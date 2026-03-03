Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
Exclusive
01:15 PM • 158 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 752 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 4192 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 7538 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
09:06 AM • 14865 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 29270 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 95394 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 83101 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 59784 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 51029 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3m/s
74%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and BeirutMarch 3, 06:54 AM • 27951 views
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJ07:59 AM • 29071 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 31462 views
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown10:02 AM • 10627 views
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks10:53 AM • 14778 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules01:14 PM • 290 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 31480 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 45019 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 95388 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 61621 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Bloggers
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhoto12:11 PM • 2854 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 26218 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 33300 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 36873 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 36128 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Instagram
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot

Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

From the end of 2026, Ukrainians traveling to the EU will have to undergo a paid electronic ETIAS authorization costing 20 euros. This system does not cancel the visa-free regime, but requires prior permission for short-term trips.

Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules

From the end of 2026, Ukrainians planning short-term trips to the European Union will have to undergo an additional procedure before departure. This refers to mandatory electronic authorization through the ETIAS system. UNN will tell you more about what this means for travelers, how much the registration costs, and why it is needed.

The visa-free regime for citizens of Ukraine is not being canceled, but the procedure for preparing for a trip will change. If previously it was enough to have a valid biometric passport and comply with the rules of stay, then after the launch of ETIAS, crossing the border will be impossible without prior electronic authorization.

What is ETIAS and how does it differ from a visa

ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorization System) is a system for preliminary screening of travelers who are eligible for visa-free entry to EU countries. It is not a visa and is not equivalent to a visa document. The registration will take place entirely online, without visits to the consulate, without submitting paper certificates, and without undergoing biometric procedures.

In fact, it is about a preliminary electronic verification of the applicant's data. The authorization confirms that the person has no restrictions for entry at the time of application. At the same time, even a valid ETIAS does not guarantee automatic passage through the border, because the final decision is made by the border service of the country of entry.

How much will the registration cost?

Submitting an application will be paid. The cost will be 20 euros per traveler. Payment is made online when filling out the form, and only after that the application will be submitted for consideration.

The fee is non-refundable, and even in case of refusal or an error made in the application form, the funds are not returned. That is why special attention should be paid to the correctness of writing the name, surname and passport number. Even a slight inaccuracy can lead to the need for re-registration of the permit with repeated payment.

Persons under 18 years of age, citizens aged 70 and over, as well as family members of EU citizens who have the right to free movement with them, are exempt from paying the fee. However, even these categories must submit an application.

Validity period and restrictions on stay

Once approved, ETIAS will be valid for up to three years or until the expiration date of the foreign passport, whichever comes first, so you will be able to travel to Europe multiple times without re-applying before each trip. However, it should be noted that if a traveler changes their passport, the authorization automatically becomes invalid and must be re-applied for.

The authorization will allow multiple trips, but the rules for visa-free stay remain unchanged: no more than 90 days within any 180-day period. Days are counted cumulatively within all countries covered by the system.

ETIAS does not grant the right to employment, study, or long-term residence. For such purposes, as before, national visas or appropriate permits must be obtained.

Which countries will the system apply to?

ETIAS will cover 30 European countries. These are the Schengen Area states, as well as Bulgaria, Romania, and Cyprus. Thus, the system will cover the main tourist and transit destinations traditionally used by Ukrainians.

How to apply and how long to wait for a response

Registration will be carried out exclusively in electronic format through the official website or mobile application of ETIAS. The application will require personal and passport data, contact information, employment details, the country of first entry, and answers to control questions regarding security and previous violations of migration rules.

In most cases, the system will work automatically, so a decision can be received within a few minutes. At the same time, there may be situations when the application requires additional verification. Then the review can take up to four days, and if clarifications are needed, up to 14 or even 30 days.

That is why it is recommended to apply for ETIAS in advance, especially if the trip has a fixed date or involves an international flight. The absence of a valid permit can be a reason for refusal to board or cross the border.

What this means for travelers

The introduction of ETIAS means that visa-free travel for Ukrainians to the EU will remain possible, but will become more formalized. Before each trip, electronic authorization will have to be obtained in advance, and additional costs will have to be taken into account.

To avoid problems, it is worth checking the validity period of your foreign passport, carefully filling out the application form, and submitting the application with plenty of time. The sooner travelers adapt to the new rules, the more calmly they will be able to plan trips after the system is launched in 2026.

Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border control28.01.26, 07:44 • 33953 views

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the WorldPublications
State Border of Ukraine
European Union
Bulgaria
Romania
Ukraine
Cyprus