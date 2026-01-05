$42.290.12
Zelenskyy appointed Chrystia Freeland as economic development advisor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Chrystia Freeland, former Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, as a non-staff advisor on economic development. She has significant experience in attracting investments and implementing economic transformations.

Zelenskyy appointed Chrystia Freeland as economic development advisor
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Chrystia Freeland, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Canada, as an advisor on economic development. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Head of State's Telegram, as well as to the relevant decree.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, Chrystia Freeland is professionally proficient in such matters and has significant experience in attracting investments and carrying out economic transformations.

Now Ukraine needs to increase its internal resilience - for the sake of Ukraine's recovery, if diplomacy works as quickly as possible, and for the sake of strengthening our defense, if due to partners' delays we have to work longer to end the war.

 - the Head of State's post reads.

At the same time, the text of the decree states that Freeland is appointed as a non-staff advisor to the President of Ukraine on economic development.

Additionally

Chrystia Freeland served as Minister of International Trade, as well as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs of Canada, headed the country's Ministry of Finance, and from 2020-2024 was Deputy Prime Minister of Canada.

She is of Ukrainian descent: before her political career, Freeland worked as a journalist, editor, and deputy editor for publications such as the Financial Times, The Washington Post, and The Economist.

Recall

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced additional economic assistance to Ukraine totaling $2.5 billion during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

UNN also reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by decree of January 5, officially appointed Serhiy Kyslytsia as First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomyPolitics
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Chrystia Freeland
The Economist
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Canada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine