Trump called the war in Iran a "short-term excursion"

US President Donald Trump, speaking at a Republican House conference in Doral, Florida, called the current war in Iran a "short-term excursion." This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

According to the head of the White House, "our country is doing very well."

I mean, at a level nobody thought possible. We took a little excursion because we felt we had to do it to get rid of some evil. I think you'll see it's going to be a short-term excursion. - said Trump.

The publication indicates that the US president's statement came just hours after Defense Secretary Pete Hegset retweeted an image that, among other things, read: "We've only just begun to fight."

Meanwhile, an unnamed senior Iranian official told the media that Tehran is ready for a long war and made it clear that it is prepared to continue attacks on Persian Gulf countries in an attempt to persuade Trump to withdraw from the conflict.

Recall

Donald Trump announced the destruction of the Iranian fleet, aviation, and drone production. Trump emphasized Iran's lack of military potential.

