06:22 PM • 6686 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
04:32 PM • 12915 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
03:45 PM • 15247 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 20974 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 27047 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 20908 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 19890 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 23090 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 33718 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 110813 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Trump stated that the US Navy would escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to provide insurance and guarantees for maritime transport through the Persian Gulf. The U.S. Navy will escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary.

Trump stated that the US Navy would escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said that the US Navy would escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump wrote about this on his social network Truthsocial, UNN reports.

With immediate effect, I have instructed the US Development Finance Corporation to provide, at a very reasonable price, political risk insurance and financial security guarantees for all maritime transport, especially energy carriers, passing through the Persian Gulf. This service will be available to all shipping companies.

- Trump wrote.

He added that if necessary, the US Navy would begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz "as soon as possible."

Regardless of the circumstances, the United States will ensure the free flow of energy resources to the world. The economic and military power of the United States is the greatest on earth - more actions are yet to come.

- Trump added.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the closure of the world's key oil route - the Strait of Hormuz.

They added that the military would set fire to any vessel that tried to pass.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

