Russians adapted Shahed UAV to R-60 air missile: HUR revealed the scheme

Exclusive
07:53 AM • 1208 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
06:29 AM • 6118 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 16514 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 26309 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 24407 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 34240 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 38045 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 51767 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 76758 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 52052 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
Disassembled in a matter of hours: reserve water is running out in temporarily occupied Donetsk regionDecember 15, 12:22 AM
Estonian President proposed to help Hungary pay fines for breaking energy agreements with RussiaDecember 15, 12:49 AM
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operation03:20 AM
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab wounds04:45 AM
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhoto05:02 AM
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Australia
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM
Social network
Technology
Film
Heating
Shahed-136

Russians adapted Shahed UAV to R-60 air missile: HUR revealed the scheme

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The adaptation of the Iranian-made drone with a Soviet air-to-air missile is aimed at hitting Ukrainian helicopters and aircraft that hunt Russian drones.

Russians adapted Shahed UAV to R-60 air missile: HUR revealed the scheme
Photo: HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Russian occupiers have adapted the Soviet R-60 air-to-air missile for installation on the "Geran" or "Shahed" drone to hit Ukrainian helicopters and aircraft that hunt Russian drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

More detailed information is published in the "Components in Weapons" section of the "War&Sanctions" portal: it describes the design, components, and a list of enterprises cooperating in the production of the Russian "Geran-2" UAV of the "E" series, equipped with an R-60 air-to-air missile.

The missile with the APU-60-1MD (P-62-1MD) aircraft launcher is installed on a special bracket located in the upper front part of the UAV fuselage.

The drone itself is equipped with two network cameras - in the nose and behind the missile launcher.

Video and control commands are transmitted via the Chinese Xingkay Tech XK-F358 mesh modem.

At the same time, the countries of origin of the electronic component base remain standard for Russian UAVs of this type. These are the USA, China, Switzerland, Taiwan, Japan, Germany, and Great Britain.

As noted by the Main Intelligence Directorate, the main goal of the new development is to create a threat to Ukrainian army and tactical aviation, reducing the effectiveness of its work in intercepting enemy UAVs. Thus, the Russian multi-purpose version of the Iranian Shahed-136 receives another purpose, and the experience of such use will likely also be transferred to Iran.

The GUR revealed the production scheme of Iskander-M missiles and the companies that are still not under sanctions03.12.25, 10:49 • 7953 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Switzerland
Shahed-136
Taiwan
Great Britain
Germany
China
Japan
United States
Iran