“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 90736 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100687 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108634 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111460 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132166 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103855 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103795 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117003 views

Kellogg: lower oil prices could be the key to ending the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34193 views

Trump's representative announced a strategy to reduce world oil prices to weaken the russian economy. The plan calls for cooperation with OPEC and the use of economic leverage instead of military aid.

The decline in oil prices could be a decisive factor in achieving peace in Ukraine. This is reported by the Voice of America, UNN reports.

Details

Keith Kellogg, Trump's representative for Ukraine and russia, said that the US president emphasizes the importance of a combination of economic leverage and diplomacy to end the war. According to Trump, a decline in oil prices to the level of production costs could significantly weaken the russian economy, which is heavily dependent on energy exports. It is these resources that finance the terrorist country's military operations.

During his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump called on the international community to help reduce global oil prices. He also announced his intention to ask the OPEC countries, in particular Saudi Arabia, to reduce the cost of a barrel. According to Trump, this will not only reduce Russian revenues but also speed up the peace process.

Kellogg noted that economic losses could prove to be more influential in the Kremlin's decisions than military ones. He also drew attention to the differences in the approaches of the Trump and Joe Biden administrations to supporting Ukraine. Trump favors economic and diplomatic strategies, while Biden supports long-term military assistance.

Kellogg also confirmed that other initiatives are being considered, such as the use of frozen russian assets to finance the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine.

Recall

Newly elected US President Donald Trump instructed Kellogg to develop a strategy to end the war in Ukraine within 100 days.

Trump has handed special representative Kellogg the job of ending the Ukraine war in a 100 days - WSJ22.01.25, 09:13 • 105192 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
opecOPEC
donald-trumpDonald Trump
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising