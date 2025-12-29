Security guarantees, economic package, and progress on the 20-point plan: Zelenskyy revealed key agreements with Trump

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
09:17 AM • 5744 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 19832 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 38646 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 44997 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 41430 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 34992 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 40591 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 50175 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 34381 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 45396 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
5.6m/s
73%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"We need a just peace": Alexander Stubb revealed details of Zelenskyy and Trump's negotiationsDecember 29, 12:44 AM • 12080 views
Macron announced a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris to agree on security guarantees for Ukraine: the date has been announcedDecember 29, 01:38 AM • 11942 views
"What a shame": Trump sharply reacted to compatriots who died in the war in UkraineDecember 29, 02:59 AM • 30656 views
Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox News07:01 AM • 15098 views
Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complications09:45 AM • 6958 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 33939 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 122246 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 168617 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 90624 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 120971 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children08:13 AM • 6346 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 29114 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 39689 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 122275 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 40395 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Fox News

Security guarantees, economic package, and progress on the 20-point plan: Zelenskyy revealed key agreements with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced agreements with Donald Trump regarding security guarantees, economic support, and progress on the 20-point plan. An economic support package involving American businesses and a free trade agreement were discussed.

Security guarantees, economic package, and progress on the 20-point plan: Zelenskyy revealed key agreements with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced key agreements reached during his meeting with US President Donald Trump. These include security guarantees, economic support, and further work on a 20-point plan. The President announced this during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

"What have we achieved? The President of the United States confirmed security guarantees, all the details that we had previously developed, our technical and negotiating teams regarding the details of security guarantees, he confirmed them and will confirm that they will be voted on and supported in the United States Congress. I believe this is a very strong agreement," Zelenskyy said.

According to Zelenskyy, the parties discussed a package of support for Ukraine after the war. This includes an economic package that provides for the participation of American businesses in the country's reconstruction, special conditions for economic development, and the preparation of a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the United States.

We discussed a package of support for Ukraine regarding recovery after the war. Such an economic package. And this is the entry of American business, these are special conditions for the development and recovery of Ukraine, and this is the development of a free trade agreement with the United States of America. The President of the United States also confirmed this.

- Zelenskyy said.

Separately, Zelenskyy emphasized progress in working on the 20-point plan, as well as security guarantees from the "coalition of the willing."

"Well, and you know, I've already said that we are getting as close as possible to a result in the 20-point plan. And also, importantly, security guarantees from the 'coalition of the willing' and the presence of our European partners, and also in the 'coalition of the willing' are Canada, Japan, and our other friends. Today, all this has also been confirmed. We are counting on this and very much hope that from the 'coalition of the willing' there will also be security guarantees and their presence in the recovery. I think that yesterday we did not have a conversation with all the leaders of the 'coalition of the willing,' due to a slightly limited format, but I think it is important to inform the partners, and I think that I will try to connect with the Prime Minister of Japan in the near future and discuss this," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that partners will provide technical monitoring of the ceasefire in Ukraine. He noted that the issue of a free economic zone is currently being discussed, and a demilitarized zone is not yet being considered.

Alla Kiosak

EconomyPolitics
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Donald Trump
Canada
Japan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine