Lufthansa pilots announce two-day strike

$43.900.1750.710.17
ukenru
Exclusive
05:36 PM • 7290 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 22301 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 24573 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 18401 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 25523 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 27585 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 41542 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 51460 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 52715 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 84767 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
2m/s
64%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 25588 views
Magamedrasulov from NABU "participated" in Operation Midas while on vacation in Tenerife with his girlfriend - MediaPhotoMarch 10, 12:51 PM • 17548 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 18364 views
Poroshenko's MP appropriated donations for the Armed Forces? A scandal unfolds onlineMarch 10, 01:24 PM • 8652 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs03:46 PM • 12292 views
Publications
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs03:46 PM • 12394 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 22301 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 24573 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 41542 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 51460 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countries05:17 PM • 3748 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideo04:04 PM • 6358 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 18443 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 25680 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 29569 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Storm Shadow cruise missile
9K720 Iskander

Lufthansa pilots announce two-day strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

The Vereinigung Cockpit union announced a strike for passenger and cargo flights on Thursday and Friday. The reason was disputes over pensions and salaries.

Lufthansa pilots announce two-day strike

The German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) has announced a two-day strike at Lufthansa, which will last on Thursday and Friday. This was reported by the publication DIE ZEIT with reference to the VC statement, writes UNN.

The pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) has announced a two-day strike at Lufthansa. It will begin on Thursday at 00:01 and end on Friday at 23:59 and will affect passenger and cargo flights of Germany's largest airline.

- the message says.

In addition to the main company Lufthansa, the strike involves the subsidiary cargo Lufthansa Cargo and, for the first time, the regional Lufthansa Cityline. Due to the war in Iran, the action will not affect flights to and from the Arab region.

The previous VC strike was held on February 12 together with the flight attendants' union UFO – then more than 800 flights were canceled, affecting about 100,000 passengers.

The reasons for the strike are disputes over the corporate pension system at Lufthansa and a new wage tariff at Lufthansa Cityline. VC also criticizes the concern's strategy of creating new airlines (City Airlines, Discover), which puts pressure on working conditions in the main companies.

Recall

In February, Germany's largest airline Lufthansa canceled about 800 flights due to a strike by pilots and flight attendants, affecting about 100,000 passengers. The reason for the strike was demands for pension provision and other labor claims of the staff.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Lufthansa
Iran