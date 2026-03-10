Lufthansa pilots announce two-day strike

The German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) has announced a two-day strike at Lufthansa, which will last on Thursday and Friday. This was reported by the publication DIE ZEIT with reference to the VC statement, writes UNN.

The pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) has announced a two-day strike at Lufthansa. It will begin on Thursday at 00:01 and end on Friday at 23:59 and will affect passenger and cargo flights of Germany's largest airline. - the message says.

In addition to the main company Lufthansa, the strike involves the subsidiary cargo Lufthansa Cargo and, for the first time, the regional Lufthansa Cityline. Due to the war in Iran, the action will not affect flights to and from the Arab region.

The previous VC strike was held on February 12 together with the flight attendants' union UFO – then more than 800 flights were canceled, affecting about 100,000 passengers.

The reasons for the strike are disputes over the corporate pension system at Lufthansa and a new wage tariff at Lufthansa Cityline. VC also criticizes the concern's strategy of creating new airlines (City Airlines, Discover), which puts pressure on working conditions in the main companies.

Recall

In February, Germany's largest airline Lufthansa canceled about 800 flights due to a strike by pilots and flight attendants, affecting about 100,000 passengers. The reason for the strike was demands for pension provision and other labor claims of the staff.