We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Trump's tariffs led to the sharpest fall in US stocks since COVID: the situation in the markets

Global stock markets fell after Trump announced new tariffs. Nike, Apple, H&amp;M and other companies that depend on imports were the most affected.

Economy • April 4, 10:30 AM • 3592 views

US stock futures fall, gold rises after Trump's tariff announcements

S&amp;P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell after Trump announced new tariffs on imports from China, the EU and Japan. Gold prices rose amid investor concerns.

News of the World • April 2, 10:49 PM • 4570 views

Trump introduced new duties for certain countries: full list

The US President has announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries. In particular, China - 34%, the European Union and Great Britain - 20%.

News of the World • April 2, 08:46 PM • 10451 views

NATO will strengthen cooperation with partners, using the experience of the war in Ukraine

Mark Rutte stated that NATO aims to strengthen cooperation with partners in the defense sector and exchange of experience. The Alliance takes into account the experience of the war in Ukraine and analyzes it.

War • April 2, 04:09 PM • 22783 views

Trump's Tariffs Usher in New Era of Risks for Global Economy - Bloomberg

Trump Plans Sweeping Trade Restrictions That Could Upend Global System. Economists warn of recession risks and rising inflation from new tariffs.

Economy • April 2, 03:22 PM • 21094 views

Trump administration preparing executive order to increase arms exports - Reuters

The Trump administration is planning an executive order that would ease military equipment exports by raising the minimum amounts for Congressional review. This could increase arms sales for major defense contractors.

News of the World • April 2, 01:01 PM • 13426 views

China demands US to abandon tariffs for negotiations

Wang Yi stated that the US must abolish tariffs on Chinese goods before discussing Beijing's role in the fentanyl crisis. China is ready for equal consultations.

News of the World • April 2, 06:58 AM • 5735 views

China is conducting large-scale military exercises around Taiwan Strait Thunder-2025A

China has launched the second phase of military exercises around Taiwan, Strait Thunder-2025A, to blockade the island. The international community has expressed concern about China's actions.

News of the World • April 2, 01:17 AM • 9610 views

China, Japan and Korea discussed trade amid US tariffs

Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul held a meeting on economic cooperation. They discussed deepening cooperation in the field of semiconductors and creating a free trade zone.

News of the World • April 1, 03:01 AM • 10079 views

It's real spring outside: cherry blossoms and magnolias have started blooming in Kyiv

The season of flowering cherries and magnolias has begun in Kyiv. The very first trees blossomed in the Dnipro, Desnyanskyi and Obolonskyi districts, and the flowering period is about two weeks.

Society • March 31, 12:20 PM • 34063 views

"Liberation Day of America" - when Trump's tariffs come into force and what you should know about it

On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.

Economy • March 31, 10:29 AM • 742768 views

The US is modernizing military operations in Japan due to the threat from China

The US is creating a new command for military operations in Japan. This is being done to strengthen defense coordination and support allies in the region amid the growing threat from China.

War • March 31, 03:38 AM • 12408 views

Pentagon Chief Hegset assured of "reliable deterrence" of China's military ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region

US Defense Secretary Hegset announced the provision of "reliable deterrence" in the region, including the Taiwan Strait, due to increased pressure from China. He supported Japan in condemning the "aggressive" actions of the PRC.

News of the World • March 30, 09:15 AM • 41585 views

The number of suicides among students in Japan has reached a record high

Last year, Japan recorded 527 suicides among schoolchildren - the highest number since 1980. The total number of suicides in the country was 20,268 cases.

News of the World • March 28, 04:01 PM • 21235 views

Nintendo is preparing to release Switch 2 amid the US-China trade war - FT

Nintendo plans to release Switch 2 on April 2, when Trump will announce new tariffs. The company is moving production to Southeast Asia to avoid US duties.

News of the World • March 28, 10:48 AM • 176066 views

Hyundai, Samsung, LG and KIA plan to return to Russia, but under certain conditions - media

South Korean companies are considering the possibility of resuming business in Russia after the end of the war in Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions, as Russia remains an important market.

Economy • March 28, 07:50 AM • 30393 views

China, South Korea, and Japan will unite to counter growing pressure from the US - Bloomberg

Ministers from China, South Korea, and Japan will meet in Seoul to discuss economic cooperation. They will also discuss a response to trade pressure from the US.

News of the World • March 27, 05:37 PM • 28540 views

Poland will have enough ammunition for one to two weeks in the event of a Russian attack - General

Poland will be able to defend itself for a week or two in the event of a Russian invasion due to a shortage of old-style ammunition. New equipment is supplied with ammunition, but supplies are running out due to aid to Ukraine.

News of the World • March 26, 11:41 AM • 21123 views

A Japanese man who spent almost 50 years in prison will receive $1.4 million in compensation

The court ordered compensation to be paid to Japanese man Hakamada Iwao, who spent 47 years in prison on fabricated murder charges. This is the largest amount of compensation in Japanese history.

News of the World • March 25, 12:50 PM • 14992 views

The White House is narrowing tariffs, but they could still affect imports from Russia - WSJ

The White House plans to introduce mutual tariffs from April 2, but their effect may be narrowed. Mexico, Russia, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam may be affected.

News of the World • March 24, 12:45 PM • 12037 views

Japan strengthens its military forces by creating a new unified command - Bloomberg

Japan has created a Joint Operations Command to better coordinate troops. This is a response to challenges from China and North Korea, as well as strengthening its partnership with the United States.

News of the World • March 24, 10:18 AM • 43160 views

Trump's policy amid his "turn to Moscow" is pushing allies to consider their own nuclear shield - FT

Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.

Politics • March 24, 07:57 AM • 31320 views

Japan, China and South Korea discussed trilateral cooperation: the topic of the Russia's war against Ukraine was raised at the meeting

The foreign ministers of the three countries agreed to cooperate in the areas of aging, natural disasters and the economy. Japan expressed concern about North Korea's nuclear development.

Politics • March 22, 02:32 PM • 26330 views

Japan, South Korea and China strive for closer economic ties

The foreign ministers of Japan, China and South Korea will discuss strengthening ties and addressing common problems in the countries' relations. Ahead of the meeting, China called for mutual trust.

News of the World • March 21, 03:38 PM • 12983 views

Japan to deploy long-range missiles on Kyushu Island to strengthen defense - Kyodo

Japan plans to deploy missiles with a range of 1,000 km on Kyushu Island by 2026. This is being done to strengthen the security of the southwestern part of Nansei Island near Taiwan.

News of the World • March 16, 08:02 AM • 20375 views

"Coalition of the willing" is moving into the operational phase, meeting planned for Thursday - Starmer

Keir Starmer has announced the transition of the "coalition of the willing" to the operational phase. A meeting of military personnel will take place on Thursday to support a possible ceasefire and the search for a just peace.

War • March 15, 01:22 PM • 177166 views

Planes of the aggressor country entered the identification zone of defense of South Korea

Several Russian military aircraft approached the air defense zone of South Korea on the east coast. Despite this, the country's airspace was not violated.

News of the World • March 15, 04:53 AM • 46824 views

G7 countries reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and called on Russia for a ceasefire

G7 foreign ministers expressed support for Ukraine, called for a ceasefire and discussed additional sanctions against Russia. They condemned Russia's military assistance from the DPRK and Iran.

War • March 14, 07:33 PM • 19417 views

G7 warned Russia about new sanctions if a ceasefire is not agreed - Reuters

G7 countries called on Russia to reciprocate the ceasefire in Ukraine, as Kyiv did. They stressed the need for security measures to prevent a resumption of aggression.

War • March 14, 01:56 PM • 14118 views

G7 foreign ministers reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine

G7 ministers discussed support for Ukraine and stressed the importance of security guarantees after the war. Japan is ready to assist in the reconstruction of Ukraine through public-private partnerships.

War • March 14, 06:09 AM • 21665 views