Russian army lost 1220 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
04:26 AM • 1224 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
03:07 AM • 4630 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
01:10 AM • 10104 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 16947 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 20601 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 17699 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 19828 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 21105 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 19282 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 22397 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
4.7m/s
74%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump on alleged attack on Russian president's residence: Putin told me he was attackedDecember 29, 07:09 PM • 5558 views
George Clooney and his family received French citizenship: detailsDecember 29, 08:20 PM • 7702 views
In Vyshhorod, powerful generators were installed and connected near residential buildings - SESPhotoDecember 29, 09:26 PM • 6276 views
Lavrov insists that Ukrainians from Russia should participate in the presidential elections in Ukraine11:30 PM • 4052 views
Zelenskyy: I don't trust Putin, he doesn't want Ukraine to succeed01:50 AM • 12189 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 31672 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 32851 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 40247 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 152870 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 194921 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Benjamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Florida
Israel
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 17157 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 30252 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 39696 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 50190 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 152868 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Fox News
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle
Heating

Russian army lost 1220 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Over the past day, December 29, the Russian army lost 1220 servicemen and dozens of pieces of enemy equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.12.25 amounted to approximately over 1.2 million personnel.

Russian army lost 1220 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, December 29, the Russian army lost 1,220 servicemen in the war against Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed dozens of units of enemy equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.12.25 are estimated to be:

  • personnel – about 1,206,910 (+1,220) people;
    • tanks – 11,477 (+5) units;
      • armored combat vehicles – 23,841 (+4) units;
        • artillery systems – 35,589 (+19) units;
          • MLRS – 1,582 (+1) units;
            • air defense systems – 1,264 (+0) units;
              • aircraft – 434 (+0) units;
                • helicopters – 347 (+0) units.
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level – 96,932 (+400) units;
                    • cruise missiles – 4,136 (+0) units;
                      • ships / boats – 28 (+0) units;
                        • submarines – 2 (+0) units;
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks – 72,010 (+119) units.
                            • special equipment – 4,031 (+1) units.

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Since the beginning of the day, December 29, 136 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, the enemy launched 31 air strikes and carried out 3202 kamikaze drone attacks. The most active enemy actions are observed in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions.

                              Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front30.12.25, 05:26 • 1224 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              War in Ukraine
                              Skirmishes
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine