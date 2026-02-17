Polish government reacted to Nawrocki's statement on nuclear program

$43.170.07
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - Umerov
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skies
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for Halushchenko
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the Court
Defense Forces hit Russian Ka-27 helicopter in Crimea - General Staff
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitis
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformation
Halushchenko faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation - SAP prosecutor
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the Court
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedings
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration Station
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her child
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformation
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitis
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to him
Polish government reacted to Nawrocki's statement on nuclear program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

The Polish government stated that President Karol Nawrocki's words about supporting the nuclear program were not discussed with the Council of Ministers. The government spokesperson emphasized that competence in nuclear policy matters belongs to the Council of Ministers.

Polish government reacted to Nawrocki's statement on nuclear program

The Polish government stated that President Karol Nawrocki's words about supporting the national nuclear program were not discussed with the Council of Ministers and require a particularly cautious approach. This was reported by Polsat News, according to UNN.

Details

Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka noted that there had been no consultations on this issue between the government and the president or his team. According to him, such public statements should be made with great responsibility, taking into account Poland's international obligations.

Szłapka emphasized that competence in matters related to the state's possible nuclear course belongs to the Council of Ministers. He stressed the importance of adhering to international treaties to which the Republic of Poland is a party, particularly agreements on nuclear non-proliferation.

Addition

Earlier, Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that he is a supporter of developing the country's nuclear potential. He noted that Warsaw should move in this direction in compliance with international rules, taking into account the security situation and the war near Poland's borders.

Commenting on the possible reaction of the United States to such intentions, Nawrocki admitted that he did not know Washington's position, but considered it necessary to begin appropriate preparatory steps.

The statement by the Polish president attracted the attention of international media. In particular, Bloomberg agency linked it to recent words by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about discussing potential European nuclear defense with France amid changes in transatlantic relations.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World