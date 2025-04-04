$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15732 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28708 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64779 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213825 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122618 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391891 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310766 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213749 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244221 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131871 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213825 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391891 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254347 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310766 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3106 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14207 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45416 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72107 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57196 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Canada

News by theme

70% of EU exports worth €380 billion fall under increased US tariffs - European Commissioner

According to European Commissioner McGrath, almost 70% of goods from the EU to the US fall under increased tariffs. Europe is preparing a balanced response and is ready for negotiations with the US.

Economy • April 3, 04:20 PM • 11362 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

New US tariffs will lead to a 0. 4% reduction in Poland's GDP, which amounts to more than EUR 236 million. Duda called it a blow from an ally.

News of the World • April 3, 03:44 PM • 12415 views

For Hollywood, the timing of Trump's tariffs couldn't be worse: explained why

Trump's new tariffs could lead to cuts in Hollywood advertising budgets. Brands are reviewing spending due to economic uncertainty, which will hit traditional media.

Economy • April 3, 01:57 PM • 9794 views

Canada and Mexico agree on actions amid "customs war" from the US

The leaders of Canada and Mexico discussed a joint action plan against trade restrictions imposed by the United States. Carney announced his intention to fight unfair actions.

News of the World • April 3, 01:39 PM • 8890 views

Porsche SE after losses: Automotive holding company considers returning to the defense business

The Porsche SE holding company, which has suffered losses, is considering re-entering the arms market. The company has experience in developing the Leopard tank for the Bundeswehr and is already investing in the development of drones.

Economy • April 3, 11:09 AM • 10372 views

NATO records the largest increase in defense spending since the Cold War

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced a record increase in defense spending. An increase in spending to 3-4% of GDP for European countries and Canada is also being discussed.

News of the World • April 3, 09:53 AM • 10889 views

White House explained why Russia is not included in Trump's new tariffs

Trump introduced tariffs for almost all countries but Russia. The White House explained this by saying that US sanctions already make significant trade with Russia impossible.

Politics • April 3, 05:45 AM • 5514 views

Trump's tariffs sparked a storm of criticism: Washington's partners are outraged

New US import duties have sparked a wave of criticism from trading partners. Country leaders and businesses have spoken out about the negative consequences for the global economy.

News of the World • April 3, 02:56 AM • 69186 views

Trump Declares National Emergency to Strengthen US Economy

Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to improve the US economy and security. From April 5, 2025, a 10% base tariff will be introduced on imports, except for Canada and Mexico.

News of the World • April 2, 10:12 PM • 11152 views

The US is imposing a 25% duty on imports of beer and aluminum cans - media

The Trump administration is imposing a 25% duty on imports of beer and empty aluminum cans from April 4. This decision will affect beer imports of $7.5 billion, where Mexico is the leader.

Economy • April 2, 06:45 PM • 13363 views

Trump's Tariffs Usher in New Era of Risks for Global Economy - Bloomberg

Trump Plans Sweeping Trade Restrictions That Could Upend Global System. Economists warn of recession risks and rising inflation from new tariffs.

Economy • April 2, 03:22 PM • 21089 views

Tensions between countries are rising: some Canadians are selling homes in the U.S

Due to growing tensions between countries, some Canadians who own homes in the U. S. have decided to sell them. Canadians are concerned about insurance and the Trump administration's decisions.

News of the World • April 2, 11:36 AM • 19822 views

Canada and Mexico discussed a response to possible US tariffs

The leaders of Canada and Mexico discussed strengthening trade and investment amid threats from the United States. Both countries seek to maintain economic stability in the face of possible tariff restrictions.

News of the World • April 1, 10:12 PM • 8019 views

The EU is preparing a retaliatory strike against major US technology companies and banks over Trump's mega-duties - media

The European Union is considering retaliatory measures against the United States over Trump's new tariffs. Brussels may target American services such as banks and technology companies.

Economy • April 1, 06:30 PM • 14490 views

Denmark and the USA will hold the first negotiations after Trump's victory: the FT newspaper found out the details

The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark and the USA will meet in Brussels. Previously, Trump expressed intentions to control Greenland, which caused tension in relations between the countries.

News of the World • April 1, 09:13 AM • 6897 views

Trump finalizes details on tariffs: European leaders prepare for tariff wars with the US

Donald Trump plans to introduce import tariffs, which could lead to a trade war. Europe is preparing to respond, considering protecting its own economic interests.

News of the World • April 1, 07:02 AM • 17428 views

"Liberation Day of America" - when Trump's tariffs come into force and what you should know about it

On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.

Economy • March 31, 10:29 AM • 742745 views

Scholz condemned Trump's attacks and supported Canada

Olaf Scholz expressed solidarity with Canada, condemning Trump's tariffs and the idea of making Canada the 51st U. S. state. He emphasized Germany's support for Canada's independence.

Politics • March 31, 02:48 AM • 15934 views

"The US will not get Greenland": Prime Minister Nielsen responded to Trump

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen stated that the country determines its own future, reacting to Trump's encroachments. Most residents are against joining the United States.

Politics • March 30, 11:39 PM • 12887 views

Trump could be US President until 2037: Loophole found in the Constitution - Daily Mail

Donald Trump could hold the office of US President until 2037, using a loophole in the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. To do this, he needs to become Vice President, and the President has to resign.

Politics • March 30, 12:45 PM • 55086 views

Ceasefire in Ukraine will increase the threat from Russia to the Baltic countries - FT

Defense ministers of the Baltic countries warn that a truce in Ukraine will allow Russia to rearm and transfer troops to their borders. The countries call on NATO not to weaken the defense of the eastern flank.

Politics • March 30, 08:53 AM • 142223 views

Partial solar eclipse: a broadcast has appeared

The partial solar eclipse will be visible from eastern North America, Greenland, most of Europe and parts of northwestern Africa. In London, the eclipse will begin at 12:07 Kyiv time.

Society • March 29, 09:57 AM • 152225 views

Today, a unique solar eclipse will occur in Ukraine

A partial solar eclipse will occur in Ukraine between 13:00 and 14:00. It will be best seen in the Volyn region, where the Sun will be obscured by 11%.

Society • March 29, 04:24 AM • 25950 views

Trump and the Canadian Prime Minister agreed to meet after the elections

Donald Trump reported a productive call with Canadian Prime Minister Marc Carney. They agreed to meet after the elections to discuss business and policy issues.

Politics • March 28, 06:34 PM • 32775 views

Elon Musk will not be affected by the 25% car duty: Tesla is less dependent on imports

Tesla can easily adapt to the new 25% car duties, as the company is less dependent on foreign components. Tesla shares rose as other automakers' shares fell.

News of the World • March 28, 10:01 AM • 31408 views

Gold reached a record high amid fears of a trade war

Gold rose to an all-time high of $3,077 an ounce as investors worried about a trade war. Trump plans to impose tariffs on auto imports, fueling demand for safe assets.

Economy • March 28, 06:33 AM • 34737 views

The EU has imposed sanctions against 25 individuals and 7 organizations in Belarus for human rights violations and support for the Russian Federation's war

The new EU sanctions are aimed at Belarusian officials, judges, and enterprises involved in human rights violations, supporting the Lukashenko regime, and the Russian Federation's war.

News of the World • March 28, 05:43 AM • 29529 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587523 views

EU automakers face billions in losses due to Trump's tariffs – what is the market situation

Trump will introduce 25% tariffs on car imports, which will hit European manufacturers. Porsche and Mercedes may lose billions of euros in profits due to the new US duties.

Economy • March 27, 02:22 PM • 474530 views

New US tariffs on car imports: Canada's reaction has appeared

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has stated that the country will soon respond to the new US tariffs on imported cars. He called Trump's actions a "direct attack".

Economy • March 27, 04:48 AM • 41382 views