Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
09:06 AM • 1752 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
06:18 AM • 11848 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 64178 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 65846 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 47199 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 44652 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 38041 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 21302 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 18869 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 17804 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2m/s
77%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories are forming a youth reserve for the Russian army - CNSPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 AM • 13821 views
The Iranian regime has been one of the main sources of international destabilization for many years - SybihaMarch 3, 12:48 AM • 19774 views
US State Department urged Americans to leave Middle Eastern countries immediatelyPhotoMarch 3, 03:07 AM • 8342 views
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and Beirut06:54 AM • 12253 views
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJ07:59 AM • 13156 views
Publications
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 3206 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 29588 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 64179 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 46682 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 53603 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Lebanon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 17523 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 24876 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 28953 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 28926 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 86379 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Natural gas prices in Europe rose by 34% due to uncertainty regarding exports from the world's largest LNG plant in Qatar. The plant's shutdown followed an Iranian drone attack.

Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown

Natural gas prices in Europe jumped by 34% amid uncertainty about how long exports from the world's largest LNG export plant in Qatar will be suspended and what impact this will have on global energy supplies, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

Benchmark futures rose for a second straight day after China, the world's largest LNG importer, called on all parties to the conflict with Iran to ensure safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. According to Bloomberg, senior gas company officials say China is pressuring Iranian officials to avoid actions that could disrupt Qatari gas exports.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and threatens to set fire to vessels attempting to pass through02.03.26, 23:04 • 12354 views

The QatarEnergy plant, which accounts for about a fifth of global supplies, was shut down on Monday after an Iranian drone attack. Even before the shutdown, the expanding war in the Middle East had effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key export route for Qatar.

Qatar halts LNG production after Iranian drone attack, new strikes and intercepted drones reported in the region02.03.26, 14:43 • 5882 views

European prices have risen by approximately 70% since trading closed on Friday, a price volatility not seen since the 2022 energy crisis. Europe is entering the final period of winter with depleted vast gas reserves, potentially exacerbating competition for global supplies during the upcoming inventory build-up season.

The situation threatens European reserves, as potential competition with other regions for LNG cargoes expands price spreads. European gas for the summer has become significantly more expensive than contracts for next winter, making fuel storage unprofitable for traders.

"We expect significant price volatility in the coming days as market participants assess the impact of lost production on their own supply portfolios," said Ross Wyeno, Deputy Director, Lead LNG Short-Term Analyst at S&P Global Energy. "The most aggressive buyers in the spot market in the short term are likely to be participants in the Asia-Pacific markets."

Traders are also questioning the severity of the attacks on the Qatari facility, which is one of the most significant unplanned outages in the industry's history.

The most important question for the market is how long the hostilities will continue. The US has sent conflicting signals about the duration of the war, with US President Donald Trump promising to do "whatever it takes."

New strikes and American calls to leave the Middle East - latest news03.03.26, 08:30 • 4436 views

The scramble for alternatives has already begun: Taiwan and South Korea are among the countries looking for other sources, as gas vital for electricity is under threat. At the same time, Chinese gas buyers said the country is pressuring Tehran to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised their forecast for European gas prices in April 2026 to 55 euros per megawatt-hour from 36 euros. As most Qatari LNG is supplied to Asia, analysts expect spot prices in Asia to rise compared to European prices.

Fears of supply disruptions are also reflected in the options market. The implied volatility of European benchmark futures - a measure of the value of underlying derivative contracts - jumped to its highest level since summer 2023, indicating a prevailing bullish sentiment in the market, the publication writes.

"Security of supply may become an issue for Europe again," said Hubert Wiegeweno, CEO of Swiss MET Group.

Dutch front-month futures, the European benchmark for gas prices, rose 26% to 55.96 euros per megawatt-hour at 9:28 a.m. Amsterdam time.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
Electricity
Donald Trump
Taiwan
South Korea
Qatar
Europe
Netherlands
China
United States
Iran