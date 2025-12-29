Security guarantees, economic package, and progress on the 20-point plan: Zelenskyy revealed key agreements with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced key agreements reached during his meeting with US President Donald Trump. These include security guarantees, economic support, and further work on a 20-point plan. The President announced this during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

"What have we achieved? The President of the United States confirmed security guarantees, all the details that we had previously developed, our technical and negotiating teams regarding the details of security guarantees, he confirmed them and will confirm that they will be voted on and supported in the United States Congress. I believe this is a very strong agreement," Zelenskyy said.

According to Zelenskyy, the parties discussed a package of support for Ukraine after the war. This includes an economic package that provides for the participation of American businesses in the country's reconstruction, special conditions for economic development, and the preparation of a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the United States.

We discussed a package of support for Ukraine regarding recovery after the war. Such an economic package. And this is the entry of American business, these are special conditions for the development and recovery of Ukraine, and this is the development of a free trade agreement with the United States of America. The President of the United States also confirmed this. - Zelenskyy said.

Separately, Zelenskyy emphasized progress in working on the 20-point plan, as well as security guarantees from the "coalition of the willing."

"Well, and you know, I've already said that we are getting as close as possible to a result in the 20-point plan. And also, importantly, security guarantees from the 'coalition of the willing' and the presence of our European partners, and also in the 'coalition of the willing' are Canada, Japan, and our other friends. Today, all this has also been confirmed. We are counting on this and very much hope that from the 'coalition of the willing' there will also be security guarantees and their presence in the recovery. I think that yesterday we did not have a conversation with all the leaders of the 'coalition of the willing,' due to a slightly limited format, but I think it is important to inform the partners, and I think that I will try to connect with the Prime Minister of Japan in the near future and discuss this," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

President Zelenskyy stated that partners will provide technical monitoring of the ceasefire in Ukraine. He noted that the issue of a free economic zone is currently being discussed, and a demilitarized zone is not yet being considered.