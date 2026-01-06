$42.420.13
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 2376 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 16774 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 28928 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 35215 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 61396 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 111116 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 53048 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 51759 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 47174 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Publications
Exclusives
Kristen Stewart recently told Entertainment Tonight that she "would love" to direct a reboot of "Twilight," the 2008 romantic vampire film that launched her career, UNN reports with reference to Variety.

Details

"I would love to... look. I love what Catherine [Hardwicke] did, I love what Chris [Weitz] did, I love what all the directors did with these films," Stewart said. "They were so themselves, strange and a little quirky, and just so alive at a time when they didn't quite understand who they were before they became famous."

Stewart said that ideally, she would get a "huge budget" and "a lot of love and support" from fans for a hypothetical project.

"Yes, of course, I'll do a remake," she added. "I'll do it! I'm determined!"

Stewart starred in the "Twilight" franchise alongside Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. The 2008 original spawned four sequels between 2009 and 2012. The franchise grossed over $3 billion worldwide.

While Stewart is happy to return to Forks, Washington, Pattinson may not be so quick to agree, the publication writes. In 2022, he told GQ that he spent most of his time on the set of "Twilight" "furious" because the studio disagreed with his vision for the film.

Stewart recently made her directorial debut with "The Chronology of Water." The film stars Imogen Poots, Thora Birch, and Jim Belushi. The film tells the story of a woman who overcomes childhood trauma through swimming and writing. Thanks to this film, Stewart was included in Variety's annual list of 10 directors to watch in 2026.

Julia Shramko

