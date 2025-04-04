Brent futures fell by 6. 58%, WTI - by 7.07%. The fall occurred after OPEC+ decided to increase oil production and Trump announced new duties.
Brent oil is trading below $75 a barrel. Traders are awaiting an announcement on tariff measures from US President Donald Trump.
Oil prices rose due to investor fears after Trump threatened to impose secondary duties on Russian oil and warnings to Iran. Analysts believe that Trump may not fulfill his threats.
The market is reacting to Trump's ambiguous statements regarding possible sanctions against Russian oil. Brent price fell to $72 a barrel after his words.
Oil is getting more expensive for the third week in a row due to US pressure on Venezuela and Iran. Investors fear that the trade war may curb demand, but US oil reserves have fallen.
Oil prices are rising due to US sanctions against Iran and possible changes in supply due to negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Brent crude futures rose to $72.2 per barrel.
Over the past 3 years, the fuel market in Ukraine has suffered losses. Gasoline consumption fell by 20%, diesel by 10-12%, and gas by almost 40%.
The US has tightened sanctions against Iran's oil industry and restricted payments for energy from Russia. Brent rose above $70 a barrel, WTI costs about $67.
Brent and WTI oil prices have decreased by 0. 4-0.5% due to trade wars and increased OPEC+ production. The US is exploring the possibility of easing sanctions on the Russian energy sector in exchange for ending the war.
Brent and WTI oil prices are declining due to economic uncertainty and new US tariff threats. OPEC+ is considering a change in production volumes amid the cancellation of Chevron's license in Venezuela.
Brent crude oil is trading at around $76. 31 per barrel amid a 3.34 million barrel increase in US stockpiles. The situation is complicated by the reduction in supplies from Kazakhstan due to an attack on the pipeline.
Brent oil prices rose by 0. 2% after a drone attack on a pumping station in Russia. Experts predict limited growth due to the expected increase in supplies from OPEC+ and Russia.
During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Ukrainian president will discuss the issue of lower oil prices. Zelenskyy believes that US President Donald Trump has the greatest influence in this matter.
Brent and WTI oil prices rose by 1. 3% due to restrictions on Russian and Iranian oil supplies. New US duties on steel and aluminum could slow global economic growth and oil demand.
Oil prices fell due to rising US inventories and fears of a new trade war between the US and China. The situation is further complicated by Trump's renewal of sanctions against Iranian oil exports.
WTI and Brent oil prices rose after Trump imposed new trade duties on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. Canadian energy products will be subject to a 10% duty, and Mexican energy products - 25%.
Brent and WTI oil prices were little changed due to expectations of new US tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Markets are also expecting an OPEC+ meeting amid Trump's calls for lower oil prices.
New US sanctions increase the cost of tanker freight for Russian oil, leading to a price gap in China. India and China reduce purchases of Russian oil for March due to higher transportation costs.
Brent crude oil drops to $77. 97 after Trump calls on OPEC to cut prices to weaken Russia. Trump threatens sanctions and offers to meet with Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine.
The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, said that the “peace plans” for 100 days are Russian information injections. The media had previously reported on Trump's plan to end the war, which included Ukraine's withdrawal from NATO.
The US demands that India unload Russian oil tankers by February 27 and complete financial transactions by March 12. India, the largest buyer of Russian oil, is looking for new suppliers among OPEC countries, the United States, and others.
Trump's representative announced a strategy to reduce world oil prices to weaken the russian economy. The plan calls for cooperation with OPEC and the use of economic leverage instead of military aid.
Trump said that lower OPEC+ oil prices are key to ending the war in Ukraine. In his opinion, a reduction in russia's oil revenues will force Putin to stop military action.
Brent and WTI crude oil show a weekly drop of 3-4% after Trump's statements about increasing US production. The President demands that OPEC and Saudi Arabia reduce prices and increase investment in the US.
Oil imports from Russia to China increased by 1% to reach a record 108. 5 million tons in 2024. At the same time, supplies from Saudi Arabia fell by 9%, and total oil imports to China decreased by 1.9%.
Rates for the transportation of ESPO oil from Russia to China increased from $1. 5 million to $5-5.5 million. US sanctions have affected tankers transporting Russian oil and led to vessel demurrage off the coast of China.
Brent and WTI crude oil prices fell by 0. 5% after reaching multi-month highs. Falling US oil inventories and new sanctions against Russia are affecting the global market.
For the first time, the European Commission plans to impose sanctions against Russia without taking into account the vetoes of individual countries. Decisions on sanctions will be made by a qualified majority, not unanimously.
Brent and WTI oil prices rose amid US sanctions against Russian tankers. The IEA warns of possible supply disruptions, and OPEC predicts an increase in oil demand by 2026.
India plans to ban the unloading of oil tankers that have been sanctioned by the United States for transporting Russian cargo. The country will look for alternative oil suppliers from the Middle East and other regions.