Global stock markets fell after Trump announced new tariffs. Nike, Apple, H&M and other companies that depend on imports were the most affected.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell after Trump announced new tariffs on imports from China, the EU and Japan. Gold prices rose amid investor concerns.
The US President has announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries. In particular, China - 34%, the European Union and Great Britain - 20%.
Mark Rutte stated that NATO aims to strengthen cooperation with partners in the defense sector and exchange of experience. The Alliance takes into account the experience of the war in Ukraine and analyzes it.
Trump Plans Sweeping Trade Restrictions That Could Upend Global System. Economists warn of recession risks and rising inflation from new tariffs.
The Trump administration is planning an executive order that would ease military equipment exports by raising the minimum amounts for Congressional review. This could increase arms sales for major defense contractors.
Wang Yi stated that the US must abolish tariffs on Chinese goods before discussing Beijing's role in the fentanyl crisis. China is ready for equal consultations.
China has launched the second phase of military exercises around Taiwan, Strait Thunder-2025A, to blockade the island. The international community has expressed concern about China's actions.
Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul held a meeting on economic cooperation. They discussed deepening cooperation in the field of semiconductors and creating a free trade zone.
The season of flowering cherries and magnolias has begun in Kyiv. The very first trees blossomed in the Dnipro, Desnyanskyi and Obolonskyi districts, and the flowering period is about two weeks.
On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.
The US is creating a new command for military operations in Japan. This is being done to strengthen defense coordination and support allies in the region amid the growing threat from China.
US Defense Secretary Hegset announced the provision of "reliable deterrence" in the region, including the Taiwan Strait, due to increased pressure from China. He supported Japan in condemning the "aggressive" actions of the PRC.
Last year, Japan recorded 527 suicides among schoolchildren - the highest number since 1980. The total number of suicides in the country was 20,268 cases.
Nintendo plans to release Switch 2 on April 2, when Trump will announce new tariffs. The company is moving production to Southeast Asia to avoid US duties.
South Korean companies are considering the possibility of resuming business in Russia after the end of the war in Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions, as Russia remains an important market.
Ministers from China, South Korea, and Japan will meet in Seoul to discuss economic cooperation. They will also discuss a response to trade pressure from the US.
Poland will be able to defend itself for a week or two in the event of a Russian invasion due to a shortage of old-style ammunition. New equipment is supplied with ammunition, but supplies are running out due to aid to Ukraine.
The court ordered compensation to be paid to Japanese man Hakamada Iwao, who spent 47 years in prison on fabricated murder charges. This is the largest amount of compensation in Japanese history.
The White House plans to introduce mutual tariffs from April 2, but their effect may be narrowed. Mexico, Russia, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam may be affected.
Japan has created a Joint Operations Command to better coordinate troops. This is a response to challenges from China and North Korea, as well as strengthening its partnership with the United States.
Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.
The foreign ministers of the three countries agreed to cooperate in the areas of aging, natural disasters and the economy. Japan expressed concern about North Korea's nuclear development.
The foreign ministers of Japan, China and South Korea will discuss strengthening ties and addressing common problems in the countries' relations. Ahead of the meeting, China called for mutual trust.
Japan plans to deploy missiles with a range of 1,000 km on Kyushu Island by 2026. This is being done to strengthen the security of the southwestern part of Nansei Island near Taiwan.
Keir Starmer has announced the transition of the "coalition of the willing" to the operational phase. A meeting of military personnel will take place on Thursday to support a possible ceasefire and the search for a just peace.
Several Russian military aircraft approached the air defense zone of South Korea on the east coast. Despite this, the country's airspace was not violated.
G7 foreign ministers expressed support for Ukraine, called for a ceasefire and discussed additional sanctions against Russia. They condemned Russia's military assistance from the DPRK and Iran.
G7 countries called on Russia to reciprocate the ceasefire in Ukraine, as Kyiv did. They stressed the need for security measures to prevent a resumption of aggression.
G7 ministers discussed support for Ukraine and stressed the importance of security guarantees after the war. Japan is ready to assist in the reconstruction of Ukraine through public-private partnerships.