Poland cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees: law

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 12715 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 20761 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 18369 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 31125 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 21677 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 33192 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 26634 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 25685 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 25005 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18829 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
1.2m/s
73%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
What happened to "The Mask" star Peter Greene before his death - the cause of the tragedy revealedFebruary 19, 12:39 PM • 5688 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 21268 views
US demands allies cut NATO overseas missions and not invite Ukraine to Ankara summit - mediaFebruary 19, 01:59 PM • 11068 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 21411 views
Enemy launched a missile strike on the regional road service: the road industry base was destroyed05:03 PM • 4856 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 21419 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 31124 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 33192 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 33852 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 46244 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Hungary
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelity09:12 PM • 1012 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 21276 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 26222 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 26190 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 33959 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Shahed-136

Poland cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees: law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The President of Poland has signed a law that cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees. Key provisions of the law have been transferred to the Act on Granting Protection to Foreigners.

Poland cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees: law

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has signed a law that abolishes aid to refugees from Ukraine, which provides for the cessation of support for Ukrainian refugees. This was reported by PAP, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to the document, the key instruments of the special law will not disappear, but will be transferred to the Law on Granting Protection to Foreigners.

The signing of this document demonstrates that consistency makes sense. My pressure on this issue, including the previous veto, forced the government to amend this bill and introduce changes that many Poles expected and that I proposed. This proves that determination brings results

- Nawrocki noted.

He emphasized that Poland remains on Ukraine's side "in its fight against imperial Russia," but added that "the stage of unconditional privileges" is over.

"I am signing this bill, convinced that it protects our public finances, streamlines the system, and restores a sense of elementary justice," the Polish president said.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the country's entry into international structures requires the consent of the government and ratification by the Sejm. This applies to the invitation of the Polish president to Donald Trump's "Peace Council."

Polish government reacted to Nawrocki's statement on nuclear program17.02.26, 20:34 • 5036 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Ukraine
Poland