Russians adapted Shahed UAV to R-60 air missile: HUR revealed the scheme

Photo: HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Russian occupiers have adapted the Soviet R-60 air-to-air missile for installation on the "Geran" or "Shahed" drone to hit Ukrainian helicopters and aircraft that hunt Russian drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

More detailed information is published in the "Components in Weapons" section of the "War&Sanctions" portal: it describes the design, components, and a list of enterprises cooperating in the production of the Russian "Geran-2" UAV of the "E" series, equipped with an R-60 air-to-air missile.

The missile with the APU-60-1MD (P-62-1MD) aircraft launcher is installed on a special bracket located in the upper front part of the UAV fuselage.

The drone itself is equipped with two network cameras - in the nose and behind the missile launcher.

Video and control commands are transmitted via the Chinese Xingkay Tech XK-F358 mesh modem.

At the same time, the countries of origin of the electronic component base remain standard for Russian UAVs of this type. These are the USA, China, Switzerland, Taiwan, Japan, Germany, and Great Britain.

As noted by the Main Intelligence Directorate, the main goal of the new development is to create a threat to Ukrainian army and tactical aviation, reducing the effectiveness of its work in intercepting enemy UAVs. Thus, the Russian multi-purpose version of the Iranian Shahed-136 receives another purpose, and the experience of such use will likely also be transferred to Iran.

