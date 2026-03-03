New strikes and American calls to leave the Middle East - latest news

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
06:18 AM • 464 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 38387 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 49723 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 35856 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 35472 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 33537 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 17879 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 18028 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 17173 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 39153 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.1m/s
86%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US claims to have destroyed 11 Iranian warships in the Gulf of OmanMarch 2, 08:50 PM • 7752 views
Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and threatens to set fire to vessels attempting to pass throughMarch 2, 09:04 PM • 10628 views
Oksana Pekun went beyond: the singer radically changed her musical styleVideoMarch 2, 10:30 PM • 13667 views
Zelenskyy: if someone withdraws from negotiations, Ukraine will act differently to stop the warMarch 2, 11:37 PM • 12805 views
The Iranian regime has been one of the main sources of international destabilization for many years - Sybiha12:48 AM • 8762 views
Publications
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 19544 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 38387 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 37103 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 43891 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 39153 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Musician
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 11039 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 18627 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 23022 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 23497 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 81079 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot

New strikes and American calls to leave the Middle East - latest news

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Iran continues to strike US allies in the Middle East, with over 700 reported deaths in Iran and six American servicemen. The US has urged its citizens to leave the region immediately.

New strikes and American calls to leave the Middle East - latest news

US allies in the Middle East have once again woken up to a wave of strikes as Iran continues its retaliatory actions against American and Israeli attacks, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

Since the war began, strikes have rocked urban centers, energy infrastructure, airports, and hotels in Gulf countries, shaking a population long accustomed to relative safety and causing travel paralysis.

US President Donald Trump told CNN that the biggest surprise of the war was Iran's attacks on these countries. As the threat to Americans escalated, the US State Department urged citizens to leave the Middle East immediately.

Trump told CNN that a "big wave" of American attacks on Iran is still to come. Trump outlined his military goals to reporters, stating that he wants to destroy Iran's missile capabilities, destroy its navy, end its nuclear ambitions, and stop its arming of militant groups. In an interview with the New York Post, he stated that he does not rule out the possibility of deploying troops on the ground.

The latest developments, according to the publication, are as follows:

  • Gulf allies under fire: Iran and its proxies continue to strike US allies in the Gulf. The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia was hit by Iranian drones, and a source said the US Embassy in Kuwait was hit on Sunday and Monday. The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait said they detected Iranian missiles flying;
    • Iran's death toll rises: More than 700 people have died in Iran since the war began, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency;
      • Six Americans killed: The first American servicemen to die in the conflict were killed by a direct Iranian strike on an improvised operational center in Kuwait's civilian port on Sunday, a CNN source said;
        • Israel and Hezbollah strikes: Israel said it was striking Hezbollah command centers and weapons depots in Beirut, Lebanon. Drones crossing Israel's border from Lebanon were also intercepted;
          • Netanyahu defends war: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected criticism that the conflict would escalate into an "endless war" in the Middle East, stating instead that it would lead to peace and democracy in Iran;
            • Iranian nuclear facilities: Satellite images from Vantor, a spatial intelligence company, show damage to the nuclear facility in Natanz, one of Iran's most important military facilities and its largest uranium enrichment center;
              • Threat of oil stalemate: An adviser to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz would be fired upon.

                ISW: Iran's threats regarding the Strait of Hormuz caused an oil price surge03.03.26, 07:15 • 2714 views

                To be continued...

                Julia Shramko

                News of the World
                Nuclear weapons
                Energy
                Skirmishes
                Electricity
                Israel
                United States Department of State
                Lebanon
                Donald Trump
                Saudi Arabia
                Qatar
                Kuwait
                Benjamin Netanyahu
                United Arab Emirates
                United States
                Iran