Trump stated that the US Navy would escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said that the US Navy would escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump wrote about this on his social network Truthsocial, UNN reports.

With immediate effect, I have instructed the US Development Finance Corporation to provide, at a very reasonable price, political risk insurance and financial security guarantees for all maritime transport, especially energy carriers, passing through the Persian Gulf. This service will be available to all shipping companies. - Trump wrote.

He added that if necessary, the US Navy would begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz "as soon as possible."

Regardless of the circumstances, the United States will ensure the free flow of energy resources to the world. The economic and military power of the United States is the greatest on earth - more actions are yet to come. - Trump added.

Recall

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the closure of the world's key oil route - the Strait of Hormuz.

They added that the military would set fire to any vessel that tried to pass.