Trump considers seizing Strait of Hormuz over oil

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with CBS News on Monday that his administration is "thinking" about seizing the Strait of Hormuz, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that the US President told CBS News that the Strait of Hormuz - one of the most important energy chokepoints in the world, through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes - is open, but the White House is still "thinking about seizing it."

Trump stated that the US Navy would escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz

Recall

Oil prices have risen sharply since the start of the war with Iran and are hovering around $100 per barrel.