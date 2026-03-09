$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
07:48 PM • 9102 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
07:03 PM • 17435 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 18893 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 26234 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 32466 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 21189 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 47074 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 31165 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 47360 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65654 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
Trump called the war in Iran a "short-term excursion"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1276 views

The US President announced the successful completion of the operation against Iran. Tehran, in response, declared its readiness for a prolonged war and new attacks.

Trump called the war in Iran a "short-term excursion"

US President Donald Trump, speaking at a Republican House conference in Doral, Florida, called the current war in Iran a "short-term excursion." This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

According to the head of the White House, "our country is doing very well."

I mean, at a level nobody thought possible. We took a little excursion because we felt we had to do it to get rid of some evil. I think you'll see it's going to be a short-term excursion.

- said Trump.

The publication indicates that the US president's statement came just hours after Defense Secretary Pete Hegset retweeted an image that, among other things, read: "We've only just begun to fight."

Meanwhile, an unnamed senior Iranian official told the media that Tehran is ready for a long war and made it clear that it is prepared to continue attacks on Persian Gulf countries in an attempt to persuade Trump to withdraw from the conflict.

Recall

Donald Trump announced the destruction of the Iranian fleet, aviation, and drone production. Trump emphasized Iran's lack of military potential.

Trump considers seizing Strait of Hormuz over oil09.03.26, 22:46 • 2910 views

