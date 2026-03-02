The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 9136 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
03:45 PM • 10484 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
03:00 PM • 10452 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM • 12362 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 14548 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 11589 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 12897 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 15066 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 27581 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 16497 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.2m/s
70%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's historyMarch 2, 07:24 AM • 35970 views
Saudi Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia hit by suspected drone strike, Kuwaiti refinery by debris - mediaVideoMarch 2, 07:29 AM • 15454 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhotoMarch 2, 09:00 AM • 24333 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 24333 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 16808 views
Publications
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 9124 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 16863 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 24391 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 27578 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 137462 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Andriy Sybiha
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideo03:14 PM • 3730 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 10684 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 11946 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 74928 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 72504 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Airbus A380
Starlink

The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

US President Donald Trump said that the operation against Iran, which was predicted to last 4-5 weeks, has the potential to continue. He noted that the American military is delivering a devastating blow to Iran.

The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump

US leader Donald Trump said that the US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue, UNN reports. 

We will easily win. We are already well ahead of our temporary forecasts, but however long it takes, that's fine. Whatever it costs, we always — and we initially predicted four to five weeks, but... we have the ability to continue much longer. We will do it 

- said Trump. 

Trump: 48 Iranian leaders eliminated in US and Israeli strikes01.03.26, 19:18 • 11670 views

Recall 

US President Donald Trump stated that the American military is "inflicting a devastating blow on Iran," but "a big wave" is still ahead. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Donald Trump
United States
Iran