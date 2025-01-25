Kellogg: lower oil prices could be the key to ending the war in Ukraine

The decline in oil prices could be a decisive factor in achieving peace in Ukraine. This is reported by the Voice of America, UNN reports.

Keith Kellogg, Trump's representative for Ukraine and russia, said that the US president emphasizes the importance of a combination of economic leverage and diplomacy to end the war. According to Trump, a decline in oil prices to the level of production costs could significantly weaken the russian economy, which is heavily dependent on energy exports. It is these resources that finance the terrorist country's military operations.

During his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump called on the international community to help reduce global oil prices. He also announced his intention to ask the OPEC countries, in particular Saudi Arabia, to reduce the cost of a barrel. According to Trump, this will not only reduce Russian revenues but also speed up the peace process.

Kellogg noted that economic losses could prove to be more influential in the Kremlin's decisions than military ones. He also drew attention to the differences in the approaches of the Trump and Joe Biden administrations to supporting Ukraine. Trump favors economic and diplomatic strategies, while Biden supports long-term military assistance.

Kellogg also confirmed that other initiatives are being considered, such as the use of frozen russian assets to finance the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine.

Newly elected US President Donald Trump instructed Kellogg to develop a strategy to end the war in Ukraine within 100 days.

