$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 350 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 6626 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 15578 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 12218 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 37339 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 70518 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 65412 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 69501 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 75890 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 75804 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.6m/s
59%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hezbollah shelled Israel with rockets for the first time since November 2024March 2, 03:40 AM • 19244 views
Kryvyi Rih suffered a night attack: an enterprise was damagedMarch 2, 04:12 AM • 12267 views
Trump: US operation against Iran designed for 4-5 weeksMarch 2, 05:15 AM • 10146 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's historyMarch 2, 07:24 AM • 26614 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhoto09:00 AM • 15186 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 572 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 8830 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 15574 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 129517 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 135158 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 1844 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 4272 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 70319 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 67972 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 63217 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
The Guardian

Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

The conflict in the Middle East has led to a sharp jump in oil prices due to the risks of volume loss and transit problems. This could lead to an increase in fuel prices in Ukraine.

Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians

The armed conflict in the Middle East has already provoked a sharp jump in oil prices. For Ukraine, this means a potential increase in fuel prices and pressure on prices. Viktor Halchynskyi, former spokesman for NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" in the Lviv region, told UNN about this in a comment.

Why did the market react so sharply?

The expert explains: the market reacts not only to the fact of hostilities, but to the risks of losing huge volumes of oil and problems with transit.

The conflict involves countries with some of the world's largest oil reserves. These are Iran, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait. We are talking about colossal volumes. If these supplies are limited or blocked due to the war, the market instantly reacts with a price increase 

– Halchynskyi explained.

The second factor is the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant part of the world's oil transit passes.

It's not just about the oil itself, but about its export through the Strait of Hormuz, through which 27% of oil passes. This is a key artery of the world market. If it is blocked by missile strikes or drone attacks on tankers, it automatically raises quotes. Even the risk of such a scenario pushes the price up 

- he noted.

According to the expert, the strait was actually partially blocked over the weekend, but with the start of trading, the movement of vessels resumed, which somewhat stabilized the situation.

Can a barrel cost 100-150 dollars?

Today, a barrel costs about $76, although recently the price was approaching $80. However, a scenario of rapid growth to $100-150 is not ruled out.

This is possible for two reasons. First, if Iran continues to actually block the Strait of Hormuz with missile strikes, not by fleet, but by air attacks. Second, if the conflict drags on for more than a week or two and the high intensity of strikes continues 

– Halchynskyi explained.

He draws attention to the strikes on the region's oil refining infrastructure.

Iran attacked Saudi Arabia's oil refining and gas processing facilities. This is a signal that the factor of disabling the oil production and oil refining industry of the Middle East is being seriously considered. If the strikes are successful and prolonged, in a month there may simply be nothing to transport 

- the expert noted.

Oil price jumps 10% after strikes on Iran, possible surge to $100 a barrel - Reuters02.03.26, 02:42 • 44574 views

Will Russia benefit from high prices?

At first glance, the price increase should be beneficial for Russia as an exporter. But, according to Halchynskyi, the situation for Moscow is not so unambiguous.

They would have had a chance to reap maximum dividends from the high price. But they themselves lost it. The most effective are the so-called kinetic sanctions - strikes on oil terminals and logistics hubs. Plus sanctions restrictions, shadow fleet, discounts. There is oil, but it is difficult to transport it, and it has to be sold at a discount 

- he explained.

The expert adds: due to the war, Russia lost the opportunity to fully take advantage of the conjuncture.

What does this mean for Ukrainians?

Most Ukrainians are concerned about the practical question - when and how this will affect their wallet.

Ukraine imports most petroleum products. Therefore, a global jump in oil prices will sooner or later affect our market as well. Not immediately, because reserves have been formed, the market is working. But in the long term - two or three months - this may be reflected in prices at gas stations 

- Halchynskyi noted.

He emphasizes that fuel sellers will factor risks into prices, even if purchases were made earlier.

Some players may try to speculate, but supply and demand usually balance the situation. Our market is more or less formed. Therefore, a sharp jump "tomorrow morning" is not expected, but a tendency for gradual growth is possible 

- the expert explained.

OPEC+ prepares for a massive increase in oil production due to the war between the US and Iran01.03.26, 04:52 • 10142 views

Is a price drop possible in the future?

Halchynskyi also outlined the opposite scenario: if the regime in Iran changes, and sanctioned countries like Venezuela and Iran return to the market.

If Iran becomes a secular state and can fully export, and Venezuela modernizes its industry, supply will increase. If these countries do not join OPEC, competition will arise, which can lower the price. But this is a matter of years, not months 

- he noted.

In summary, the expert emphasizes: the current price jump is a reaction to risks, not to a real shortage. However, if the conflict drags on or the extraction infrastructure is destroyed, Ukrainian consumers will feel it in the form of more expensive fuel, and later - in the prices of goods and services.

Recall

Analysts expect oil prices to remain high in the coming days amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, assessing the impact on supplies, especially those through the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for more than 20% of global oil volume.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
OPEC
Venezuela
Iraq
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
United Arab Emirates
Ukraine
Iran