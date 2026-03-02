Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that Ukrainian diplomacy is actively monitoring developments in the Middle East following the escalation of the security situation around Iran and is strengthening consular support for Ukrainian citizens in the region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The most important thing for us is the safety of our citizens. On the instructions of the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working to ensure effective consular assistance to Ukrainian citizens. Currently, there are about 250,000 Ukrainians in the region - noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to him, the consular service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in constant contact with citizens of Ukraine, and diplomatic institutions interact with local services, authorities of host countries, and European partners.

Sybiha also emphasized that as of now, there is no information about injuries or deaths of Ukrainian citizens as a result of the deteriorating security situation. At the same time, according to the minister, there are known difficulties with flights in countries where the airspace is closed.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that in cooperation with European partners, some Ukrainians have already been moved by land to safe places, including Egypt.

In addition, the minister informed that as of the morning of March 2, about three dozen calls were received on the round-the-clock "hotline" of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which mainly concerned flight delays.

We analyze the development of events and work out all possible response scenarios, including evacuation, in order to guarantee the safety of Ukrainian citizens - the diplomat stated.

Sybiha called on Ukrainians in the countries of the region to observe security measures and carefully monitor the messages of Ukrainian diplomatic institutions and local authorities.

Citizens can get information and consular assistance through the following contacts:

24/7 hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: +38 044 238 1588, email: [email protected];

detailed contacts of the Embassies of Ukraine in individual countries can be found on the interactive map page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: https://tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua.

President Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine will respond to appeals from Ukrainians regarding evacuation from Middle Eastern countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends refraining from traveling to Israel and Iran.