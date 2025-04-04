According to European Commissioner McGrath, almost 70% of goods from the EU to the US fall under increased tariffs. Europe is preparing a balanced response and is ready for negotiations with the US.
New US tariffs will lead to a 0. 4% reduction in Poland's GDP, which amounts to more than EUR 236 million. Duda called it a blow from an ally.
Trump's new tariffs could lead to cuts in Hollywood advertising budgets. Brands are reviewing spending due to economic uncertainty, which will hit traditional media.
The leaders of Canada and Mexico discussed a joint action plan against trade restrictions imposed by the United States. Carney announced his intention to fight unfair actions.
The Porsche SE holding company, which has suffered losses, is considering re-entering the arms market. The company has experience in developing the Leopard tank for the Bundeswehr and is already investing in the development of drones.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced a record increase in defense spending. An increase in spending to 3-4% of GDP for European countries and Canada is also being discussed.
Trump introduced tariffs for almost all countries but Russia. The White House explained this by saying that US sanctions already make significant trade with Russia impossible.
New US import duties have sparked a wave of criticism from trading partners. Country leaders and businesses have spoken out about the negative consequences for the global economy.
Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to improve the US economy and security. From April 5, 2025, a 10% base tariff will be introduced on imports, except for Canada and Mexico.
The Trump administration is imposing a 25% duty on imports of beer and empty aluminum cans from April 4. This decision will affect beer imports of $7.5 billion, where Mexico is the leader.
Trump Plans Sweeping Trade Restrictions That Could Upend Global System. Economists warn of recession risks and rising inflation from new tariffs.
Due to growing tensions between countries, some Canadians who own homes in the U. S. have decided to sell them. Canadians are concerned about insurance and the Trump administration's decisions.
The leaders of Canada and Mexico discussed strengthening trade and investment amid threats from the United States. Both countries seek to maintain economic stability in the face of possible tariff restrictions.
The European Union is considering retaliatory measures against the United States over Trump's new tariffs. Brussels may target American services such as banks and technology companies.
The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark and the USA will meet in Brussels. Previously, Trump expressed intentions to control Greenland, which caused tension in relations between the countries.
Donald Trump plans to introduce import tariffs, which could lead to a trade war. Europe is preparing to respond, considering protecting its own economic interests.
On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.
Olaf Scholz expressed solidarity with Canada, condemning Trump's tariffs and the idea of making Canada the 51st U. S. state. He emphasized Germany's support for Canada's independence.
Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen stated that the country determines its own future, reacting to Trump's encroachments. Most residents are against joining the United States.
Donald Trump could hold the office of US President until 2037, using a loophole in the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. To do this, he needs to become Vice President, and the President has to resign.
Defense ministers of the Baltic countries warn that a truce in Ukraine will allow Russia to rearm and transfer troops to their borders. The countries call on NATO not to weaken the defense of the eastern flank.
The partial solar eclipse will be visible from eastern North America, Greenland, most of Europe and parts of northwestern Africa. In London, the eclipse will begin at 12:07 Kyiv time.
A partial solar eclipse will occur in Ukraine between 13:00 and 14:00. It will be best seen in the Volyn region, where the Sun will be obscured by 11%.
Donald Trump reported a productive call with Canadian Prime Minister Marc Carney. They agreed to meet after the elections to discuss business and policy issues.
Tesla can easily adapt to the new 25% car duties, as the company is less dependent on foreign components. Tesla shares rose as other automakers' shares fell.
Gold rose to an all-time high of $3,077 an ounce as investors worried about a trade war. Trump plans to impose tariffs on auto imports, fueling demand for safe assets.
The new EU sanctions are aimed at Belarusian officials, judges, and enterprises involved in human rights violations, supporting the Lukashenko regime, and the Russian Federation's war.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
Trump will introduce 25% tariffs on car imports, which will hit European manufacturers. Porsche and Mercedes may lose billions of euros in profits due to the new US duties.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has stated that the country will soon respond to the new US tariffs on imported cars. He called Trump's actions a "direct attack".