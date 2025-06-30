Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else

July is a month of active growth for many cultivated plants. How best to use the second month of summer for planting and on which days it is better to plant, UNN will tell.

Sowing in July: what you need to know

In July, the moon goes through cycles of growth and decline, which affects plant activity. For people whose activities are closely related to the garden, there are favorable and unfavorable days for sowing or transplanting. Everything here depends on the phase of the Moon and folk observations.

Moon phases in July:

waxing moon – from July 1 to July 9;

full moon – July 10; waning moon – from July 11 to July 23;

new moon – July 24;

then waxing moon from July 25 to July 31.

It is worth noting that the full moon (July 10) and new moon (July 24) are considered particularly unfavorable for new plantings.

Favorable days for planting: according to the calendar, the most favorable dates for sowing and transplanting in July will be July 4–6, 9, 11, 14–16, 18–20, 23, 28 and 29. It is on these days that the soil and plants are most favorable for active root and green growth.

Favorable days for planting

In July, it is still possible to re-sow some crops. Here is a detailed list of plants with the most favorable dates for them:

July 2-6 and 26-30 – radish (re-sowing);

July 5-7, 11-13 and 18-29 – cucumbers (second sowing), beets (re-sowing) and beans;

July 2-6, 26-30 dill, arugula, parsley, spinach, radishes, turnips;

July 3-7, 27-31 – Chinese cabbage;

July 4-6, 11-12 and 20-29 – green manure (lupine, phacelia and mustard)

Garden care

When it comes to garden care, you should also use the lunar calendar, because the moon affects garden crops as well as vegetable crops. Favorable days in this case are as follows:

July 5, 6, 9, 11, 18–22 – strawberries, wild strawberries;

July 5–6, 9, 11, 16–22, 26 – currants, gooseberries, raspberries, blackberries;

July 5–8, 18–19 – sea buckthorn, viburnum, rosehip, hawthorn;

July 5–9, 11 – grapes.

Fruit trees and bushes:

July 1–4, 9, 11, 14–22, 27–28 – shrubs, trees, lianas;

July 18-19 – hazelnut.

Unfavorable days for sowing

In July this year, there are days when it is not recommended to sow and plant plants — these are July 1, 13, 25, 26, 30, 31.

However, you won't have to sit idle on these days, as on this day you can do other work, namely:

mulching and fertilizing the soil;

weeding;

preventive treatment against diseases and pests;

loosening the soil.

These works will allow you to properly maintain the beds, care for the plants to get a large harvest.

Reminder

In Ukraine, the harvest has begun, farmers have already harvested over 188 thousand tons of new grain from more than 74 thousand hectares of early grain and leguminous crops. Odesa region is the leader in this year's harvest.