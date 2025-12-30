Russian army lost 1220 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, December 29, the Russian army lost 1,220 servicemen in the war against Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed dozens of units of enemy equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.12.25 are estimated to be:

personnel – about 1,206,910 (+1,220) people;

tanks – 11,477 (+5) units;

armored combat vehicles – 23,841 (+4) units;

artillery systems – 35,589 (+19) units;

MLRS – 1,582 (+1) units;

air defense systems – 1,264 (+0) units;

aircraft – 434 (+0) units;

helicopters – 347 (+0) units.

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 96,932 (+400) units;

cruise missiles – 4,136 (+0) units;

ships / boats – 28 (+0) units;

submarines – 2 (+0) units;

vehicles and fuel tanks – 72,010 (+119) units.

special equipment – 4,031 (+1) units.

Since the beginning of the day, December 29, 136 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, the enemy launched 31 air strikes and carried out 3202 kamikaze drone attacks. The most active enemy actions are observed in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions.

