Rubio: US military operation in Iran will last "as long as it takes"

Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 26377 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 31805 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 26202 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 26531 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 26723 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 15360 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 16129 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 16430 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 35343 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 17437 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM
Seven Ukrzaliznytsia employees to be prosecuted in Kyiv for earnings on international routesPhotoMarch 2, 04:21 PM
The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - TrumpMarch 2, 05:14 PM
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026Photo05:58 PM
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026Photo05:58 PM
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Emmanuel Macron
Ali Khamenei
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Tehran
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"Video07:57 PM
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136

Rubio: US military operation in Iran will last "as long as it takes"

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the military operation in Iran will last "as long as it takes." According to him, the operation aims to eliminate the threat from short-range ballistic missiles.

Rubio: US military operation in Iran will last "as long as it takes"

The United States' military operation in Iran will last "as long as it takes." This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

According to him, the operation aims to eliminate the threat posed by Iran's short-range ballistic missiles and the threat posed by its fleet, particularly to naval assets.

The strongest blows from the American military are yet to come. The next stage will be even more severe for Iran than now. How long will it take? I don't know how long it will take. We have goals. We will do it for as long as it takes to achieve them.

- said Rubio.

He added that allowing Iran to continue developing short-range ballistic missiles is an unacceptable risk, and "it is important to conduct a military operation while Tehran is at its weakest point."

Recall

Operation "Epic Fury" – as Washington called the US war against Iran – has "clear goals," said White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt.

US lost six servicemen in Iran war, harsher strikes expected02.03.26, 23:53

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Marco Rubio
White House
Iran