The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump said that the operation against Iran, which was predicted to last 4-5 weeks, has the potential to continue. He noted that the American military is delivering a devastating blow to Iran.
We will easily win. We are already well ahead of our temporary forecasts, but however long it takes, that's fine. Whatever it costs, we always — and we initially predicted four to five weeks, but... we have the ability to continue much longer. We will do it
US President Donald Trump stated that the American military is "inflicting a devastating blow on Iran," but "a big wave" is still ahead.