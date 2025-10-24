State budget

Zelenskyy stated that during the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing", decisions were made to make it more difficult for dictator Putin, and these decisions are not being disclosed.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called on allies to decide on reparations loans for Ukraine by Christmas.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Putin is running out of money, troops, and ideas, and Russia must stop at what it has achieved. He emphasized that hundreds of thousands of Russians are dying because of his aggression, and support for Ukraine is working.
The Pentagon has received an anonymous donation of $130 million to pay military personnel during the US government shutdown. However, the administration may not be able to make payments according to the law.
Russian troops attacked Odesa region for the first time with modernized KABs with jet engines. Military expert Vladyslav Selezniov stated that Kyiv is not currently under threat, but the situation could change.
Ukraine is launching a mechanism for compensating war risks for businesses. Enterprises from high-risk territories will be able to receive up to UAH 10 million for damaged property, and throughout Ukraine, the state will compensate a part of insurance premiums.
The High Anti-Corruption Court satisfied the Ministry of Justice's lawsuit, seizing assets of former Minister of Internal Affairs Vitaliy Zakharchenko worth over UAH 400 million in favor of the state. Six real estate objects, corporate rights, and funds in bank accounts were confiscated.
FAVBET Tech's tax payments in 2025 are sufficient to purchase more than 20,000 drones.
Overdue wage arrears in Russia reached 1. 95 billion rubles at the end of September 2025, an 18.6% increase compared to the previous month. Compared to September 2024, the volume of debts quadrupled, according to the Foreign Intelligence Service.
Italy is preparing its 12th military aid package for Ukraine, which will include new supplies of ammunition and missiles for SAMP/T air defense systems. The package could be approved by the end of the year, depending on the speed of parliamentary procedures.
Ukraine plans to raise 2 billion euros for additional gas imports. Funding will come from internal reserves and external assistance from partners.
The SBU and NABU exposed a conversion center with a turnover of UAH 15 billion, to which the previous leadership of the State Tax Service was involved. 11 participants of the scheme received suspicion, and the head of the center was detained while trying to leave Ukraine.
Russia may pause or slow its interest rate cutting cycle this week due to intensifying inflation risks and the threat of tax increases. This is linked to Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries, which have led to rising gasoline prices.
From July to September 2025, local budgets of Ukraine received UAH 91. 7 million in tourist tax, which is 20% more than in the second quarter. Kyiv, Lviv region, and Ivano-Frankivsk region remain leaders in terms of revenues, with large businesses paying 53% of the total amount.
In Donetsk region, the head of the regional environmental inspection and the chief accountant will be prosecuted for embezzling over UAH 1. 6 million. They accrued salaries to an employee who had left for the Russian Federation, and he returned a portion of the funds to them.
European Union leaders have postponed a decision on using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. The issue was postponed until December due to Belgium's demands for risk guarantees for loans totaling 140 billion euros.
Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius proposes that EU countries use funds from the €150 billion investment plan to support Ukraine. Some countries have already expressed their readiness to apply loans from the 'Security Actions for Europe' program for Kyiv.
The government has allocated UAH 8. 4 billion for gas imports for the heating season for the population. This decision is part of preparations for winter amid shelling, which will increase the reliability of gas and heat supply.
In China, generals and members of the Party's Central Committee have been suspended due to suspicions of financial crimes.
The Cabinet of Ministers decided to allocate UAH 8 billion to JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" to ensure stable operations under martial law.
President Zelenskyy met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss energy protection and SAFE defense projects. They also raised the issue of using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.
The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv extended Roman Hrynkevych's pre-trial detention until December 19. The bail is set at UAH 69,644,000 in the case of alleged fraud involving clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth UAH 1 billion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine uses only its own weapons, not American ones, to strike the territory of the Russian Federation. He noted that Ukrainian long-range capabilities extend from 150 to 3,000 km.
The team of European Council President António Costa is changing the conclusions to persuade Belgium to support a €140 billion loan to Ukraine. EU leaders are discussing new wording that addresses the red lines of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.
Donald Trump set a new anti-record in the US, surpassing all predecessors in the number of days without federal government funding. During his two terms, Washington was idle for 57 days, which is the highest figure in the country's history.
Democratic representatives in the US House of Representatives have expressed concern over Donald Trump's decision to build a ballroom. This involves the demolition of part of the East Wing of the White House, work on which has already begun.
Iran is experiencing its deepest socio-economic crisis in recent years, with projected GDP growth of only 0. 3% in 2025 and inflation exceeding 40%. This is due to a sharp reduction in oil exports caused by international sanctions and structural problems in the economy.
Chinese state-owned oil companies have suspended seaborne purchases of Russian oil following US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil. This comes as India also reduces its imports of Russian oil due to the same sanctions.
The FAVBET group of companies paid UAH 6. 4 billion in taxes and fees for the first nine months of 2025, which is 25% more than for the same period in 2024. The company remains the largest taxpayer in the industry, despite market challenges and the growth of the illegal segment.
The National Bank of Ukraine revised its economic growth forecast for 2025, lowering it to 1. 9% from 2.1%. This is due to the energy deficit caused by Russian shelling and damage to the gas production system.