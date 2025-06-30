$41.640.06
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
02:53 PM • 4679 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
12:58 PM • 31058 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
12:57 PM • 24484 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
10:13 AM • 31114 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
09:40 AM • 48284 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 99106 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 111436 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 117446 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
June 29, 10:23 AM • 102909 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 271829 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Publications
Exclusives
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9027 views

In July 2024, there are favorable days for planting and transplanting plants according to the lunar calendar, which cover the periods from July 4 to 6, 9, 11, 14 to 16, 18 to 20, 23, 28 and 29. Full Moon (July 10) and New Moon (July 24) are considered unfavorable dates for new plantings.

Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else

July is a month of active growth for many cultivated plants. How best to use the second month of summer for planting and on which days it is better to plant, UNN will tell.

Sowing in July: what you need to know

In July, the moon goes through cycles of growth and decline, which affects plant activity. For people whose activities are closely related to the garden, there are favorable and unfavorable days for sowing or transplanting. Everything here depends on the phase of the Moon and folk observations.

Moon phases in July:

  • waxing moon – from July 1 to July 9;
    • full moon – July 10; waning moon – from July 11 to July 23;
      • new moon – July 24;
        • then waxing moon from July 25 to July 31.

          It is worth noting that the full moon (July 10) and new moon (July 24) are considered particularly unfavorable for new plantings.

          Favorable days for planting: according to the calendar, the most favorable dates for sowing and transplanting in July will be July 4–6, 9, 11, 14–16, 18–20, 23, 28 and 29. It is on these days that the soil and plants are most favorable for active root and green growth.

          Favorable days for planting

          In July, it is still possible to re-sow some crops. Here is a detailed list of plants with the most favorable dates for them:

          • July 2-6 and 26-30 – radish (re-sowing);
            • July 5-7, 11-13 and 18-29 – cucumbers (second sowing), beets (re-sowing) and beans;
              • July 2-6, 26-30 dill, arugula, parsley, spinach, radishes, turnips;
                • July 3-7, 27-31 – Chinese cabbage;
                  • July 4-6, 11-12 and 20-29 – green manure (lupine, phacelia and mustard)

                    Garden care

                    When it comes to garden care, you should also use the lunar calendar, because the moon affects garden crops as well as vegetable crops. Favorable days in this case are as follows:

                    • July 5, 6, 9, 11, 18–22 – strawberries, wild strawberries;
                      • July 5–6, 9, 11, 16–22, 26 – currants, gooseberries, raspberries, blackberries;
                        • July 5–8, 18–19 – sea buckthorn, viburnum, rosehip, hawthorn;
                          • July 5–9, 11 – grapes.

                            Fruit trees and bushes:

                            • July 1–4, 9, 11, 14–22, 27–28 – shrubs, trees, lianas;
                              • July 18-19 – hazelnut.

                                Unfavorable days for sowing

                                In July this year, there are days when it is not recommended to sow and plant plants — these are July 1, 13, 25, 26, 30, 31.

                                However, you won't have to sit idle on these days, as on this day you can do other work, namely:

                                • mulching and fertilizing the soil;
                                  • weeding;
                                    • preventive treatment against diseases and pests;
                                      • loosening the soil.

                                        These works will allow you to properly maintain the beds, care for the plants to get a large harvest.

                                        Reminder

                                        In Ukraine, the harvest has begun, farmers have already harvested over 188 thousand tons of new grain from more than 74 thousand hectares of early grain and leguminous crops. Odesa region is the leader in this year's harvest.

                                        Pavlo Zinchenko

                                        Agronomy newsLife hackPublications
                                        Odesa Oblast
                                        Ukraine
