 23, 03:50 PM • 2590 views
Ukraine has never used American long-range weapons to strike the Russian Federation - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine uses only its own weapons, not American ones, to strike the territory of the Russian Federation. He noted that Ukrainian long-range capabilities extend from 150 to 3,000 km.

War in Ukraine • October 23, 03:08 PM • 3008 views
Costa's team reworks European Council conclusions to persuade Belgium to support loan to Ukraine - media

The team of European Council President António Costa is changing the conclusions to persuade Belgium to support a €140 billion loan to Ukraine. EU leaders are discussing new wording that addresses the red lines of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

Politics • October 23, 02:54 PM • 2974 views
Trump set a historic anti-record for the duration of the US government shutdownPhoto

Donald Trump set a new anti-record in the US, surpassing all predecessors in the number of days without federal government funding. During his two terms, Washington was idle for 57 days, which is the highest figure in the country's history.

Politics • October 23, 02:39 PM • 3316 views
"Does what he wants while the government is not working": US Democrats concerned about demolition of part of the White House for Trump's ballroom construction

Democratic representatives in the US House of Representatives have expressed concern over Donald Trump's decision to build a ballroom. This involves the demolition of part of the East Wing of the White House, work on which has already begun.

Politics • October 23, 02:35 PM • 2914 views
Iran faces deep crisis: GDP stagnation, currency crisis, and energy deficit - intelligence

Iran is experiencing its deepest socio-economic crisis in recent years, with projected GDP growth of only 0. 3% in 2025 and inflation exceeding 40%. This is due to a sharp reduction in oil exports caused by international sanctions and structural problems in the economy.

Economy • October 23, 02:25 PM • 2986 views
Chinese oil giants halt Russian oil purchases after US sanctions - Reuters

Chinese state-owned oil companies have suspended seaborne purchases of Russian oil following US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil. This comes as India also reduces its imports of Russian oil due to the same sanctions.

News of the World • October 23, 02:02 PM • 2204 views
The group of companies remains the largest taxpayer in the industry

The FAVBET group of companies paid UAH 6. 4 billion in taxes and fees for the first nine months of 2025, which is 25% more than for the same period in 2024. The company remains the largest taxpayer in the industry, despite market challenges and the growth of the illegal segment.

Business News • October 23, 12:19 PM • 7372 views
NBU worsened its forecast for Ukraine's economy: the main reasons are energy deficit and shelling of the gas production system

The National Bank of Ukraine revised its economic growth forecast for 2025, lowering it to 1. 9% from 2.1%. This is due to the energy deficit caused by Russian shelling and damage to the gas production system.

Economy • October 23, 12:17 PM • 2038 views