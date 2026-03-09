$43.730.0850.540.36
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Trump considers seizing Strait of Hormuz over oil

Kyiv • UNN

The US administration is exploring the option of controlling the strategic strait for oil supplies. Energy prices remain at $100 per barrel.

Trump considers seizing Strait of Hormuz over oil

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with CBS News on Monday that his administration is "thinking" about seizing the Strait of Hormuz, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that the US President told CBS News that the Strait of Hormuz - one of the most important energy chokepoints in the world, through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes - is open, but the White House is still "thinking about seizing it."

Trump stated that the US Navy would escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz03.03.26, 22:42 • 8433 views

Recall

Oil prices have risen sharply since the start of the war with Iran and are hovering around $100 per barrel.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Iran