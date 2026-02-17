Polish government reacted to Nawrocki's statement on nuclear program

The Polish government stated that President Karol Nawrocki's words about supporting the national nuclear program were not discussed with the Council of Ministers and require a particularly cautious approach. This was reported by Polsat News, according to UNN.

Details

Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka noted that there had been no consultations on this issue between the government and the president or his team. According to him, such public statements should be made with great responsibility, taking into account Poland's international obligations.

Szłapka emphasized that competence in matters related to the state's possible nuclear course belongs to the Council of Ministers. He stressed the importance of adhering to international treaties to which the Republic of Poland is a party, particularly agreements on nuclear non-proliferation.

Addition

Earlier, Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that he is a supporter of developing the country's nuclear potential. He noted that Warsaw should move in this direction in compliance with international rules, taking into account the security situation and the war near Poland's borders.

Commenting on the possible reaction of the United States to such intentions, Nawrocki admitted that he did not know Washington's position, but considered it necessary to begin appropriate preparatory steps.

The statement by the Polish president attracted the attention of international media. In particular, Bloomberg agency linked it to recent words by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about discussing potential European nuclear defense with France amid changes in transatlantic relations.

