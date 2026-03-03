Rubio: US military operation in Iran will last "as long as it takes"
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the military operation in Iran will last "as long as it takes." According to him, the operation aims to eliminate the threat from short-range ballistic missiles.
The United States' military operation in Iran will last "as long as it takes." This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports UNN with reference to CNN.
According to him, the operation aims to eliminate the threat posed by Iran's short-range ballistic missiles and the threat posed by its fleet, particularly to naval assets.
The strongest blows from the American military are yet to come. The next stage will be even more severe for Iran than now. How long will it take? I don't know how long it will take. We have goals. We will do it for as long as it takes to achieve them.
He added that allowing Iran to continue developing short-range ballistic missiles is an unacceptable risk, and "it is important to conduct a military operation while Tehran is at its weakest point."
Operation "Epic Fury" – as Washington called the US war against Iran – has "clear goals," said White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt.
