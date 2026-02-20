Poland cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees: law

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has signed a law that abolishes aid to refugees from Ukraine, which provides for the cessation of support for Ukrainian refugees. This was reported by PAP, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to the document, the key instruments of the special law will not disappear, but will be transferred to the Law on Granting Protection to Foreigners.

The signing of this document demonstrates that consistency makes sense. My pressure on this issue, including the previous veto, forced the government to amend this bill and introduce changes that many Poles expected and that I proposed. This proves that determination brings results - Nawrocki noted.

He emphasized that Poland remains on Ukraine's side "in its fight against imperial Russia," but added that "the stage of unconditional privileges" is over.

"I am signing this bill, convinced that it protects our public finances, streamlines the system, and restores a sense of elementary justice," the Polish president said.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the country's entry into international structures requires the consent of the government and ratification by the Sejm. This applies to the invitation of the Polish president to Donald Trump's "Peace Council."

Polish government reacted to Nawrocki's statement on nuclear program