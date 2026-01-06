Kristen Stewart says she “would love” to direct a 'Twilight' reboot.

lionsgate.com

Kristen Stewart recently told Entertainment Tonight that she "would love" to direct a reboot of "Twilight," the 2008 romantic vampire film that launched her career, UNN reports with reference to Variety.

Details

"I would love to... look. I love what Catherine [Hardwicke] did, I love what Chris [Weitz] did, I love what all the directors did with these films," Stewart said. "They were so themselves, strange and a little quirky, and just so alive at a time when they didn't quite understand who they were before they became famous."

Stewart said that ideally, she would get a "huge budget" and "a lot of love and support" from fans for a hypothetical project.

"Yes, of course, I'll do a remake," she added. "I'll do it! I'm determined!"

Stewart starred in the "Twilight" franchise alongside Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. The 2008 original spawned four sequels between 2009 and 2012. The franchise grossed over $3 billion worldwide.

While Stewart is happy to return to Forks, Washington, Pattinson may not be so quick to agree, the publication writes. In 2022, he told GQ that he spent most of his time on the set of "Twilight" "furious" because the studio disagreed with his vision for the film.

Stewart recently made her directorial debut with "The Chronology of Water." The film stars Imogen Poots, Thora Birch, and Jim Belushi. The film tells the story of a woman who overcomes childhood trauma through swimming and writing. Thanks to this film, Stewart was included in Variety's annual list of 10 directors to watch in 2026.

