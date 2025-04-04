$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 3736 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 11801 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54286 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195696 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113226 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374836 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300051 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212227 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243379 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254708 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Trump's duties: oil prices collapsed to a record low since the summer of 2022 - Reuters

Brent futures fell by 6. 58%, WTI - by 7.07%. The fall occurred after OPEC+ decided to increase oil production and Trump announced new duties.

Economy • April 4, 02:26 AM • 4218 views

Oil prices remained almost unchanged amid expectations of a US tariff announcement

Brent oil is trading below $75 a barrel. Traders are awaiting an announcement on tariff measures from US President Donald Trump.

Economy • April 2, 12:46 PM • 14815 views

Oil is rising on expectations of Trump's actions on Russian oil and Iran

Oil prices rose due to investor fears after Trump threatened to impose secondary duties on Russian oil and warnings to Iran. Analysts believe that Trump may not fulfill his threats.

Economy • March 31, 02:17 PM • 45517 views

Oil is getting cheaper amid Trump's threat of sanctions against Russia

The market is reacting to Trump's ambiguous statements regarding possible sanctions against Russian oil. Brent price fell to $72 a barrel after his words.

Economy • March 31, 05:52 AM • 12593 views

Oil is getting more expensive for the third week amid pressure on Venezuela and Iran

Oil is getting more expensive for the third week in a row due to US pressure on Venezuela and Iran. Investors fear that the trade war may curb demand, but US oil reserves have fallen.

Economy • March 28, 04:52 PM • 36561 views

Oil prices rise amid US sanctions against Iran and ceasefire talks in Ukraine

Oil prices are rising due to US sanctions against Iran and possible changes in supply due to negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Brent crude futures rose to $72.2 per barrel.

Economy • March 24, 08:25 AM • 23157 views

Gasoline consumption in Ukraine decreased by 20%, liquefied gas by 40% - expert

Over the past 3 years, the fuel market in Ukraine has suffered losses. Gasoline consumption fell by 20%, diesel by 10-12%, and gas by almost 40%.

Economy • March 14, 12:06 PM • 11088 views

Oil prices rise amid US sanctions against Iran and Russia

The US has tightened sanctions against Iran's oil industry and restricted payments for energy from Russia. Brent rose above $70 a barrel, WTI costs about $67.

Economy • March 14, 06:59 AM • 16257 views

Oil prices are falling amid tensions over uncertainty regarding US tariffs

Brent and WTI oil prices have decreased by 0. 4-0.5% due to trade wars and increased OPEC+ production. The US is exploring the possibility of easing sanctions on the Russian energy sector in exchange for ending the war.

Economy • March 10, 07:39 AM • 17661 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Brent and WTI oil prices are declining due to economic uncertainty and new US tariff threats. OPEC+ is considering a change in production volumes amid the cancellation of Chevron's license in Venezuela.

Economy • February 28, 10:17 AM • 110328 views

Oil prices were little changed after the increase in US stockpiles

Brent crude oil is trading at around $76. 31 per barrel amid a 3.34 million barrel increase in US stockpiles. The situation is complicated by the reduction in supplies from Kazakhstan due to an attack on the pipeline.

Economy • February 20, 12:46 PM • 24095 views

Oil prices rise amid supply disruptions from Kazakhstan

Brent oil prices rose by 0. 2% after a drone attack on a pumping station in Russia. Experts predict limited growth due to the expected increase in supplies from OPEC+ and Russia.

Economy • February 18, 08:05 AM • 24151 views

Zelensky will raise the issue of lower oil prices during his visit to Saudi Arabia

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Ukrainian president will discuss the issue of lower oil prices. Zelenskyy believes that US President Donald Trump has the greatest influence in this matter.

Economy • February 17, 02:01 PM • 26454 views

Oil rises on supply worries, Trump tariffs hold back growth

Brent and WTI oil prices rose by 1. 3% due to restrictions on Russian and Iranian oil supplies. New US duties on steel and aluminum could slow global economic growth and oil demand.

Economy • February 11, 11:03 AM • 20914 views

Oil falls in price amid rising US oil inventories and a customs war between China and the US

Oil prices fell due to rising US inventories and fears of a new trade war between the US and China. The situation is further complicated by Trump's renewal of sanctions against Iranian oil exports.

Economy • February 5, 10:38 AM • 23978 views

Oil prices rise as Trump imposes tariffs

WTI and Brent oil prices rose after Trump imposed new trade duties on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. Canadian energy products will be subject to a 10% duty, and Mexican energy products - 25%.

Economy • February 3, 08:53 AM • 33238 views

Oil prices stagnate as clarity on Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico is sought

Brent and WTI oil prices were little changed due to expectations of new US tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Markets are also expecting an OPEC+ meeting amid Trump's calls for lower oil prices.

Economy • January 30, 08:49 AM • 28136 views

US sanctions have slowed Russian oil trade in Asia

New US sanctions increase the cost of tanker freight for Russian oil, leading to a price gap in China. India and China reduce purchases of Russian oil for March due to higher transportation costs.

News of the World • January 28, 10:46 AM • 31109 views

Oil falls amid Trump's renewed call for OPEC to cut prices

Brent crude oil drops to $77. 97 after Trump calls on OPEC to cut prices to weaken Russia. Trump threatens sanctions and offers to meet with Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine.

War • January 27, 07:58 AM • 36706 views

No “peace plans for 100 days” exist in reality - Yermak

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, said that the “peace plans” for 100 days are Russian information injections. The media had previously reported on Trump's plan to end the war, which included Ukraine's withdrawal from NATO.

War • January 26, 01:17 PM • 100987 views

The US sets a tough deadline for India on Russian oil tankers

The US demands that India unload Russian oil tankers by February 27 and complete financial transactions by March 12. India, the largest buyer of Russian oil, is looking for new suppliers among OPEC countries, the United States, and others.

Economy • January 25, 04:57 PM • 91846 views

Kellogg: lower oil prices could be the key to ending the war in Ukraine

Trump's representative announced a strategy to reduce world oil prices to weaken the russian economy. The plan calls for cooperation with OPEC and the use of economic leverage instead of military aid.

News of the World • January 25, 06:50 AM • 34356 views

Ukraine war won't end so easily if oil prices don't come down - Trump

Trump said that lower OPEC+ oil prices are key to ending the war in Ukraine. In his opinion, a reduction in russia's oil revenues will force Putin to stop military action.

War • January 24, 06:39 PM • 74317 views

Oil prices end the week down under the influence of Trump's energy policy

Brent and WTI crude oil show a weekly drop of 3-4% after Trump's statements about increasing US production. The President demands that OPEC and Saudi Arabia reduce prices and increase investment in the US.

Economy • January 24, 12:29 PM • 28187 views

China sets a new record for Russian oil imports in 2024

Oil imports from Russia to China increased by 1% to reach a record 108. 5 million tons in 2024. At the same time, supplies from Saudi Arabia fell by 9%, and total oil imports to China decreased by 1.9%.

Economy • January 20, 10:05 AM • 70310 views

Russian oil delivery to China triples in price after new US sanctions - Bloomberg

Rates for the transportation of ESPO oil from Russia to China increased from $1. 5 million to $5-5.5 million. US sanctions have affected tankers transporting Russian oil and led to vessel demurrage off the coast of China.

Economy • January 16, 02:49 PM • 33784 views

Oil falls in price after hitting a multi-month high: what's happening on the market

Brent and WTI crude oil prices fell by 0. 5% after reaching multi-month highs. Falling US oil inventories and new sanctions against Russia are affecting the global market.

Economy • January 16, 11:53 AM • 22773 views

The EU is preparing sanctions against Russia without the veto power of Hungary and Slovakia

For the first time, the European Commission plans to impose sanctions against Russia without taking into account the vetoes of individual countries. Decisions on sanctions will be made by a qualified majority, not unanimously.

Economy • January 15, 04:08 PM • 78019 views

Uncertainty over impact of sanctions limits oil price gains - Reuters

Brent and WTI oil prices rose amid US sanctions against Russian tankers. The IEA warns of possible supply disruptions, and OPEC predicts an increase in oil demand by 2026.

Economy • January 15, 02:21 PM • 33619 views

India to abandon oil tankers hit by new US sanctions over transportation for Russia - Bloomberg

India plans to ban the unloading of oil tankers that have been sanctioned by the United States for transporting Russian cargo. The country will look for alternative oil suppliers from the Middle East and other regions.

Economy • January 13, 02:30 PM • 34220 views