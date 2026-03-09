Trump considers seizing Strait of Hormuz over oil
The US administration is exploring the option of controlling the strategic strait for oil supplies. Energy prices remain at $100 per barrel.
US President Donald Trump said in an interview with CBS News on Monday that his administration is "thinking" about seizing the Strait of Hormuz, UNN reports.
It is reported that the US President told CBS News that the Strait of Hormuz - one of the most important energy chokepoints in the world, through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes - is open, but the White House is still "thinking about seizing it."
Oil prices have risen sharply since the start of the war with Iran and are hovering around $100 per barrel.