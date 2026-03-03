New strikes and American calls to leave the Middle East - latest news

US allies in the Middle East have once again woken up to a wave of strikes as Iran continues its retaliatory actions against American and Israeli attacks, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

Since the war began, strikes have rocked urban centers, energy infrastructure, airports, and hotels in Gulf countries, shaking a population long accustomed to relative safety and causing travel paralysis.

US President Donald Trump told CNN that the biggest surprise of the war was Iran's attacks on these countries. As the threat to Americans escalated, the US State Department urged citizens to leave the Middle East immediately.

Trump told CNN that a "big wave" of American attacks on Iran is still to come. Trump outlined his military goals to reporters, stating that he wants to destroy Iran's missile capabilities, destroy its navy, end its nuclear ambitions, and stop its arming of militant groups. In an interview with the New York Post, he stated that he does not rule out the possibility of deploying troops on the ground.

The latest developments, according to the publication, are as follows:

Gulf allies under fire: Iran and its proxies continue to strike US allies in the Gulf. The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia was hit by Iranian drones, and a source said the US Embassy in Kuwait was hit on Sunday and Monday. The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait said they detected Iranian missiles flying;

Iran's death toll rises: More than 700 people have died in Iran since the war began, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency;

Six Americans killed: The first American servicemen to die in the conflict were killed by a direct Iranian strike on an improvised operational center in Kuwait's civilian port on Sunday, a CNN source said;

Israel and Hezbollah strikes: Israel said it was striking Hezbollah command centers and weapons depots in Beirut, Lebanon. Drones crossing Israel's border from Lebanon were also intercepted;

Netanyahu defends war: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected criticism that the conflict would escalate into an "endless war" in the Middle East, stating instead that it would lead to peace and democracy in Iran;

Iranian nuclear facilities: Satellite images from Vantor, a spatial intelligence company, show damage to the nuclear facility in Natanz, one of Iran's most important military facilities and its largest uranium enrichment center;

Threat of oil stalemate: An adviser to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz would be fired upon.

ISW: Iran's threats regarding the Strait of Hormuz caused an oil price surge

To be continued...