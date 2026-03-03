Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules

From the end of 2026, Ukrainians planning short-term trips to the European Union will have to undergo an additional procedure before departure. This refers to mandatory electronic authorization through the ETIAS system. UNN will tell you more about what this means for travelers, how much the registration costs, and why it is needed.

The visa-free regime for citizens of Ukraine is not being canceled, but the procedure for preparing for a trip will change. If previously it was enough to have a valid biometric passport and comply with the rules of stay, then after the launch of ETIAS, crossing the border will be impossible without prior electronic authorization.

What is ETIAS and how does it differ from a visa

ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorization System) is a system for preliminary screening of travelers who are eligible for visa-free entry to EU countries. It is not a visa and is not equivalent to a visa document. The registration will take place entirely online, without visits to the consulate, without submitting paper certificates, and without undergoing biometric procedures.

In fact, it is about a preliminary electronic verification of the applicant's data. The authorization confirms that the person has no restrictions for entry at the time of application. At the same time, even a valid ETIAS does not guarantee automatic passage through the border, because the final decision is made by the border service of the country of entry.

How much will the registration cost?

Submitting an application will be paid. The cost will be 20 euros per traveler. Payment is made online when filling out the form, and only after that the application will be submitted for consideration.

The fee is non-refundable, and even in case of refusal or an error made in the application form, the funds are not returned. That is why special attention should be paid to the correctness of writing the name, surname and passport number. Even a slight inaccuracy can lead to the need for re-registration of the permit with repeated payment.

Persons under 18 years of age, citizens aged 70 and over, as well as family members of EU citizens who have the right to free movement with them, are exempt from paying the fee. However, even these categories must submit an application.

Validity period and restrictions on stay

Once approved, ETIAS will be valid for up to three years or until the expiration date of the foreign passport, whichever comes first, so you will be able to travel to Europe multiple times without re-applying before each trip. However, it should be noted that if a traveler changes their passport, the authorization automatically becomes invalid and must be re-applied for.

The authorization will allow multiple trips, but the rules for visa-free stay remain unchanged: no more than 90 days within any 180-day period. Days are counted cumulatively within all countries covered by the system.

ETIAS does not grant the right to employment, study, or long-term residence. For such purposes, as before, national visas or appropriate permits must be obtained.

Which countries will the system apply to?

ETIAS will cover 30 European countries. These are the Schengen Area states, as well as Bulgaria, Romania, and Cyprus. Thus, the system will cover the main tourist and transit destinations traditionally used by Ukrainians.

How to apply and how long to wait for a response

Registration will be carried out exclusively in electronic format through the official website or mobile application of ETIAS. The application will require personal and passport data, contact information, employment details, the country of first entry, and answers to control questions regarding security and previous violations of migration rules.

In most cases, the system will work automatically, so a decision can be received within a few minutes. At the same time, there may be situations when the application requires additional verification. Then the review can take up to four days, and if clarifications are needed, up to 14 or even 30 days.

That is why it is recommended to apply for ETIAS in advance, especially if the trip has a fixed date or involves an international flight. The absence of a valid permit can be a reason for refusal to board or cross the border.

What this means for travelers

The introduction of ETIAS means that visa-free travel for Ukrainians to the EU will remain possible, but will become more formalized. Before each trip, electronic authorization will have to be obtained in advance, and additional costs will have to be taken into account.

To avoid problems, it is worth checking the validity period of your foreign passport, carefully filling out the application form, and submitting the application with plenty of time. The sooner travelers adapt to the new rules, the more calmly they will be able to plan trips after the system is launched in 2026.

